Fantasy Football Week 10 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

We have reached the point in the fantasy football season where every point, or even every fraction of a point, matters.

One major play by a waiver-wire pickup could determine your head-to-head matchups in Week 10 and beyond and affect your playoff position.

Some players on the waiver wire may be considered deep sleepers by some, but if you dig into their production of late, they could turn into gems for your fantasy roster.

The key for some of Week 10's deepest sleepers is they are finding the end zone on a consistent basis. They might not have the best yardage numbers, but they have a nose for the goal line that could be beneficial to any fantasy squad.