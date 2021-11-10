Fantasy Football Week 10 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep LeaguesNovember 10, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 10 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues
We have reached the point in the fantasy football season where every point, or even every fraction of a point, matters.
One major play by a waiver-wire pickup could determine your head-to-head matchups in Week 10 and beyond and affect your playoff position.
Some players on the waiver wire may be considered deep sleepers by some, but if you dig into their production of late, they could turn into gems for your fantasy roster.
The key for some of Week 10's deepest sleepers is they are finding the end zone on a consistent basis. They might not have the best yardage numbers, but they have a nose for the goal line that could be beneficial to any fantasy squad.
Week 10 Cheat Sheet
1. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis
2. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh
3. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore
4. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo
5. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay
6. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota
7. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
8. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay
9. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams
10. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina
11. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas
12. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans
13. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay
14. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City
15. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City
16. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City
17. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay
18. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas
19. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
20. Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams
21. James Conner, RB, Arizona
22. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee
23. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay
24. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
25. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo
26. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona
27. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay
28. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco
29. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota
30. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore
31. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta
32. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay
33. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas
34. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami
35. Damien Harris, RB, New England
36. Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas
37. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia
38. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle
39. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit
40. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver
41. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta
42. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit
43. Michael Pittman, WR, Indianapolis
44. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle
45. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas
46. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington
47. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets
48. Carson Wentz, QB, Indianapolis
49. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia
50. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta
Ty Johnson, RB, New York Jets
While the rest of your league members are fighting over Elijah Moore waiver claims, you should pivot to Ty Johnson.
Moore is one of the hottest names on the waiver wire because of his two-touchdown performance against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.
Moore will be a vital part of the Jets offense moving forward, but so will Johnson, who has emerged as a pass-catching threat of the backfield in recent weeks.
Johnson found the end zone in garbage time in Week 9 and he has a touchdown in three of the last four weeks.
Johnson's red-zone production is significant because the Jets could go to other options, including No. 1 running back Michael Carter, but their quarterbacks have a high level of trust in Johnson.
The sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2019 has seven receptions on nine targets in the last two weeks. He caught a touchdown pass in each game. He ran for a score back in Week 5.
Johnson should be considered a flex option in deep leagues that value points-per-reception. He will not amass a ton of rushing yards, but if he continues to be a regular passing game target, he has the potential to keep up his scoring pace.
Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona
Eno Benjamin is one of the newest names for fantasy football players to get to know.
The Arizona Cardinals running back surged on to our radar with a 21-yard rushing touchdown in the Week 9 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Benjamin could show more of that scoring potential in the coming weeks since Chase Edmonds is not expected to be on the field anytime soon.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Edmonds suffered a high ankle sprain and he will not be available for multiple games.
James Conner will still receive the bulk of Arizona's running back touches, but Benjamin will be an important supporting piece while Edmonds is out injured.
Benjamin earned nine carries for 39 yards on Sunday and he could see more touches, especially if the Cardinals rely more on the ground game as Kyler Murray gets back to 100 percent.
Benjamin is a bit of a waiver-wire risk due to the lack of sample size around his play, but he could be worth the addition now before his stock blows up.
Edmonds has 20 more catches than Conner and Arizona will need someone to fill that role. Benjamin could even take over some of the carries Edmonds earned. Edmonds has 24 fewer rushing yards than Conner.
Donald Parham, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert loves to target his tight ends in the red zone.
Donald Parham has three touchdown catches since Week 4. He was also the target of a converted two-point play in Week 5.
Herbert has thrown six touchdown passes to three tight ends. Parham leads the positional group with three scores, Jared Cook has two and Stephen Anderson has one.
Parham heads into Week 10 in a tie for the second-most receiving touchdowns on the Chargers roster with Austin Ekeler. Keenan Allen tops the chart with six scores.
Parham is only good for two or three catches per game, but if he continues to find the end zone, he could be a valuable fantasy addition for players in need of help at tight end.