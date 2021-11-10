    Fantasy Football Week 10 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues

      We have reached the point in the fantasy football season where every point, or even every fraction of a point, matters. 

      One major play by a waiver-wire pickup could determine your head-to-head matchups in Week 10 and beyond and affect your playoff position. 

      Some players on the waiver wire may be considered deep sleepers by some, but if you dig into their production of late, they could turn into gems for your fantasy roster. 

      The key for some of Week 10's deepest sleepers is they are finding the end zone on a consistent basis. They might not have the best yardage numbers, but they have a nose for the goal line that could be beneficial to any fantasy squad. 

    Week 10 Cheat Sheet

      1. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis

      2. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh

      3. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore

      4. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo

      5. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay

      6. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota

      7. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      8. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay

      9. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

      10. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina

      11. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas

      12. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans

      13. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay

      14. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City

      15. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City

      16. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City

      17. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay

      18. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas

      19. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      20. Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams

      21. James Conner, RB, Arizona

      22. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee

      23. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay

      24. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

      25. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo

      26. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona

      27. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay

      28. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco

      29. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota

      30. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore

      31. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta

      32. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay

      33. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas

      34. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami

      35. Damien Harris, RB, New England

      36. Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas

      37. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia

      38. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle

      39. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit

      40. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver

      41. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta

      42. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit

      43. Michael Pittman, WR, Indianapolis

      44. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle

      45. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas

      46. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington

      47. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets

      48. Carson Wentz, QB, Indianapolis

      49. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia

      50. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta

    Ty Johnson, RB, New York Jets

      While the rest of your league members are fighting over Elijah Moore waiver claims, you should pivot to Ty Johnson.

      Moore is one of the hottest names on the waiver wire because of his two-touchdown performance against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. 

      Moore will be a vital part of the Jets offense moving forward, but so will Johnson, who has emerged as a pass-catching threat of the backfield in recent weeks. 

      Johnson found the end zone in garbage time in Week 9 and he has a touchdown in three of the last four weeks. 

      Johnson's red-zone production is significant because the Jets could go to other options, including No. 1 running back Michael Carter, but their quarterbacks have a high level of trust in Johnson.

      The sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2019 has seven receptions on nine targets in the last two weeks. He caught a touchdown pass in each game. He ran for a score back in Week 5. 

      Johnson should be considered a flex option in deep leagues that value points-per-reception. He will not amass a ton of rushing yards, but if he continues to be a regular passing game target, he has the potential to keep up his scoring pace. 

    Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona

      Eno Benjamin is one of the newest names for fantasy football players to get to know. 

      The Arizona Cardinals running back surged on to our radar with a 21-yard rushing touchdown in the Week 9 win over the San Francisco 49ers. 

      Benjamin could show more of that scoring potential in the coming weeks since Chase Edmonds is not expected to be on the field anytime soon. 

      According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Edmonds suffered a high ankle sprain and he will not be available for multiple games. 

      James Conner will still receive the bulk of Arizona's running back touches, but Benjamin will be an important supporting piece while Edmonds is out injured. 

      Benjamin earned nine carries for 39 yards on Sunday and he could see more touches, especially if the Cardinals rely more on the ground game as Kyler Murray gets back to 100 percent. 

      Benjamin is a bit of a waiver-wire risk due to the lack of sample size around his play, but he could be worth the addition now before his stock blows up. 

      Edmonds has 20 more catches than Conner and Arizona will need someone to fill that role. Benjamin could even take over some of the carries Edmonds earned. Edmonds has 24 fewer rushing yards than Conner. 

    Donald Parham, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

      Justin Herbert loves to target his tight ends in the red zone. 

      Donald Parham has three touchdown catches since Week 4. He was also the target of a converted two-point play in Week 5. 

      Herbert has thrown six touchdown passes to three tight ends. Parham leads the positional group with three scores, Jared Cook has two and Stephen Anderson has one. 

      Parham heads into Week 10 in a tie for the second-most receiving touchdowns on the Chargers roster with Austin Ekeler. Keenan Allen tops the chart with six scores. 

      Parham is only good for two or three catches per game, but if he continues to find the end zone, he could be a valuable fantasy addition for players in need of help at tight end. 

