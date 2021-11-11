NFL Injury Situations That Could Decide Playoff Races

0 of 6

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

The NFL has seen no shortage of injuries that could dramatically swing playoff races in 2021.

Some of those, such as cornerback Jaire Alexander going to injured reserve with a shoulder injury, haven't prevented the Green Bay Packers from sprinting to a 7-2 start.

But other teams haven't been so lucky. Injuries to key contributors and/or at premium positions have or will likely hurt a team's chances at the playoffs. Thanks to recent rules changes, though, it's also worth considering how players who might come back off injured reserve could impact playoff races down the stretch, too.

Below, we'll look at the most notable injury situations ahead of the scuffle for playoff seeding, omitting teams that don't figure to be in the race and only highlighting recent injuries.