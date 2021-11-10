Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

0 of 6

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Many fantasy football managers have been relying on Tampa Bay Buccaneers players this season. For good reason, considering the Super Bowl champions have a ton of talent on offense, which has often translated to fantasy success.

Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski and others are all solid fantasy options nearly every week. So, it may have been difficult to find replacements for these players, as they were all out of action in Week 9 when the Bucs were on their bye.

But Tampa Bay returns with a favorable Week 10 matchup against the Washington Football Team. And many of those players will likely be among the top fantasy performers of the week.

Here's a look at positional rankings for Week 10, along with several top matchups to watch.