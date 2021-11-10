Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Updated Overview for All PositionsNovember 10, 2021
Many fantasy football managers have been relying on Tampa Bay Buccaneers players this season. For good reason, considering the Super Bowl champions have a ton of talent on offense, which has often translated to fantasy success.
Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski and others are all solid fantasy options nearly every week. So, it may have been difficult to find replacements for these players, as they were all out of action in Week 9 when the Bucs were on their bye.
But Tampa Bay returns with a favorable Week 10 matchup against the Washington Football Team. And many of those players will likely be among the top fantasy performers of the week.
Here's a look at positional rankings for Week 10, along with several top matchups to watch.
Quarterbacks
1. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen at NYJ
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady at WAS
3. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson at MIA
4. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott vs. ATL
5. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray vs. CAR
6. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes at LV
7. Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford at SF
8. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts at DEN
9. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert vs. MIN
10. Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz vs. JAX
Matchup to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady at WAS
Brady is having a terrific season, and he'll return from the Bucs' Week 9 bye with a matchup that will allow him to put up more big numbers. He's thrown at least four touchdown passes in five of his first eight games, and he could reach that number again on Sunday at Washington.
Not only is Tampa Bay's offense rolling, but Washington is also allowing a league-high 24.93 fantasy points to quarterbacks per game, per NFL.com.
A well-rested Brady is likely going to air it out, rack up some big points early and help the Buccaneers cruise to victory, which will again put him near the top fantasy QBs of the week.
Running Backs
1. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor vs. JAX
2. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook at LAC
3. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones vs. SEA
4. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara at TEN
5. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris vs. DET
6. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott vs. ATL
7. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey at ARI
8. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler vs. MIN
9. Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs vs. KC
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette at WAS
Matchup to Watch: Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris vs. DET
Najee Harris has become a strong fantasy option during his rookie season, as he's now scored a touchdown in five consecutive games. And he continues to get a ton of opportunities, with at least 21 touches in each of the Steelers' past six games.
The Lions are giving up 29.93 fantasy points to opposing running backs per game, which is the second most in the league, per NFL.com.
With Pittsburgh likely to be in control for much of its Week 10 matchup against Detroit, Harris is likely to rack up some big numbers, perhaps leading to his best fantasy performance yet.
Wide Receivers
1. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp at SF
2. Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs at NYJ
3. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill at LV
4. Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown vs. NO
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans at WAS
6. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams vs. SEA
7. Washington Football Team WR Terry McLaurin vs. TB
8. Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf at GB
9. Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb vs. ATL
10. Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise Brown at MIA
Matchup to Watch: Baltimore Ravens WRs at MIA
It's time to get a Ravens wide receiver in your fantasy lineup this week, as the Dolphins give up 42.36 fantasy points to the position per game, the third most in the league, per NFL.com. That means Marquise Brown has the potential to be among the top WRs in fantasy this week.
In addition to Brown, Sammy Watkins could be a solid flex option if he returns from his thigh injury to play Thursday night. And rookie Rashod Bateman may also be in line for a breakout performance, as his targets keep increasing as he gains experience.
So, don't be surprised if Watkins and/or Bateman have strong numbers in Week 10.
Tight Ends
1. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce at LV
2. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews at MIA
3. Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller vs. KC
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski at WAS
5. Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki vs. BAL
6. Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts at DAL
7. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle vs. LAR
8. Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson at PIT
9. Minnesota Vikings TE Tyler Conklin at LAC
10. Jacksonville Jaguars TE Dan Arnold at IND
Matchup to Watch: Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller vs. KC
Even though Darren Waller has been near the top of tight end rankings all season, he has mostly underperformed in 2021. He hasn't reached 100 yards in a game since Week 1 and has only two touchdowns this year. He's also had five or fewer catches in five of his seven games.
However, the 29-year-old took a step in the right direction last week, when he had seven catches for 92 yards on 11 targets, his most since the Raiders' opener.
In what could be a high-scoring matchup against the Chiefs, Waller may have one of his better showings of the season on Sunday. It will help that Kansas City is allowing the seventh most fantasy points to tight ends per game, per NFL.com.
Defense/Special Teams
1. Buffalo Bills at NYJ
2. Arizona Cardinals vs. CAR
3. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. DET
4. Indianapolis Colts vs. JAX
5. Los Angeles Rams at SF
6. New England Patriots vs. CLE
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at WAS
8. Dallas Cowboys vs. ATL
9. Tennessee Titans vs. NO
10. Baltimore Ravens at MIA
Matchup to Watch: Arizona Cardinals vs. CAR
The Cardinals' defense ranks fourth in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (321), and it's been especially strong against the pass, giving up only 209.9 yards through the air per contest. So, Arizona will likely have success against a Carolina passing attack led by backup quarterback P.J. Walker.
While their offense has been strong, the Cardinals' defense has been instrumental to their 8-1 start as well. And they're likely to be one of the top performing DST options in Week 10 with this favorable matchup.
Kickers
1. Buffalo Bills K Tyler Bass at NYJ
2. Baltimore Ravens K Justin Tucker at MIA
3. Los Angeles Rams K Matt Gay at SF
4. Dallas Cowboys K Greg Zuerlein vs. ATL
5. Arizona Cardinals K Matt Prater vs. CAR
6. Kansas City Chiefs K Harrison Butker at LV
7. New England Patriots K Nick Folk vs. NE
8. Indianapolis Colts K Michael Badgley vs. JAX
9. Pittsburgh Steelers K Chris Boswell vs. DET
10. Tennessee Titans K Randy Bullock vs. NO
Matchup to Watch: Buffalo Bills K Tyler Bass at NYJ
The Jets' defense is a weak unit, and the Bills' offense is a strong one that will be looking for a bounce-back performance after an upset loss to the Jaguars. That should lead to Buffalo scoring a lot of points in Week 10, meaning Tyler Bass will likely get plenty of kicking opportunities.
The 24-year-old has been among the most consistent fantasy kickers of the season. Don't expect that to stop in Week 10, when he's likely to reach double-digit points.