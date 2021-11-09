Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and More

0 of 4

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Nine weeks down, five to go in the regular season for most fantasy football leagues. It's getting to be crunch time, and if you're not currently in position to get your team into the playoffs, you're running out of time to get it there.

Even if you're near the top of your league's standings, it's not time to take it easy. Playoff seeding matters, especially if your league awards first-round byes to the top seeds. So it's important to rack up as many points as possible by setting the best lineup each week.

As we head into Week 10, here's some start/sit advice to help with lineup decisions this week.