NFL Teams Who Need to Find a New Head Coach in 2022

The NFL coaching carousel is often as wild as the draft and free agency, and 2022 should be no different.

When an NFL team needs to make a change, it's usually obvious. Sometimes, the rebuild just hasn't worked. Other times, the results on the field are too poor and/or players are lacking effort.

There always seem to be big surprises with regard to coaching turnover, too. The "what have you done for me lately?" nature of a league that quickly churns through starting quarterbacks does the same for head coaches.

Not every coach can pull a Zac Taylor in Cincinnati, going 6-25-1 over two seasons and getting a third chance. One-year tenures are becoming more common.

Below, we'll outline the teams that clearly need to go in a new direction starting in 2022. These teams don't necessarily need to fire their coaches midseason, but it wouldn't be surprising if it ends up happening, either.