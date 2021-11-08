Waiver Wire Week 10: Peoples-Jones, Devonta Freeman Highlight Pickups to Know

0 of 3

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns offense did not need Odell Beckham Jr. to blow out the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

In fact, an argument can be made that the Browns offense looked better without Beckham on the field than it did in previous weeks with him on the field.

Donovan Peoples-Jones was the direct beneficiary of Beckham's absence, as he brought in two passes for 86 yards and found the end zone for the third time in two weeks.

Peoples-Jones missed Cleveland's Week 7 and 8 games, but it did not look like he missed time when he broke free for a 60-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.

The Cleveland wide receiver is one of two AFC North players that deserve your attention on the fantasy football waiver wire.

Baltimore Ravens running back Devonta Freeman turned in a strong performance on Sunday and he could provide a nice boost at the position for any fantasy players in need of depth help.