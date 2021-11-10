1st-Round Rookie Report Card Grades at NFL's Midseason MarkNovember 10, 2021
1st-Round Rookie Report Card Grades at NFL's Midseason Mark
Rookies mature at different rates in the NFL.
Some find instant success, while others need more time to adjust to the professional environment. In certain cases, those first-round investments never pan out and their respective organization experiences a setback because of a poor draft-day decision.
The Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson didn't become a full-time starter, let alone an MVP-caliber player, until his second season. On the other hand, Justin Herbert made an immediate splash with the Los Angeles Chargers by setting the rookie record with 31 touchdown passes. Then, there's the Las Vegas Raiders, who released 2020 first-round pick Damon Arnette on Monday because of poor play and an even worse attitude.
Halfway through these players' first seasons, signs could point to which direction every team's first-round selection is trending, though they're far from finished products.
Assigned grades only account for the individual's performance to this point in the campaign and how much they've showed to date. Where each goes from here will help determine their career paths. But this is where each sits right now.
1. QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
During Trevor Lawrence's final year on campus, the quarterback went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 overall prospect and projected top selection. He landed with the 1-15 Jacksonville Jaguars.
To the team's credit, it already topped last year's win total, though it's still not very good. Situation matters. In Lawrence's case, flashes of what made him the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck are readily apparent. At the same time, he's also suffered some from a poor surrounding cast.
Lawrence ranks third among rookies and 33rd overall with a 61.5 passing grade according to Pro Football Focus' Ian Hartitz. He's also thrown the fourth-most interceptions with nine. But he's displayed better decision-making in recent weeks.
With better playmakers and protection to go along with his natural growth, Lawrence still has the potential to grow into a franchise signal-caller and find himself counted among the league's elite.
Grade: C
2. QB Zach Wilson, New York Jets
Whenever a team invests the second overall pick in a quarterback only to see him suffer an injury and have a former undrafted free agent step into the lineup and create as much excitement with his play, some worry bubbles to the surface.
Even so, Zach Wilson's natural arm talent is unmistakable. The 22-year-old looked overwhelmed to start his career but he'll get a chance to take a step back and absorb the game without being forced to a lead an offense as he deals with a balky knee.
The Jets would be smart to slow-play Wilson's current situation and make sure he's 100 percent before reinserting him into the lineup.
"If he's fully healthy, for sure," head coach Robert Saleh told reporters when asked if Wilson will play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. "But we'll see how he is. ... We're not in any hurry to rush him back."
Grade: D+
3. QB Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers
What are the San Francisco 49ers doing at their quarterback position? Seriously. The team is 3-5. Obviously, veteran Jimmy Garoppolo isn't giving them a better chance to win. Yet, head coach Kyle Shanahan seemingly doesn't want to play this year's third overall pick, Trey Lance.
"I thought Jimmy was alright," Shanahan told reporters when asked directly if Lance would start Monday against the Los Angeles Rams. "I thought that pick at the end, those last couple of plays were some bad plays right there, on that last drive when the game was out of hand. But Jimmy was alright."
The 49ers traded up in the first round to select Lance. Whether he was actually Shanahan's guy or not is inconsequential. Lance is the future of the 49ers organization, and Garoppolo just being "alright" isn't enough.
The transition should have happened sooner, but everyone is still waiting.
Grade: F
4. TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Pitts is a unicorn. The Atlanta Falcons made him the highest selected tight end ever with this year's fourth overall selection. He hasn't disappointed.
The first-year target leads the Falcons with 546 receiving yards. He's second among all rookies in receiving yardage. Pitts is also well on his way to breaking the NFL rookie receiving record by a tight end if he continues on his current pace.
The Falcons traded away Julio Jones earlier this year knowing they had another instant mismatch in Pitts. Atlanta's coaching staff is taking advantage of the situation by playing him out wide or in the slot nearly 75 percent of the time, according to Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner.
Defenses don't really have an answer for a 6'6" tight end who glides about the field and adjusts to the football better than most wide receivers.
Grade: A
5. WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Ja'Marr Chase's overall pace has been slowed over the last two weeks, but no one can deny how special he's been from the onset of his career.
"There's so much confidence there," head coach Zac Taylor said of the rookie wide receiver and his connection to quarterback Joe Burrow, per The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. "And it's not just false confidence and bravado of, 'I'm talented so I go out there and make plays.' They’re putting in the work behind the scenes."
The results have been spectacular. Chase ranks third in the league with 835 receiving yards and tied for fourth with seven touchdown catches. Technically, he's still on pace to break Justin Jefferson's rookie receiving record, though he's managed only 81 yards during the Bengals' current two-game losing streak.
Overall, the Bengals had a choice with this year's fifth overall pick. They went with Chase and he's been everything the team hoped he would be. Cincinnati can address its offensive line in next year's first round.
Grade: A
6. WR Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
Jaylen Waddle will be constantly compared to Ja'Marr Chase, who went one pick ahead of him, and former Alabama teammate DeVonta Smith, who the Philadelphia Eagles eventually acquired after swapping first-round picks with the Miami Dolphins.
While those comparisons may be considered unfair, Waddle has performed relatively well overall. He leads the Dolphins receivers with 56 catches and three touchdowns. He also leads all rookies with 31 first-round receptions, according to Pro Football Focus.
Waddle benefits from manufactured touches. The Dolphins' coaching staff could definitely open up the offense a little more to take advantage of Waddle's dynamic downfield capabilities. Even so, he's a weapon in an offense that's not performing well as a unit.
Chase and Waddle have been better. But Waddle hasn't been a disappointment despite the circumstances around his selection.
Grade: B
7. OT Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions
An injury may have prevented the Detroit Lions from making a significant mistake. Though the team's coaching staff doesn't seem to realize the potential blunder.
When the Lions drafted Penei Sewell with the seventh overall pick, they decided to move him from left to right tackle. The then-20-year-old looked out of sorts playing on the opposite side of the formation.
But Taylor Decker suffered a finger injury that required surgery. Sewell moved back to left tackle and appeared far more comfortable. He's been inconsistent with multiple sacks surrendered, though he's played as well or better than any rookie tackle not named Samuel Cosmi or Rashawn Slater.
With Decker set to return in the near future, the Lions are still considering Sewell at right tackle instead of moving the veteran.
"Look, he's a damn good athlete. And a professional. He'll be fine," head coach Dan Campbell told reporters.
Sewell's rookie campaign could turn quickly based on what happens next.
Grade: B-
8. CB Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers' Jaycee Horn looked impressive to start the season. Unfortunately, he broke three bones in his foot during a Week 3 contest against the Houston Texans.
"I think Jaycee Horn is a warrior," head coach Matt Rhule said of the first-round cornerback. "I think he's tough; I think he's everything that's right about young people, everything that's right about football.
Horn remains on injured reserve and isn't guaranteed to return before the end of the 2021 campaign.
The sample size is small but promising. Once Horn is back on the field—whether it's this season or next—everyone can get a better feel for the type of player he'll become. Right now, a limited viewing points toward an aggressive and talented cover corner. We'll know more once he's back in the lineup.
Grade: C
9. CB Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos
Cornerback is difficult enough to play in a pass-first league slanted towards the offense. It's even harder when you're a rookie thrust into the starting lineup. Yet Patrick Surtain II has thrived.
Sure, he's had his share of moments when he could be better either against the run or proper positioning in coverage. At the same time, Surtain allowed 40 or fewer yards in seven of his first eight professional games, per Pro Football Focus.
"I've been really impressed," Denver Broncos general manager George Paton said of Surtain. "He's a pro. He keeps getting better every week. I think he's going to be one of the better corners in the league. ... Needed to tackle better in a few games... He just keeps getting better, keeps getting more confident."
Unfortunately, the rookie defensive back sprained his knee in the Week 9 contest against the Dallas Cowboys, and the corner is expected to miss a few weeks, per ESPN's Jeff Legwold.
Grade: B
10. WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
Questions about how DeVonta Smith's slim frame would hold up at the professional level seem silly in retrospect. Clearly, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner can play with the potential to be a star at the NFL level.
Smith has always been a smooth operator capable of creating separation with his route-running and overall quickness. Those traits have translated. Smith leads the Philadelphia Eagles with 38 receptions and 537 receiving yards despite some inconsistencies from quarterback Jalen Hurts.
The first-year wide receiver continues to get better, too. According to Pro Football Focus, Smith graded as the best at his position during Week 9 action thanks to his 116-yard performance against the Los Angeles Chargers.
A few drops have been disappointing. Otherwise, Smith is well on his way to establishing himself as WR1 in the City of Brotherly Love.
Grade: B
11. QB Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
Things couldn't have started worse for the Chicago Bears' Justin Fields as an NFL quarterback.
The Cleveland Browns, who have been in existence since 1946, held the Bears to 47 total yards in Fields' first start. The number set a new franchise mark for the Browns defense. Fields managed one passing yard. Yes, one. The Browns sacked Fields nine times.
Many laid the blame squarely at the field of head coach/offensive playcaller Matt Nagy and his inability to properly scheme around the Bears' new franchise quarterback. While concerns still linger with the Bears' handling of Fields, albeit with Bill Lazor now calling the play, certain moments from the rookie quarterback in recent weeks inspire hope.
Over the last two weeks, Fields completed 70.4 percent of his passes and ran for 103 yards against the San Francisco 49ers then followed with what should have been a game-winning 75-yard touchdown drive against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Fields still isn't being used properly with any consistency, but the flashes of brilliance are apparent.
Grade: C-
12. LB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons should be considered the frontrunner for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year with his performance so far.
Obviously, Parsons displayed elite physical traits during his time at Penn State. But his real value lies in how he's being used by the Cowboys as a hybrid off-ball linebacker/edge-defender.
"It didn't take very long to recognize his abilities, just the way he fits and the targeting issues he creates for the offense," head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. "Play off the line in a traditional Mike and Will linebacker position, but also be an open end or a Sam outside linebacker.
"He has the characteristics and traits to play all of those positions at a high level."
Parsons' 38 solo tackles are the most on the team. He's also tied for first with five sacks. In fact, he's the first player in Cowboys history to record five sacks in his first eight games.
Grade: A
13. OT Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers organization knew it had to invest in Justin Herbert by protecting the quarterback at all costs. So, the front office turned over four-fifths of the team's starting offensive line with Rashawn Slater's selection punctuating the process.
Slater has been stellar protecting the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year's blind side. The rookie blocker allowed one or fewer pressures in five of his eight games so far, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Northwestern product, who opted out of last season, has easily been the league's best first-year left tackle.
To better understand just how much the Chargers upgraded their front, including Slater's addition, the left side of the Chargers offensive line is on pace to allow nearly 50 fewer pressures this season compared to last year's iteration, as noted by the "Guilty As Charged" podcast.
The Chargers now appear set for a decade or more at the offense's two premium positions.
Grade: A
14. OG Alijah Vera-Tucker, New York Jets
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh couldn't be happier with the organization's investment in first-round guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.
"O-linemen never get enough love, but AVT is on track. He's exactly where we want him to be," Saleh told reporters last week. "Obviously he's always going to have things he needs to improve on, but every other day I walk into [general manager Joe Douglas'] office to thank him for being very aggressive and going up to get him. It was worth everything.
"AVT is a stud, knock on wood, and he's only going to continue to get better."
To Saleh's point about the rookie being on track, Vera-Tucker is easily one of the league's better first-year blockers, though he could become more consistent in his pass protection. The rookie does hold the third-highest grade on the team, per Pro Football Focus.
Grade: B
15. QB Mac Jones, New England Patriots
In a draft class where three quarterbacks heard their names called among the first three picks and four were off the board by the 11th selection, the fifth has been the best of the bunch to start their careers.
Jones leads the all first-year signal-callers with a 68 completion percentage—which ranks ninth overall—2,135 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes, a 48.9 QBR and 89.8 quarterback rating. Oh, the New England Patriots are the only team with a winning record while starting a rookie quarterback.
The numbers aren't staggering, but they show a competent cog in the Patriots offense with significant room for improvement. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones graded as the league's second-best quarterback since the start of Week 5.
"You could see how intelligent he was the first day," Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, who coached Jones at this year's Senior Bowl, told reporters. "We put a lot of install in, a lot of words in, just to see if they could recite it, and you could see pretty quickly he had a feel for the game. He had some moxie, and he was really, really intelligent and accurate and could throw the deep ball at a high level."
Grade: B+
16. LB Zaven Collins, Arizona Cardinals
Currently, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins is a sub-package defender. There's absolutely nothing wrong with a defender being a solid contributor in certain sub-packages but more is expected of a first-round draft pick, particularly one at a non-premium position.
"Zaven's doing fine. He is still in our base package, he's in our star package, but those games have flipped. Last Sunday became a sub game and right now he's a backup on sub," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph explained last month. "I think it's good for him to have a small package, to grow at his own speed and it's going to be a heavy run game this week, so we'll see how much he plays, but it's going to be week-to-week from what package he's in and how much he plays.”
Technically, Collins started a few games this season dependent on situation. He's been good in his role, but it's limited. Eventually, some growth as a full-time, three-down linebacker is necessary for this pick to pan out like the Cardinals probably expected from the onset.
Grade: D+
17. OG Alex Leatherwood, Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders seem to have salvaged what initially started as yet another disastrous first-round draft pick.
Mike Mayock quickly built a reputation of over-drafting talent, particularly in the opening round, since he took over the general manager job in 2019. He knew the Leatherwood selection would draw ire but still made it because the team's coaches liked the reigning Outland Trophy winner. A general manager's job is to weigh all factors and serve as a counterbalance. Mayock failed in that regard.
To compound matters, the Raiders projected Leatherwood as a right tackle—where he never started at the collegiate level. Predictably, Leatherwood struggled mightily. So much so, Las Vegas' staff decided to move him to right guard—where he started during the 2018 campaign.
Lo and behold, the comfort level of playing a certain position increased Leatherwood's performance and he's now trending upward. While the beginning of his professional career started at a very low point, expect this grade to improve throughout the rest of the season.
Grade: D
18. Edge Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins
Jaelan Phillips entered the 2021 NFL draft as the class' most fluid and natural edge-rusher. However, a significant injury history that caused him to medically retire for a short time and only one year of top-end production brought questions about how high a team should invest in his skill set.
The Miami Dolphins made somewhat of a leap of faith with the 18th overall pick. Unsurprisingly, Phillips' natural bend and explosivity have been on display, albeit in a part-time role. He's tied for second on the team with two sacks.
The rookie edge-defender also played one of his best games of the season Sunday against the Houston Texans.
Eventually, Phillips must grow into a consistent starter who continually applies pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He has the ability to do so. Until then, the Dolphins will move forward with Emmanuel Ogbah and Andrew Van Ginkel as their top two edge defenders. Phillips should be able to unseat the latter before the end of the 2021 campaign.
Grade: C
19. LB Jamin Davis, Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera basically admitted linebacker Jamin Davis wasn't ready for the professional game at the onset of his career.
"The more Jamin plays, the more he works, the more ... he'll know," Rivera told reporters two weeks ago. "He’ll learn, 'Hey, based on this, I've got to go ahead and convert to an outside position because my leverage is to the inside.'"
Davis was supposed to be the final piece to the puzzle. His outstanding speed, athleticism and range would be the ultimate eraser along the second line behind Washington's dynamic defensive front. The entire unit is a disappointment, and the coaching staff chose to bring Davis along slowly instead of immediately throwing him into the mix.
The 22-year-old started the last two games, and he clearly experienced rookie growing pains. A slow start doesn't mean complete disappointment, though. Davis is progressing as the squad's fifth-leading tackler.
Grade: D
20. WR Kadarius Toney, New York Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles jumped ahead of the rival New York Giants, who originally owned the 12th overall pick, to select wide receiver DeVonta Smith. The Giants subsequently traded out of their original slot to the 20th pick and chose Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
Comparatively, the Giants got exceptional value. Not only has Toney looked the part, but the team gained an extra fifth-round pick and 2022 first- and fourth-round selections.
Toney is currently battling through an injured thumb he suffered in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The previous three weeks, the rookie receiver caught 19 passes for 303 yards. He still leads the Giants with 352 receiving yards.
A healthy Toney is dynamic with the ball in his hands. He'll be even better with 10 workable digits and a healthy Kenny Golladay in the lineup to demand certain coverages from opposing defenses.
Grade: C+
21. Edge Kwity Paye, Indianapolis Colts
Don't let the fact the Indianapolis Colts' Kwity Paye has yet to register a single season, because the rookie is creating pressure and affecting plays.
Paye has been as good or better than any other rookie when it comes to setting the edge this fall.
From a pass-rushing perspective, Paye is coming along nicely. The 22-year-old is getting a feel for what works and what doesn't. He's starting to put together a pass-rush plan. On Thursday against the New York Jets, Paye recorded eight pressures, per Pro Football Focus (h/t Stampede Blue's Luke Schultheis).
The fact Paye is now fully recovered from a tweaked hamstring, which cost him the two games in October, probably signals a big second-half of the season for the rookie defender.
Everything is starting to come together, and Paye seems to be exactly what the Colts wanted in the defensive end, even without the sacks. Don't worry. They'll come.
Grade: B+
22. CB Caleb Farley, Tennessee Titans
Normally, a concentration on the individual's performance would be the primary discussion point. But the Tennessee Titans selection of Caleb Farley is a little different.
The Titans chose the cornerback with the 22nd pick knowing full well he had an extensive, concerning injury history.
Farley then suffered a torn ACL in a Week 6 contest against the Buffalo Bills. The amount of injuries he's already endured is heartbreaking. At Virginia Tech, he suffered a torn ACL and required two back surgeries prior to being drafted. Therein lies the problem.
Tennessee knew the risk and still went forward with the selection despite the obvious medical red flags.
Considering the team's recent history with questionable first-round picks, it's the type of move the organizations shouldn't have made. But what's done is done and the team doesn't have its super-athletic cornerback in the lineup due to yet another significant injury.
Grade: Incomplete
23. OT Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw is just now getting into the swing of things after requiring a second core surgery in August and not making his first start until Week 6.
But he's come along nicely as Kirk Cousins' blindside protector.
"It's funny, because the first person I saw after we scored was him," Cousins said after the Vikings' overtime victory against the Carolina Panthers. "I realized, 'Oh, yeah, he's out here.' Like, I hadn't even noticed him all day, which in a way is a good thing, right? Because he's just doing his job, doing a great job."
Whenever a lineman isn't noticed, he's put in a good day at the office. However, three starts is a small sample size, even for mid-season grades.
At this point, expectations are for Darrisaw to thrive and solidify the left side of Minnesota's offensive line.
Grade: C+
24. RB Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers made running back Najee Harris the focal point of the team's offense from Day 1. He hasn't disappointed despite difficult circumstances.
Harris is tied for second with 150 carries through eight games played. He ranks 10th overall and first among rookies with 541 rushing yards. The running back is also second on the Steelers' roster with 40 receptions.
A potential issue stems from Harris' efficiency. His average of 3.6 yards per carry ranks third-worst among backs with 100 or more carries. He's averaged over 4.0 yards per carry only twice in eight games.
Candidly, the quarterback and offensive line may be holding Harris back more than anything the back has done. At the same time, a first-round investment in a running back entails the capability of overcoming certain issues within the offense since the franchise could have invested in a more valuable position.
Grade: B
25. RB Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Etienne won't play in an NFL game any sooner than Week 1 of the 2022 campaign.
The Jacksonville Jaguars planned to use this year's 25th overall pick in a hybrid role as a wide receiver/running back to take advantage of his playmaking skill set. Unfortunately, the rookie suffered a serious Lisfranc injury and had to be placed on season-ending injured reserve.
The Jaguars are in desperate need of adequate weapons around this year's No. 1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence. Eventually, the two college teammates will be on the field together again to help one another.
Grade: Incomplete
26. CB Greg Newsome II, Cleveland Browns
Greg Newsome II is the league's best rookie outside cornerback in coverage. He's held up remarkably well in a league where first-year defensive backs tend to experience ups and downs based on how often opponents target them.
In Newsome's case, he allowed a total of 173 yards in his first five starts, per Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner.
Newsome certainly showed out Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals' talented tandem of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Newsome and Denzel Ward clamped down on both and neither managed more than 78 receiving yards. Chase was held to 49 yards. Newsome deflected two passes when the Bengals tested him deep.
The rookie defensive back did miss two games earlier this season with a calf injury, but it hasn't seemed to slow him since his return. Aside from needing to be more physical against the run and his overall tackling, Newsome is an ideal fit as a cover corner opposite Ward.
Grade: B+
27. WR Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens' identity may be built around the offense's ability to run the football, but the team has something special brewing with its talented wide receivers.
Rashod Bateman required groin surgery before the start of the regular season and the rookie didn't play in this year's first five games. Since returning in Week 6, Bateman recorded 12 receptions for 161 yards. More importantly, he's consistently creating separation within his route-running and becoming another available target for the quarterback Lamar Jackson.
With Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews already playing well, Bateman's expected contributions in the coming weeks coupled with Sammy Watkins' eventual return from a thigh injury will give the Ravens a full complement of targets to make the offense even more dangerous.
"The show is ready to begin," cornerback Marlon Humphrey told reporters.
Grade: C+
28. Edge Payton Turner, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner has provided a scattershot performance this season.
The rookie defender wasn't ready for the start of the season after suffering an injury during preseason practices. Turner then put together his best efforts to date in Weeks 2 and 4. He then missed two weeks with a calf injury.
The Saints finally had their first-round rookie back in the lineup for Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, though he played limited snaps.
When on the field, Turner is creating some pressure and defensive stops. He simply needs to be available. He seems to be past the calf problem now and could start playing more reps as the season progresses and provide New Orleans with more depth and versatility along the defensive line rotation.
A sub-package front featuring Cameron Jordan, Marcus Davenport and the rookie could be potent.
Grade: C
29. CB Eric Stokes, Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers chose Eric Stokes 20 picks after Patrick Surtain II came off the board. Surtain has received plenty of recognition for his play. Stokes is right there with the highly regarded defender in overall production.
Going into this weekend's play, Stokes ranked just behind Surtain among rookie cornerbacks in lowest passer rating allowed, per Pro Football Focus. The Packers' first-year defender is also tied with Surtain for the most deflected passes (eight) so far this season.
Stokes did suffer a knee injury during warmups prior to Sunday's meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs. He didn't play in the contest because of precautionary measures. Though the issue appears to be slight and shouldn't have a significant impact on the rest of the season.
"I don't think it's something that's going to be long-term," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters after the contest.
Grade: B
30. Edge Gregory Rousseau, Buffalo Bills
The biggest question surrounding defensive end prospect Gregory Rousseau was whether his production from a standout redshirt freshman campaign would translate since the then-20-year-old decided to opt-out of the 2020 campaign.
Rousseau has started every game for the Buffalo Bills this season as part of the team's deep defensive line rotation. He's tied for the team lead with three sacks. Still, the young defender is clearly a work in progress with the potential to be a consistent disruptive force.
In particular, the 6'6", 266-pound defender has held up well against the run. Overall, he's starting to get into a groove over the last two weeks. Pro Football Focus graded him as the Bills' second-best defender in Weeks 8 and 9 against the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively.
The idea of Rousseau needing time to create some type of impact after only one season of top-level production very early in this collegiate career has been proved false. Rousseau is already one of the Bills' better defenders, even if he's not a polished product.
Grade: B+
31. Edge Odafe Oweh, Baltimore Ravens
Odafe Oweh didn't register a single sack during his final season with the Penn State Nitty Lions. He already has three as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.
As if to make sure the narrative didn't dominate his rookie season, Oweh registered a sack and four quarterback pressures in his very first NFL game. He's still counted among the rookie leaders in cumulative pressures.
The Ravens knew exactly what they had in the special 6'5", 257-pound athlete from the start.
"This is a guy who's going to come in and play for us right away," outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins told reporters. "So, whether it's the run game, whether it's executing the defense, whether it's his one-on-one pass rush, whether it's two-on-two games, whether it's anything that he needs to do to execute highly in our defense, he needs to be there now, and we feel great about where he's at."
Very few stats may have been brought up more often than Oweh's sack production during this year's draft cycle, but those who did weren't taking into account his athletic profile and how it translates to the professional game.
Grade: B+
32. Edge Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Opportunities are earned, not given. And Tampa Bay Buccaneers would like to see their first-round edge defender, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, on the field more often.
"JPP (Jason Pierre-Paul) was playing so good," head coach Bruce Arians told reporters last week. "The package wasn't as big for Joe this week. So it's just a matter of how much we can get him in. But yeah, I would like to see him play more."
Tryon-Shoyinka should be viewed as a developmental project since the Bucs already have Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett working off the edge.
The rookie adds depth and a little pop to the unit's pass rush. But he's not going to be a full-time performer unless one of the team's top two edge-defenders aren't capable of playing. Right now, he's a rotational piece with some serious upside.
Grade: C