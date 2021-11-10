1st-Round Rookie Report Card Grades at NFL's Midseason Mark

0 of 32

Lance King/Getty Images

Rookies mature at different rates in the NFL.

Some find instant success, while others need more time to adjust to the professional environment. In certain cases, those first-round investments never pan out and their respective organization experiences a setback because of a poor draft-day decision.

The Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson didn't become a full-time starter, let alone an MVP-caliber player, until his second season. On the other hand, Justin Herbert made an immediate splash with the Los Angeles Chargers by setting the rookie record with 31 touchdown passes. Then, there's the Las Vegas Raiders, who released 2020 first-round pick Damon Arnette on Monday because of poor play and an even worse attitude.

Halfway through these players' first seasons, signs could point to which direction every team's first-round selection is trending, though they're far from finished products.

Assigned grades only account for the individual's performance to this point in the campaign and how much they've showed to date. Where each goes from here will help determine their career paths. But this is where each sits right now.