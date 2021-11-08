Fantasy Football Week 10: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

0 of 4

AJ Mast/Associated Press

It can take rookie players a little while to get acclimated to the NFL level. But fantasy football rosters have a limited number of spots, so sometimes managers have to drop first-year players who aren't living up to potential early in the year.

However, these rookies can later become high waiver-wire priorities. A breakout can occur at any time, much like New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore's big performance in Week 9. Now, his fantasy value is on the rise, and he'll likely reappear on rosters in the near future.

Here are some early rankings for Week 10, along with several waiver-wire targets to keep an eye on.