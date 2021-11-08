Fantasy Football Week 10: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

Fantasy Football Week 10: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire TipsNovember 8, 2021
It can take rookie players a little while to get acclimated to the NFL level. But fantasy football rosters have a limited number of spots, so sometimes managers have to drop first-year players who aren't living up to potential early in the year.
However, these rookies can later become high waiver-wire priorities. A breakout can occur at any time, much like New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore's big performance in Week 9. Now, his fantasy value is on the rise, and he'll likely reappear on rosters in the near future.
Here are some early rankings for Week 10, along with several waiver-wire targets to keep an eye on.
Quarterbacks
1. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen at NYJ
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady at WAS
3. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson at MIA
4. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott vs. ATL
5. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray vs. CAR
6. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes at LV
7. Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford at SF
8. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts at DEN
9. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert vs. MIN
10. Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz vs. JAX
Waiver-Wire Target: Denver Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater vs. PHI
Bridgewater solidified himself as a strong streaming option in Week 9, as he passed for 249 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing score in the Broncos' win over the Cowboys. While he isn't likely to put a huge number of points in a given week, he's a safe, reliable QB option.
In Week 10, Bridgewater will be going up against an Eagles defense that just allowed a huge performance from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. With the Broncos returning home, they have a favorable matchup that should allow them to have more offensive success.
Rostered in only 26 percent of Yahoo leagues and 25 percent of ESPN leagues, Bridgewater will be a solid fill-in option for quarterbacks on a Week 10 bye, such as Cincinnati's Joe Burrow.
Projection: 294 yards and two touchdowns
Running Backs
1. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor vs. JAX
2. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook at LAC
3. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones vs. SEA
4. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara at TEN
5. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris vs. DET
6. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott vs. ATL
7. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey at ARI
8. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler vs. MIN
9. Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs vs. KC
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette at WAS
Waiver-Wire Target: Philadelphia Eagles RB Jordan Howard at DEN
Miles Sanders is going to be out at least one more week, and it seems Howard is going to keep getting plenty of work in the meantime. He had 17 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' loss to the Chargers, a week after he had 57 yards and two touchdowns in their win over the Lions.
While rookie Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott remain in Philadelphia's backfield mix, Howard is clearly going to get enough touches to be a fantasy flex option in the short term. He's rostered in only 12 percent of Yahoo leagues and 8 percent of ESPN leagues, but he could be pursued by many this week.
The matchup against Denver in Week 10 isn't the best, but the number of touches for Howard should give him a safe floor. So if you're scrambling for RB help, he could be your best bet.
Projection: 66 yards and a touchdown
Wide Receivers
1. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp at SF
2. Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs at NYJ
3. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill at LV
4. Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown vs. NO
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans at WAS
6. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams vs. SEA
7. Washington Football Team WR Terry McLaurin vs. TB
8. Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf at GB
9. Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb vs. ATL
10. Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise Brown at MIA
Waiver-Wire Target: New York Jets WR Elijah Moore vs. BUF
Moore continues to get better during his rookie season, and his Week 9 breakout will likely put him at the top of many fantasy managers' list of targets this week. He had seven catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns (the first receiving scores of his career) in the Jets' loss to the Colts.
Even though New York has had to shuffle through quarterbacks because of injuries (Zach Wilson, Mike White and Josh Johnson), Moore is becoming a reliable target for whomever is under center. He's been targeted at least six times each of the past three weeks, and with the Jets likely to have to pass in order to keep up with the Bills in Week 10, he'll likely be heavily involved again.
While Moore is rostered in only 26 percent of Yahoo leagues and 15 percent of ESPN leagues, those numbers are likely to increase by a sizable margin this week.
Projection: 92 yards and a touchdown
Tight Ends
1. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce at LV
2. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews at MIA
3. Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller vs. KC
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski at WAS
5. Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki vs. BAL
6. Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts at DAL
7. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle vs. LAR
8. Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson at PIT
9. Minnesota Vikings TE Tyler Conklin at LAC
10. Jacksonville Jaguars TE Dan Arnold at IND
Waiver-Wire Target: Jacksonville Jaguars TE Dan Arnold at IND
It can be hard to find tight ends on the waiver wire who are frequently involved in their team's offense, but Arnold has emerged as a top target for the Jaguars. He's had at least seven passes come his way in three of Jacksonville's past four games.
In Week 9, Arnold had four catches for 60 yards. He's had three games with at least 60 yards this season, and they've all come in the past four contests. He hasn't yet scored a touchdown in 2021, but his fantasy value will go up when he finally does.
Arnold is rostered in only 27 percent of Yahoo leagues and 17 percent of ESPN leagues, so he'll be a great streaming option for many fantasy managers in Week 10.
Projection: 57 yards and a touchdown