NFL Scores Week 9: Top Fantasy Stars, Results and Latest Team Stats
Week 9 is underway, and we've already seen some pretty impressive performances from some of the league's brightest stars.
While Thursday night's game was not nearly as thrilling as the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals matchup in Week 8, the Indianapolis Colts still put on a show. They rushed for a team total 260 yards against the New York Jets.
Sunday's early-afternoon slate brought a few surprises to the proverbial table. The Denver Broncos embarrassed the previously red-hot Dallas Cowboys, the Cleveland Browns matched their previous three-game point total and the Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Buffalo Bills.
Jacksonville came into the week ranked 26th in total defense and 28th in points allowed. It held the Bills to 301 total yards and six points on Sunday.
Below you'll find full results, some standout statistics and the top fantasy performances of the week (points-per-reception scoring). Updates will be available following the late-afternoon slate and Sunday Night Football.
Week 9 Results, Top Fantasy Performers
Indianapolis Colts 45, New York Jets 30 (Thursday)
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts: 174 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 28 receiving yards, 2 TDs (34.2 fantasy points)
Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts: 84 rushing yards, 4 receptions 34 receiving yards, 1 TD (21.8 fantasy points)
New York Giants 23, Las Vegas Raiders 16
Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders: 7 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (18.0 fantasy points)
Kenyan Drake, RB, Las Vegas Raiders: 30 rushing yards, 6 receptions, 70 receiving yards (16.0 fantasy points)
New England Patriots 24, Carolina Panthers 6
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots: 62 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 44 receiving yards (12.6 fantasy points)
Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots: 46 rushing yards, 1 reception, 3 receiving yards, 1 TD (11.9 fantasy points)
Atlanta Falcons 27, New Orleans Saints 25
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons: 199 passing yards, 3 TDs, 8 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (28.36 fantasy points)
Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons: 11 rushing yards, 6 receptions, 122 receiving yards (19.3 fantasy points)
Denver Broncos 30, Dallas Cowboys 16
Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Denver Broncos: 249 passing yards, 1 TD, -1 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (21.86 fantasy points)
Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos: 80 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 15 receiving yards, 1 TD (17.5 fantasy points)
Cleveland Browns 41, Cincinnati Bengals 16
Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals: 66 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 47 receiving yards, 2 TDs (30.3 fantasy points)
Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns: 137 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 26 receiving yards, 1 TD (30.3 fantasy points)
Jacksonville Jaguars 9, Buffalo Bills 6
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills: 264 passing yards, 2 INTs, 50 rushing yards, 1 fumble (11.56 fantasy points)
Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills: 6 receptions, 85 yards (14.5 fantasy points)
Miami Dolphins 17, Houston Texans 9
Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins: 35 rushing yards, 6 receptions, 23 receiving yards, 1 TD, 1 fumble (15.8 fantasy points)
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins: 8 receptions, 82 yards (16.2 fantasy points)
Baltimore Ravens 34, Minnesota Vikings 31 (OT)
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens: 266 passing yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 120 rushing yards (32.64 fantasy points)
Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens: 9 receptions, 116 yards (20.6 fantasy points)
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
The entire Colts rushing attack was rolling against the Jets on Thursday, and everyone involved deserves a hare of the credit. However, second-year back Jonathan Taylor was the star of the show.
Taylor rumbled for 172 yards on the ground, 78 of which came on one touchdown run.
In his past six games, Taylor has topped 100 rushing yards four times and is quickly proving to be the centerpiece of Indianapolis' offense.
"The Colts have had several really, really good backs, but getting that franchise Hall of Fame back is not that easy," former Colts coach Tony Dungy said, per ESPN's Mike Wells." I think Jonathan is showing signs of being that, and you hope he’ll be the long-term answer."
According to ESPN Stats & Information, Taylor's 1,818 yards rushing in 23 games are second in franchise history only to Edgerrin James’ 2,335 yards.
Taylor is a must-start in all fantasy formats, and backup/receiving back Nyheim Hines—who had 108 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on Thursday—is a fine flex streamer. Coming into Sunday the Colts ranked second as a team in yards per carry (5.1).
Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
In their last three games, the Cleveland Browns scored 41 total points. On Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns scored 41—seven of which being the result of Denzel Ward's 99-yard interception return in the first quarter.
Ward's interception return was the second-longest in Browns franchise history.
It was a total team effort for a Cleveland team now without wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. However, running back Nick Chubb was the star of the show offensively.
Chubb, who missed two games with a calf injury, returned last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers but was held to 61 rushing yards. He chewed up the Cincinnati defense to the tune of 137 rushing yards, 26 receiving yards and a touchdown. He has now rushed for 721 yards in seven games. He's on pace to top 1,500 rushing yards despite sitting out two contests.
It's worth noting that Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He hit second-year wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones twice for 86 yards and a score. With Beckham gone, Peoples-Jones is worth a look on the waiver wire. He's currently rostered in just 11 percent of Yahoo leagues and four percent of ESPN leagues.
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan may never have the championships needed to reach the Hall of Fame, but he continues to prove that he is an all-time great signal-caller.
Ryan put the Falcons offense on his shoulders on Sunday, compiling 351 combined passing and rushing yards—243 of that coming through the air. Atlanta finished with 366 total yards of offense. Ryan tossed two touchdown passes and rushed for another score against a New Orleans Saints defense that came in ranked fourth in points allowed.
It was a big bounce-back performance for the Falcons, who had just 13 points and 213 total yards last week against the Carolina Panthers.
Atlanta, it's worth noting, is playing without star receiver Calvin Ridley, who has stepped away from football to focus on his mental health. Running back/receiver Cordarrelle Patterson has stepped up to be Ryan's go-to option.
Patterson only notched 10 yards on nine carries, but he caught six passes for a whopping 126 receiving yards. If Patterson is on your fantasy roster, it's time to make him a weekly must-start flex play.
*Fantasy scoring, roster information and points allowed from FantasyPros.