NFL Scores Week 9: Top Fantasy Stars, Results and Latest Team Stats

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Week 9 is underway, and we've already seen some pretty impressive performances from some of the league's brightest stars.

While Thursday night's game was not nearly as thrilling as the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals matchup in Week 8, the Indianapolis Colts still put on a show. They rushed for a team total 260 yards against the New York Jets.

Sunday's early-afternoon slate brought a few surprises to the proverbial table. The Denver Broncos embarrassed the previously red-hot Dallas Cowboys, the Cleveland Browns matched their previous three-game point total and the Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Buffalo Bills.

Jacksonville came into the week ranked 26th in total defense and 28th in points allowed. It held the Bills to 301 total yards and six points on Sunday.

Below you'll find full results, some standout statistics and the top fantasy performances of the week (points-per-reception scoring). Updates will be available following the late-afternoon slate and Sunday Night Football.