The Biggest Busts of the First Half of the 2021 NFL Season

Just as New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley appeared to be rounding back into form, he suffered an ankle injury that has sidelined him for the past four weeks.

The Giants eased Barkley in at the start of the season, limiting him to 11 touches in Week 1 and 15 touches in Week 2. He then erupted for 220 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns over the following two weeks before suffering his ankle injury in Week 5.

Barkley figures to return after the Giants' Week 10 bye, but it's fair to wonder whether he'll assume a full workload. The Giants have several offensive line starters out for the season, and their wide receiver corps has been decimated by injuries.

With their season circling the drain—they were 2-6 entering Sunday—the Giants may prioritize Barkley's long-term health. He'll be going into the final year of his contract in 2022, which means they'll soon need to make a long-term decision on the 2018 No. 2 overall pick.

It may be too late for Barkley to save the Giants' season, but he could at least put their minds at ease about his ACL with a strong second half.