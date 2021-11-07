Week 9 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

1 of 3

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Houston Texans have allowed the most rushing yards and second-most rushing touchdowns this year.

Each of Houston's past three opponents ran for at least 165 yards in a trio of double-digit blowout losses.

Miami does not have the strongest backfield, but it does have a useful DFS piece in Myles Gaskin. The running back leads the Dolphins with 297 rushing yards, but he does not have any touchdowns on the ground. He has three scoring plays through the air.

Look for Gaskin to be utilized in both aspects of the offense as Tua Tagovailoa attempts to give Miami an early lead.

Tight end Mike Gesicki is the other top option for a Miami lineup stack. He is the Dolphins' leading receiver with 475 yards and two touchdowns.

Houston is tied with four teams for the most touchdown concessions to opposing tight ends with six. The Texans also rank in the bottom 10 in yards conceded to tight ends.

Gesicki has 18 receptions in the past three weeks, which is the span that Tagovailoa has been back on the field.

You can use other Miami players in DFS lineups, but Gaskin and Gesicki should be mandatory starters.