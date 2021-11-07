Week 9 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

Week 9 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for SundayNovember 7, 2021
The Miami Dolphins are typically one of the NFL teams you avoid when piecing together daily fantasy football lineups Sunday.
But Week 9 presents the rare opportunity when you can stack the Dolphins in a DFS lineup and feel comfortable about it. Miami faces a Houston Texans defense that has been torn to shreds over the past few weeks by the Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.
Houston ranks at the bottom of a few key defensive categories. Miami could exploit those weaknesses to put up its highest point total of the campaign.
As for the teams you regularly trust in DFS, the Buffalo Bills will once again be a favorite stack option, as well as the Dallas Cowboys for the mismatches they face on paper.
Use Myles Gaskin, Mike Gesicki in Miami Lineup Stack
The Houston Texans have allowed the most rushing yards and second-most rushing touchdowns this year.
Each of Houston's past three opponents ran for at least 165 yards in a trio of double-digit blowout losses.
Miami does not have the strongest backfield, but it does have a useful DFS piece in Myles Gaskin. The running back leads the Dolphins with 297 rushing yards, but he does not have any touchdowns on the ground. He has three scoring plays through the air.
Look for Gaskin to be utilized in both aspects of the offense as Tua Tagovailoa attempts to give Miami an early lead.
Tight end Mike Gesicki is the other top option for a Miami lineup stack. He is the Dolphins' leading receiver with 475 yards and two touchdowns.
Houston is tied with four teams for the most touchdown concessions to opposing tight ends with six. The Texans also rank in the bottom 10 in yards conceded to tight ends.
Gesicki has 18 receptions in the past three weeks, which is the span that Tagovailoa has been back on the field.
You can use other Miami players in DFS lineups, but Gaskin and Gesicki should be mandatory starters.
Trust Cole Beasley in Potential Blowout
The dynamic of the Buffalo Bills offense changed a bit in Week 8.
With Dawson Knox out injured, Cole Beasley experienced an uptick in targets from Josh Allen.
Beasley emerged from the bye week with 10 catches on 13 targets for 110 yards in a victory over the Dolphins. The slot wide receiver is expected to have a similar level of production against another struggling team in the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jacksonville has given up at least 20 points to all of its opponents this season. The Jaguars allowed 300 passing yards in four games, and they were torn up by Seattle Seahawks backup Geno Smith in Week 8.
Buffalo should carry an extra bit of motivation to start fast after its offense did not get going until the second half against Miami.
Look for Allen to target Beasley early and often as he finds the soft spots in the Jacksonville secondary.
Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders and Gabriel Davis should also be considered for DFS lineup spots, especially if you fade the Jags with a Buffalo lineup stack.
Run with Dallas' Running Back Tandem
Beasley's former team, the Dallas Cowboys, faces one of the other easy matchups on paper for Week 9.
Dallas welcomes the Denver Broncos and their weakened rushing defense to AT&T Stadium on Sunday. Denver conceded 294 rushing yards in the past two weeks.
Quarterback Dak Prescott will play Sunday, but the Cowboys could take a cautious approach to using their starting quarterback in the passing game with tougher games later down the schedule.
Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are more than capable of carrying a heavy workload in support of Prescott. In Week 8, Elliott and Pollard combined for 76 rushing yards. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush dealt out 325 passing yards.
Elliott is averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and Pollard is averaging 5.8 yards per carry on fewer rushes. The duo also has 36 receptions for 244 yards. Elliott owns a 6-1 edge in total touchdowns.
The Dallas running backs could take all of the pressure off Prescott by hurting the Denver defense early and often.
Elliott is the better DFS lineup option because of his scoring numbers, but Pollard could be a strong value play if they try to hurt Denver's rushing defense, like other teams have recently.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.