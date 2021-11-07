6 Trade Dominoes That Could Fall Following the Jack Eichel Deal

0 of 6

Joe Puetz/Getty Images

The trade that NHL fans had been waiting for finally happened Thursday. Jack Eichel is no longer a member of the Buffalo Sabres, as the Vegas Golden Knights were willing and able to meet the asking cost of a top-10-protected first-round pick, a second-round pick, two young players and his full salary.

It creates one of the NHL's most top-heavy teams, and we're curious to see how general manager Kelly McCrimmon will get his squad under the salary cap once Eichel is ready to play following artificial disk replacement surgery.

Star power wins Stanley Cups, though, which is why this likely won't be the last big name we see moved before the March 21 trade deadline.

The league wasn't at a standstill waiting for the situation in Buffalo to resolve itself, but the move certainly could force the hands of rival general managers who are watching the Golden Knights load up on skill.