Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Rounding Up Latest Expert Advice on the Web

As is always the case in the NFL, the 2021 season is proving to be an endurance test. Multiple injuries and absences around the league have caused rosters to look a lot different than they did at the start of the season.

On Thursday night, for example, we saw New York Jets quarterback Josh Johnson play the bulk of the game. He came in after an injury to Mike White, who started the past two games in place of rookie second overall pick Zach Wilson (knee).

The same is true in fantasy, where players like Saquon Barkley, Russell Wilson and Christian McCaffrey have missed extended time. New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas recently announced that he won't return in 2021, while former Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is waiting to land with a new team.

With the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team on bye, managers could be faced with some difficult decisions in Week 9. Here we'll turn to the experts to help sort out the scene.

We'll examine the top-50 flex plays from FantasyPros' consensus Week 9 rankings—compiled from a list of 38 experts. We'll provide our own take on the rankings, make some start or sit choices and dive into what other experts around the web are thinking.

All rankings are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring. The consensus top-50 list has been amended to exclude players who played Thursday night.