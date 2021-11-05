Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to Exploit

0 of 4

John McCoy/Associated Press

With fantasy football stars, you sometimes have to temper your expectations. Even if a player should be started every week, it's possible a tough matchup could arise that may prevent him from putting up huge numbers.

But sometimes these stars have favorable matchups against defenses that will likely struggle to stop them. And during those weeks, these players have the potential to single-handedly power your team to victory.

Here's a look at some rankings for Week 9, along with a breakdown of several matchups that could lead to week-winning players.