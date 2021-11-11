Every NBA Team's Biggest Surprise so Far

0 of 30

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

With the season still well short of the 20-game mark, the biggest 2021-22 NBA disappointments and surprises are all subject to skepticism.

Well, except for Seth Curry. He's never going to miss a shot again. You can book that one.

You know by now we're trafficking in small samples, so the usual caveats apply. There's a new one, too: We hope all of these unexpected developments—whether specific to a player or a team—persist. The league is more fun when positive changes stick and pleasant surprises become the norm.

We'll get a little niche on some of these, but where no single player is blowing us away in a particular area, we'll expand the search to include team-wide growth.

These are the expectation-exceeding players and teams that should have fans of every squad excited.