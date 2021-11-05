Bleacher Report NFL Staff Awards Predictions at 2021 Midseason

0 of 11

Eric Smith/Associated Press

It seems like only yesterday that the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were kicking off the 2021 NFL season. But as we move through Week 9, the regular season is just about halfway over.

Some things have gone as expected. We thought the Buccaneers would be good, and they are. We thought the Jacksonville Jaguars would be bad, and they are.

There have been surprises, however. The 6-1 Cowboys, 5-2 Las Vegas Raiders and 5-3 Cincinnati Bengals have all exceeded expectations. The 2-6 Washington Football Team and 1-7 Miami Dolphins, not so much.

Now that we've hit the midway point of the season, Bleacher Report NFL Analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski and NFL Editors Ian Kenyon and Wes O'Donnell have come together to host a virtual midseason NFL Honors. Fewer trophies and bad jokes, but plenty of awards for the league's best performances by individuals and teams alike.

Who is the NFL MVP eight weeks in? What about the rookies of the year?

Read on to find out!