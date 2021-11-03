Fantasy Football Week 9 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers Who Could EmergeNovember 3, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 9 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers Who Could Emerge
Sunday's Week 9 clash between the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins will not garner much attention during the early afternoon window.
However, if you pay close attention to the matchup, you could find a deep sleeper play for your fantasy football team.
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tops the list of sleepers from the clash of teams in the fight for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
Tagovailoa produced a handful of solid performances after his return from injury in Week 6. He could end up as a nice fill-in for Tom Brady, who is the highest-profile quarterback on a bye in Week 9.
Brady is not the only player from the Tampa Bay roster that needs to be replaced on Sunday. Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette and Rob Gronkowski will be on your bench if you have them on the roster.
If you dig deep throughout the NFL slate, there are a few players in matchups that you can take advantage of to fill those empty roster spots.
Week 9 Cheat Sheet
1. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo
2. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
3. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore
4. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis
5. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans
6. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams
7. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas
8. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City
9. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota
10. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay
11. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco
12. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
13. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia
14. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona
15. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland
16. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati
17. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh
18. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
19. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati
20. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City
21. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas
22. Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams
23. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee
24. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay
25. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore
26. Damien Harris, RB, New England
27. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati
28. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelpjia
29. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo
30. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota
31. Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas
32. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta
33. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota
34. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets
35. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami
36. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas
37. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
38. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina
39. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota
40. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore
41. Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco
42. Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo
43. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina
44. Hunter Henry, TE, New England
45. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami
46, Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants
47. Michael Pittman, WR, Indianapolis
48. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona
49. Devontae Booker, RB, New York Giants
50. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas
Miami has not won any of the three games since Tagovailoa's return, but he has turned in some promising performances.
Tagovailoa produced 291 yards and four touchdowns in the Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He followed that up with 205 passing yards in Week 8 versus the Buffalo Bills.
On Sunday, the left-handed quarterback will go up against a Houston defense that conceded the 10th-most passing yards and is tied for the sixth-most passing touchdowns let up through eight weeks.
Tagovailoa can't be trusted every week as a fantasy starter, but he is the perfect fill-in for Brady that has a low roster percentage in Yahoo fantasy leagues.
Tagovailoa could be worth keeping around on the bench ahead of his Week 11 clash with the New York Jets, but the primary focus here is his ideal matchup against the Texans.
He does not need to throw for four touchdowns, like he did in Week 8, but if he tosses a few touchdowns and gets over 200 yards again, he could be a serviceable replacement at quarterback.
Tajae Sharpe, WR, Atlanta
Tajae Sharpe should feature in a larger role in the Atlanta Falcons passing game over the next few weeks.
Sharpe hauled in five of his six targets for 58 yards in the Week 8 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
He has the potential to produce similar totals in the coming weeks since Calvin Ridley is away from the team.
Russell Gage is currently the No. 1 wide receiver, but he was not targeted in the defeat against Carolina. He was matched up with Stephon Gilmore on a good amount of snaps.
Matt Ryan evenly distributed his targets to his two running backs, tight end Kyle Pitts and Sharpe with Gage unable to make a contribution.
Davis, Pitts and Sharpe all received six targets and Patterson was right behind them with five targets.
If Gage takes up more attention from the New Orleans Saints secondary in Week 9, expect Sharpe to be called on in some capacity to fill the void.
Sharpe had a total of 11 targets in the last three weeks and he could earn anywhere from four to six receptions each week moving forward if Atlanta needs to break games open through the passing game.
For now, Sharpe can be viewed as a bye week replacement for any of Tampa Bay's wide outs, DK Metcalf or Terry McLaurin.
Kyle Rudolph, TE, New York Giants
Kyle Rudolph emerged from fantasy football obscurity in the last few weeks.
The New York Giants tight end has begun to receive red zone targets from Daniel Jones. He found the end zone in Monday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Rudolph does not have a high target volume, like other potential waiver-wire pickups, but he could be the perfect addition for Week 9.
Gronkowski and T.J. Hockenson are both on byes and there are not a ton of tight ends out there on the waiver wire that you can trust as a fill-in for either player.
Rudolph is a high-risk addition, but he could pay off if Jones continues to choose him over Evan Engram in certain red-zone spots.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.