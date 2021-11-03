Fantasy Football Week 9 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers Who Could Emerge

0 of 4

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Sunday's Week 9 clash between the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins will not garner much attention during the early afternoon window.

However, if you pay close attention to the matchup, you could find a deep sleeper play for your fantasy football team.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tops the list of sleepers from the clash of teams in the fight for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Tagovailoa produced a handful of solid performances after his return from injury in Week 6. He could end up as a nice fill-in for Tom Brady, who is the highest-profile quarterback on a bye in Week 9.

Brady is not the only player from the Tampa Bay roster that needs to be replaced on Sunday. Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette and Rob Gronkowski will be on your bench if you have them on the roster.

If you dig deep throughout the NFL slate, there are a few players in matchups that you can take advantage of to fill those empty roster spots.