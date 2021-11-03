Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups: Best Fantasy Sleepers to Target on Yahoo

Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups: Best Fantasy Sleepers to Target on YahooNovember 3, 2021
It may be past the midway point of the regular season for the majority of fantasy football leagues, but it's still possible to find impact additions on the waiver wire. And it's always important to think about future weeks and the depth on your roster, especially if you're making a push toward the playoffs.
Even once the first wave of players gets added in a given week, there are still sleepers who may be worth stashing on your bench. These are the types of moves that separate managers who have success and those who don't.
Here are some sleeper waiver-wire targets who are available in the majority of Yahoo fantasy leagues.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Houston Texans
It's been tough to play Texans running backs this season because it hasn't been clear who will get the majority of the work in a given week. Mark Ingram II had been the primary lead rusher, but he got traded to the New Orleans Saints last week.
That left a committee of Rex Burkhead, Phillip Lindsay, David Johnson and Scottie Phillips, and none of the four impressed that much during Houston's Week 8 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. However, Burkhead was the most effective, totaling a team-high 21 rushing yards on his four carries and scoring his first touchdown of the season.
Burkhead is a high-risk pickup until we get a better idea of what the Texans' run game will look like on a consistent basis. But he's worth taking a flier on as a player who is available in most fantasy leagues. He could start accumulating enough touchdowns to be worthy of flex consideration.
Jamal Agnew, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Over the past three weeks, Jamal Agnew has proved that he's going to be a reliable option. He's had at least five catches in each of those games, and he was targeted 25 times over that span (including 12 last week).
Agnew had six catches for 38 yards and a touchdown (the first receiving score of his five-year NFL career) in Jacksonville's Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. And he'll likely continue to get plenty of opportunities moving forward with fellow Jags wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. out for the rest of the season.
Jacksonville has some favorable matchups for its passing game down the stretch, so Agnew may not have reached his full potential yet. Pick him up now and be ready to insert him into your lineup when he starts to put up bigger numbers on a consistent basis.
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
It's hard to find tight ends who can produce quality fantasy results on a consistent basis. But if Pat Freiermuth's past two weeks are an indication of what's to come, he may become a reliable option for managers for the rest of the season.
In his past two games, Freiermuth has 11 catches for 102 yards, and he scored his second touchdown of his rookie season in the Steelers' Week 8 win over the Cleveland Browns. He's benefited from Eric Ebron being out with a knee injury, but he's also proving he should have a key role in the offense even once Ebron returns.
With Freiermuth continuing to improve, he may increase his fantasy value even more in the weeks to come. He has a tough Week 9 matchup against the Chicago Bears, but if he can produce in that game, then there's a good chance he'll keep it up in easier matchups down the stretch.