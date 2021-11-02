NFL Trade Rumors: Deadline Buzz on Brandin Cooks, Jamison Crowder and More

NFL Trade Rumors: Deadline Buzz on Brandin Cooks, Jamison Crowder and MoreNovember 2, 2021
We're now only a couple of hours away from the 2021 NFL trade deadline. At 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the market will officially close until the start of the 2022 league year.
While the NFL deadline isn't usually as active as the deadline in other leagues, we have already seen a few deals come through the wire. Running back Mark Ingram II and quarterback Joe Flacco were dealt last week. Pass-rusher Von Miller was acquired by the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, and a pair of edge-defenders were traded early Tuesday.
The San Francisco 49ers are acquiring Charles Omenihu from the Houston Texans, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. The Kansas City Chiefs, meanwhile, are getting Melvin Ingram III from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
What other moves might come in before the timer ticks down? Let's dive into some of the latest buzz.
Brandin Cooks Might Be Popular Target, but Houston Not Eager to Deal Him
Teams are often in the market for pass-catchers at the deadline, and Texans wideout Brandin Cooks seems like a logical choice. He's a high-end wideout playing on a one-win team that has already moved Omenihu and Mark Ingram.
"I think Brandin Cooks is the *prized* trade candidate with the deadline in a few hours. Star player who can help a ton of teams and is cheap for the rest of the year," Sosa Kremenjas of Pro Football Focus tweeted.
Cooks is carrying a cap hit of only $5.6 million this season, according to Spotrac.
However, Cooks may be one player Houston isn't looking to move. According to Rapoport, the Texans view him as a long-term building block instead of a trade chip.
"Cooks is the kind of player the Texans want to build around, not trade. Don't expect him to be available," Rapoport wrote.
Strong offers can change minds, though, and there's still a chance that Cooks could find himself caught up in Houston's deadline purge. If he stays as part of the rebuild, though, Cooks appears fine with it.
"It would be pretty special to be a part of something that's turned around," Cooks said, per Coty Davis of Texans Wire. "How that looks, I don't know. I've got to trust that."
Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims Among 'Hot' Trade Targets
If the Texans aren't willing to move Cooks, receiver-needy teams may turn their attention to the New York Jets. While New York did pick up its second win of the season in Week 8, the Jets are still a long shot to make the postseason.
According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, receivers Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims are "hot names" on the trade market:
"Jets receivers Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims have emerged as hot names on the market, according to multiple NFL sources. But there is considerable skepticism about whether the Jets would be willing to deal either one of them, given the current state of their offense and how it might affect rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. If they do decide to at least listen, there are several teams shopping for receiver help, sources said, including the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints."
New York may indeed be inclined to keep one or both receivers around to help develop Wilson, who is currently out with a PCL sprain. However, it's worth considering the possibility that the Jets won't rush Wilson back into action.
Mike White stepped in and stunned the Cincinnati Bengals in his first career start on Sunday. If New York eases Wilson back into the starting lineup, he may only be looking at six or seven starts before the season ends. Would it be worth turning down draft capital for players who may only help the quarterback of the future for a handful of games? That, of course, will depend on trade offers.
Packers Eying Tight Ends, Could Target Giants' Evan Engram
The Green Bay Packers may be in the pass-catcher market. They appear interested in adding a tight end after losing Robert Tonyan for the season to a torn ACL.
"Several teams believe the Packers are doing homework on tight ends as the deadline nears," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tweeted. "Evan Engram and Hayden Hurst are high-end options. Jordan Akins and Jacob Hollister would be more affordable options."
According to Vacchiano, Engram may be near the top of Green Bay's wish list.
"The Packers have been 'asking around' about tight ends over the last few days, according to an NFL source, and have signaled an interest in all of the top names believed to be available," Vacchiano wrote. "That includes Engram, the Giants tight end who many around the league believe could be traded by 4 p.m. on Tuesday if the price is right."
It's worth noting that the Packers are releasing former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. We're only speculating here, but the move could be a precursor to adding some new pieces to the roster.
We should find out soon enough if the Packers released Smith to clear a roster spot or simply don't view the 2019 Pro Bowler as a valuable member of the defense. Smith appeared in two games with Green Bay and logged a single tackle.