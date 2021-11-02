NFL Trade Rumors: Deadline Buzz on Brandin Cooks, Jamison Crowder and More

0 of 3

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

We're now only a couple of hours away from the 2021 NFL trade deadline. At 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the market will officially close until the start of the 2022 league year.

While the NFL deadline isn't usually as active as the deadline in other leagues, we have already seen a few deals come through the wire. Running back Mark Ingram II and quarterback Joe Flacco were dealt last week. Pass-rusher Von Miller was acquired by the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, and a pair of edge-defenders were traded early Tuesday.

The San Francisco 49ers are acquiring Charles Omenihu from the Houston Texans, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. The Kansas City Chiefs, meanwhile, are getting Melvin Ingram III from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What other moves might come in before the timer ticks down? Let's dive into some of the latest buzz.