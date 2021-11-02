NFL Trade Deadline 2021: Latest Rumors Heading into Deadline Day

1 of 3

Matt Durisko/Associated Press

Over the past week, there have been rumors swirling about Melvin Ingram wanting to be traded away from the Pittsburgh Steelers. And now that deadline day has arrived, it doesn't seem things have changed.

During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan on Monday, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that the Steelers have been working on trying to deal away the 32-year-old. And it appears to stem from the linebacker's dissatisfaction with his current situation.

"He doesn't want to be here. He doesn't want to be a part of the team. He thinks he's better than Alex Highsmith," Kinkhabwala said, per Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan.



Ingram is in his first season with the Steelers, but his playing time has diminished of late. After playing at least 60 percent of snaps in four of Pittsburgh's first five games, he played only 26 percent in Week 6. Then, he was inactive for the Week 8 win over the Cleveland Browns while dealing with a hamstring injury.

After spending his first nine NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, the South Carolina product has only 10 tackles and one sack in his first six games with Pittsburgh. So it's quite possible that the next time he takes the field will be with another new team.