NFL Trade Deadline 2021: Latest Rumors Heading into Deadline Day

NFL Trade Deadline 2021: Latest Rumors Heading into Deadline DayNovember 2, 2021
A blockbuster trade took place Monday when the Los Angeles Rams bolstered their pass rush by acquiring Von Miller in a deal with the Denver Broncos.
With the NFL trade deadline set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, was that deal the lone significant move of the week or the first of more to come?
Typically, not a ton of major trades happen at the deadline. But considering the Broncos and Rams already got things started with the Miller deal, maybe other teams will follow suit before Tuesday evening. There will surely be plenty of rumors circulating throughout the day either way.
Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NFL as the deadline nears.
Ingram Still Wants to Be Traded out of Pittsburgh
Over the past week, there have been rumors swirling about Melvin Ingram wanting to be traded away from the Pittsburgh Steelers. And now that deadline day has arrived, it doesn't seem things have changed.
During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan on Monday, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that the Steelers have been working on trying to deal away the 32-year-old. And it appears to stem from the linebacker's dissatisfaction with his current situation.
"He doesn't want to be here. He doesn't want to be a part of the team. He thinks he's better than Alex Highsmith," Kinkhabwala said, per Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan.
Ingram is in his first season with the Steelers, but his playing time has diminished of late. After playing at least 60 percent of snaps in four of Pittsburgh's first five games, he played only 26 percent in Week 6. Then, he was inactive for the Week 8 win over the Cleveland Browns while dealing with a hamstring injury.
After spending his first nine NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, the South Carolina product has only 10 tackles and one sack in his first six games with Pittsburgh. So it's quite possible that the next time he takes the field will be with another new team.
Pair of Jets WRs Have Been 'Hot Names' on Market
Even after beating the Cincinnati Bengals to improve to 2-5 on Sunday, the New York Jets are still in the process of rebuilding. They're allowing young, inexperienced players to get reps, hoping it benefits them in the future. Because of that, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the team active ahead of the trade deadline.
According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, there are two New York wide receivers who have been "hot names" on the trade market: Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims. However, that doesn't mean the Jets will want to part with either playmaker at this time.
"There is considerable skepticism about whether the Jets would be willing to deal either one of them, given the current state of their offense and how it might affect rookie quarterback Zach Wilson," Vacchiano wrote.
Crowder, 28, has 23 catches for 203 yards and a touchdown in four games after missing the start of the season due to a groin injury. Mims has only six receptions for 109 yards in five games, but the 24-year-old is still in just his second NFL season and may keep improving with more experience.
If New York decides it wants to trade Crowder, Mims and/or other wide receivers, Vacchiano reported there are "several teams shopping for receiver help," a group that includes the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints. But those teams could look elsewhere if the Jets don't budge.
Will Texans Decide to Trade Away Any More Players?
The Houston Texans got an early start on trade-deadline moves when they sent running back Mark Ingram II to the New Orleans Saints on Friday. Considering the team is now 1-7, it may decide to deal away more veteran players who aren't likely to be part of the franchise's long-term future.
Since the Ingram trade, though, no additional moves have materialized for the Texans. However, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported that there's been speculation general manager Nick Caserio will make additional deals before the deadline.
"Linebacker Zach Cunningham, tight end Jordan Akins and safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. are among the Texans mentioned as being available if the price is right," McClain wrote.
It's unknown what the Texans would be looking for in return for any of those players, but that could dictate whether any or all of them get moved on Tuesday.