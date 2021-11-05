Fantasy Football Week 9: Biggest Sleepers at Every PositionNovember 5, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 9: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
Following Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, we'll see young players settle into secure roles and break out in the second half of the season.
Most managers have a steady QB1, but they should leave room for upstart signal-callers, especially those who can spike their fantasy scoring with rushing yards and touchdowns. A couple of developing quarterbacks widely available in Yahoo free-agent pools belong on your radar this week.
The trade deadline didn't shake up the fantasy football landscape, but a notable running back landed in a familiar spot that will boost his outlook for the remainder of the season. Moreover, a team waived a veteran wideout, which opens up more snaps for a young playmaker with upside.
This week's sleeper options also feature a pair of tight ends who have taken on bigger roles over the past few weeks.
All the selections below are rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.
QB Tua Tagovailoa vs. Houston Texans (47 Percent Rostered)
Before Tua Tagovailoa struggled against the Buffalo Bills' No. 1-ranked pass defense last week, he had bounced back from a rib injury with a couple of solid performances.
In Weeks 6 and 7, Tagovailoa threw for 620 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He finished 10th and first, respectively, in fantasy scoring among quarterbacks in those weeks.
Once again, Tagovailoa can build some momentum in a matchup against the Houston Texans, who allow the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. The AFC South club has surrendered 15 passing touchdowns, tied for 22nd across the league.
With the trade deadline buzz behind him, Tagovailoa may play more relaxed in the pocket with a laser focus on solidifying his future in Miami. He's due for another big game. Keep an eye on his status, though. He logged a limited practice Wednesday with a new finger injury.
QB Justin Fields at Pittsburgh Steelers (25 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $5,500
Finally, fantasy managers can ease Justin Fields into their starting lineups. Last week, the Chicago Bears unleashed him as a ball-carrier. The rookie quarterback recorded 10 rush attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers.
Though Fields only threw for 175 yards, one touchdown and an interception, he finished fifth in fantasy scoring among quarterbacks for Week 8 because of his rushing production.
Head coach Matt Nagy didn't patrol the sidelines in the previous outing because of the league's COVID-19 protocols, but remember, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor calls the plays. If the Bears stick with what worked to spark the offense, Fields should have more opportunities to run against the Pittsburgh Steelers defense, which allows a middling 4.2 yards per carry (15th).
Fields doesn't have to throw for 250-plus yards to make a solid fantasy impact. The dual-threat signal-caller's rushing ability will unlock his potential.
RB Mark Ingram II vs. Atlanta Falcons (38 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $4,600
In his first game back with the New Orleans Saints, Mark Ingram II had a relatively quiet outing, recording eight touches for 52 yards. While that's not much, he had a long 18-yard reception and finished with the second-most carries (six).
Ingram can provide RB2 or flex value with 12-15 touches. He should have more opportunities to contribute in a run-heavy game plan or in the passing attack with wideout Michael Thomas out for the season because of a setback with his surgically repaired ankle.
In two seasons as Alvin Kamara's running mate in 2017 and 2018, Ingram averaged 14.4 and 11.5 rush attempts, respectively. A little older now, he may not match those numbers, but if the 11th-year tailback logs at least 10 carries and a few catches, expect him to rack up 70-80 yards with a chance at a trip to pay dirt as the early-down ball-carrier.
This week, Ingram could have a productive outing in a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons' 26th-ranked run defense.
RB Jordan Howard vs. Los Angeles Chargers (11 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $4,600
Last week, the Philadelphia Eagles employed a run-heavy game plan, racking up 236 rushing yards in a 44-6 win over the Detroit Lions. Without lead running back Miles Sanders, who's on injured reserve with a sprained ankle, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and Jordan Howard all logged at least 12 carries.
Looking ahead to Week 9, Philadelphia could apply the same offensive approach in a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, who allow the most rushing yards leaguewide. The AFC West club also gives up the second-most fantasy points to running backs.
Over its last three outings, Los Angeles has surrendered seven rushing touchdowns to running backs. Because of the Chargers' vulnerable run defense, two of the Eagles' tailbacks could finish with high-end fantasy stat lines.
Despite Gainwell's solid workload in the previous outing, he didn't have much success, recording 13 carries for 27 yards. Scott and Howard averaged 5.0 and 4.8 yards per rush attempt, respectively, and shared goal-line duties. They're the two tailbacks in the Eagles backfield to roster this week. Howard is still widely available with RB2 potential in a favorable matchup.
WR Van Jefferson vs. Tennessee Titans (29 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $4,000
The Los Angeles Rams waived wideout DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. Though he didn't have a large role in the passing attack (15 targets), his absence likely opens up more snaps and potential targets for Van Jefferson.
Through October, Jackson saw a decline in his snap count percentages while Jefferson's workload increased over the last two outings. In Weeks 7 and 8, the latter played at least 84 percent of the offensive snaps.
Since Week 7, Jefferson has converted 13 targets into seven receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown. He's third on the team in targets (39) and receiving yards (392) while averaging 16.3 yards per catch.
As the big-play receiver, Jefferson has a chance to post gaudy numbers against the Tennessee Titans, who surrender the fourth-most fantasy points to wideouts.
WR Russell Gage at New Orleans Saints (14 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $4,900
Last week, wideout Calvin Ridley stepped away from football to focus on his mental well-being. He didn't practice Wednesday.
In Ridley's absence, Russell Gage had an opportunity to put himself on the fantasy radar, but he didn't see a target. Don't expect that to happen again this week.
Though Tajae Sharpe saw six targets and led the Falcons in receiving yards (58) last week, Gage has a stronger rapport with quarterback Matt Ryan. The fourth-year wideout logged career highs in catches (72), receiving yards (786) and touchdowns (four) in 2020.
With a chance to fill a void in the passing attack, Gage should bounce back. In Week 8, he faced the Carolina Panthers' second-ranked pass defense, which likely contributed to his no-show on the stat sheet.
In Week 9, Gage will go against the New Orleans Saints, who give up the most fantasy points to wide receivers and field the 22nd-ranked pass defense. Give him another chance as a high-end WR3 or flex option.
TE Tyler Conklin at Baltimore Ravens (32 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $3,000
In Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, Tyler Conklin had a decent performance, hauling in three receptions for 71 yards. Coming off a bye, he continued to play a solid role in the Minnesota Vikings' aerial attack, catching five passes for 57 yards in a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.
Managers should note that Conklin has been targeted more than the Vikings' No. 3 receiver, K.J. Osborn (12-10), over the last two games.
Conklin could become a consistent threat as the third option in the passing game. Keep in mind he's replacing Irv Smith Jr. (torn ACL) as the starting tight end.
In Week 9, Conklin will face the Baltimore Ravens, whose linebackers (Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison) have struggled to cover the middle of the field. The Ravens are tied with the Houston Texans for third in fantasy points allowed to tight ends. Conklin may rack up a ton of yards in the shallow zones and seam areas.
TE Dan Arnold vs. Buffalo Bills (23 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $3,400
Dan Arnold saw a boost in target volume after the Jacksonville Jaguars acquired him from the Carolina Panthers. Over the last three outings, he's been targeted 23 times, hauling in 16 passes for 159 yards. He also played at least 62 percent of the offensive snaps in each of those games.
In Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks, Arnold made his first start with the Jaguars and led the team in receptions (eight) and yards (68).
With wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. out for the season because of a fractured left ankle, Arnold should carve out a steady role in the aerial attack. In a featured position, he's a solid pickup within an offense that ranks ninth in pass attempts.
This week, the Jaguars may have to rack up points in a matchup with the Buffalo Bills' No. 1-ranked scoring offense. With a negative game script, expect Trevor Lawrence to throw the ball 35-plus times with a fair share of those targets going to Arnold. The Bills allowed three catches for 48 yards on four targets to Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki last week.
Fantasy scoring and points allowed provided by FantasyPros.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.
Maurice Moton is an NFL and fantasy football columnist for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.