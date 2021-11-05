Fantasy Football Week 9: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 8

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Following Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, we'll see young players settle into secure roles and break out in the second half of the season.

Most managers have a steady QB1, but they should leave room for upstart signal-callers, especially those who can spike their fantasy scoring with rushing yards and touchdowns. A couple of developing quarterbacks widely available in Yahoo free-agent pools belong on your radar this week.



The trade deadline didn't shake up the fantasy football landscape, but a notable running back landed in a familiar spot that will boost his outlook for the remainder of the season. Moreover, a team waived a veteran wideout, which opens up more snaps for a young playmaker with upside.

This week's sleeper options also feature a pair of tight ends who have taken on bigger roles over the past few weeks.

All the selections below are rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.