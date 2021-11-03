Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 9

0 of 6

Eric Smith/Associated Press

So, Week 8 was, um, something.

It was one of those weeks in fantasy football. The weeks where everything gets turned on its head.

The top-five fantasy quarterbacks for the week included a rookie (Justin Fields) who had been struggling mightily and a career backup (Mike White) whose own mother probably didn't start him in fantasy football.

At running back, catastrophe struck, as the runaway points leader at the position (Derrick Henry) likely went down with a season-ending injury.

At wide receiver at least, the status quo held somewhat. Cooper Kupp continued his first-half onslaught, joined in the top five by a veteran wideout (Tyler Lockett) who had all but disappeared the last few weeks.

And at tight end, the last game of the week featured a vanishing act from the biggest name in the game at the position (Travis Kelce), because of course it did.

It was the kind of week best put in the rear-view mirror as quickly as possible. Better to look ahead than back. Eyes on the prize. Insert cliche here.

So that's what we're going to do: look ahead to Week 9 with position-by-position PPR fantasy rankings and some matchups to exploit and avoid.