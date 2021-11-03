Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 9

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 9November 3, 2021
So, Week 8 was, um, something.
It was one of those weeks in fantasy football. The weeks where everything gets turned on its head.
The top-five fantasy quarterbacks for the week included a rookie (Justin Fields) who had been struggling mightily and a career backup (Mike White) whose own mother probably didn't start him in fantasy football.
At running back, catastrophe struck, as the runaway points leader at the position (Derrick Henry) likely went down with a season-ending injury.
At wide receiver at least, the status quo held somewhat. Cooper Kupp continued his first-half onslaught, joined in the top five by a veteran wideout (Tyler Lockett) who had all but disappeared the last few weeks.
And at tight end, the last game of the week featured a vanishing act from the biggest name in the game at the position (Travis Kelce), because of course it did.
It was the kind of week best put in the rear-view mirror as quickly as possible. Better to look ahead than back. Eyes on the prize. Insert cliche here.
So that's what we're going to do: look ahead to Week 9 with position-by-position PPR fantasy rankings and some matchups to exploit and avoid.
Quarterbacks
- Josh Allen, BUF (at JAX)
- Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. TEN)
- Kyler Murray, ARI (at SF)
- Joe Burrow, CIN (vs CLE)
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. GB)
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. MIN)
- Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. LAC)
- Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. DEN) [INJURED]
- Justin Herbert, LAC (at PHI)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (at BAL)
- Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. LV)
- Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. HOU)
- Carson Wentz, IND (vs. NYJ)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at LAR)
- Taysom Hill, NO (vs. ATL) [INJURED]
- Derek Carr, LV (at NYG)
- Teddy Bridgewater, DEN (at DAL)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. CHI)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (at NO)
- Tyrod Taylor, HOU (at MIA)
- Sam Darnold, CAR (vs. NE)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (at CIN)
- Mac Jones, NE (at CAR)
- Justin Fields, CHI (at PIT)
- Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (vs. ARI)
- Mike White, NYJ (at IND)
- Jordan Love, GB (at KC)
- Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. BUF)
- Case Keenum, CLE (at CIN)
- Cooper Rush, DAL (vs. DEN)
Eight weeks into the 2021 fantasy football season is the halfway point (or just about), and at the quarterback position, the biggest surprise may well be that there aren't many surprises.
Mind you, the top-five quarterbacks eight weeks in haven't produced in the exact order that they were drafted. But Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams were all drafted as the weekly fantasy starters that they are.
As pleasant surprises go, the biggest has likely been Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, who ranked inside the top five among quarterbacks in fantasy points per game most of the season. Hurts has elevated "garbage time" fantasy production to a kind of performance art, but with the Eagles staked to a big lead last week in Detroit, Hurts produced his first real fantasy dud of the season.
Nothing good lasts forever, especially in fantasy football.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. CLE) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,800]
Burrow is rolling right along in his second season; he has multiple touchdown passes in every game and has thrown three scoring strikes each of the past three weeks. That roll should continue in a favorable fantasy matchup for quarterbacks with the rival Browns.
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (vs. HOU) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,800]
Tagovailoa's 205-yard, zero-touchdown effort last week against Buffalo doesn't inspire a ton of confidence in the young quarterback. But there's a lot of difference between taking on the Bills and facing a Texans team that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2021.
BAD MATCHUPS
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (vs. DEN) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,900]
Given how close Prescott was to playing against the Minnesota Vikings last week, he'll likely be a "go" at home Sunday against the Broncos. But in addition to coming off at least a two-week layoff, Prescott will have to contend with a Broncos defense that has been stingy to opposing quarterbacks in 2021.
Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (at NOS) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,600]
With wide receiver Calvin Ridley out indefinitely for personal reasons, Ryan's passing-game weaponry consists of tight end Kyle Pitts and a who's who of "who?" Entering Week 8, the Saints were allowing the fewest fantasy points per game in the NFC to quarterbacks.
SLEEPER
Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos (at DAL) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,300]
Bridgewater hasn't exactly blazed a statistical trail across the league in 2021, as he has exactly 400 passing yards and three TD passes over the past two games combined. But while Dallas put the clamps on Kirk Cousins last week, the Dallas defense hasn't been an especially difficult one to throw on.
WEEK 9 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS
Running Backs
- Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. ATL)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. NYJ)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (at PHI)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (at CIN)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (at BAL)
- Aaron Jones, GB (at KC)
- Najee Harris, PIT (vs. CHI)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. DEN)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (at NO)
- Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. TEN)
- Josh Jacobs, LV (at NYG)
- Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. CLE)
- Darrel Williams, KC (vs. GB)
- Elijah Mitchell, SF (vs. ARI)
- Khalil Herbert, CHI (at PIT)
- Boston Scott, PHI (vs. LAC)
- Damien Harris, NE (at CAR)
- James Robinson, JAX (vs. BUF) [INJURED]
- Devontae Booker, NYG (vs. LV)
- Chuba Hubbard, CAR (vs. NE)
- Myles Gaskin, MIA (vs. HOU)
- Zack Moss, BUF (at JAX)
- Michael Carter, NYJ (at IND)
- James Conner, ARI (at SF)
- Melvin Gordon, DEN (at DAL)
- Adrian Peterson, TEN (at LAR)
- Javonte Williams, DEN (at DAL)
- Jordan Howard, PHI (vs. LAC)
- Kenyan Drake, LV (at NYG)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (at JAX)
- Chase Edmonds, ARI (at SF)
- Mike Davis, ATL (at NO)
- AJ Dillon, GB (at KC)
- Devonta Freeman, BAL (vs. MIN)
- Jeremy McNichols, TEN (at LAR)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. DEN)
- David Johnson, HOU (vs. MIA)
- D'Ernest Johnson, CLE (at CIN)
- Phillip Lindsay, HOU (at MIA)
- Ameer Abdullah, CAR (vs. NE)
- Salvon Ahmed, MIA (vs. HOU)
- Mark Ingram, NO (vs. ATL)
- Samaje Perine, CIN (vs. CLE)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. NYJ)
- Le'Veon Bell, BAL (vs. MIN)
- Carlos Hyde, JAX (vs. BUF)
- Derrick Gore, KC (vs. GB)
- Brandon Bolden, NE (at CAR)
- Alexander Mattison, MIN (at BAL)
- JaMycal Hasty, SF (vs. ARI)
The running back position has already been hit hard by injuries, with players such as Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers and Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants missing significant time.
Week 8 brought with it another injury at the position...the kind that sinks fantasy squads.
Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans had surgery Tuesday to repair a broken bone in his foot suffered against the Indianapolis Colts. The 27-year-old, who led the league in rushing in 2019 and 2020 and had a massive lead again this season, will be sidelined indefinitely and is all but certainly finished for the season from a fantasy perspective.
Henry's injury blasted a massive hole in the lineups of teams that had no doubt been riding him all season long. And while there is optimism that McCaffrey and Barkley could return in Week 9, there will be no such reprieve with Henry.
Barkley and McCaffrey aren't listed in these running back rankings. Were they to play, both would slot in RB1 territory, while Devontae Booker and Chuba Hubbard would see their fantasy value plummet into irrelevance.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins (vs. HOU) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,800]
Since Malcolm Brown went on injured reserve, Gaskin has seen his workload increase, as he has averaged 17 touches per game over the past two weeks. Two weeks ago in a similarly favorable fantasy matchup, he turned that into 17.7 PPR fantasy points.
Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills (at JAX) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,300]
Moss is stuck in a committee backfield—the dirtiest of words for fantasy managers. He's also been quiet the past two weeks, amassing just 16 carries for 43 yards. But this is a game where the Bills could easily be grinding clock for most of the second half.
BAD MATCHUPS
Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons (at NOS) [DK DFS VALUE $6,300]
In a season filled with injuries and underperformers, Patterson has been arguably the most pleasant surprise of the season at the running back spot. But the Saints are second in the NFL in run defense and a bottom-five fantasy matchup in fantasy points per game allowed to running backs.
James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. BUF) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,400]
Robinson was banged up in Week 8 as well, and he's being called "day to day" after bruising his heel against the Seattle Seahawks. Even if the second-year pro is a go against the Bills, this is about as bad as fantasy matchups get for running backs in 2021.
SLEEPER
Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. LAC) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,200]
Scott split the backfield work in Week 8 with Jordan Howard, carrying the ball 12 times against Detroit for 60 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Chargers have had all kinds of trouble against the run this season, allowing the most yards per carry (5.1) of any team in the league.
WEEK 9 RUNNING BACK RANKINGS
Wide Receivers
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. TEN)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (at JAX)
- Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. GB)
- Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. CLE)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (at SF)
- Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. ARI)
- A.J. Brown, TEN (at LAR)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (at BAL)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. DEN)
- Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. DEN)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. CHI)
- Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. NYJ)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (at BAL)
- Davante Adams, GB (at KC)
- Robert Woods, LAR (vs. TEN)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (at MIA)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (at PHI)
- D.J. Moore, CAR (vs. NE)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (vs. MIN)
- Courtland Sutton, DEN (at DAL)
- Mike Williams, LAC (at PHI)
- Emmanuel Sanders, BUF (at JAX)
- Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. HOU)
- Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. CLE)
- Jerry Jeudy, DEN (at DAL)
- Kadarius Toney, NYG (vs. LV)
- DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. LAC)
- Corey Davis, NYJ (at IND) [INJURED]
- Christian Kirk, ARI (at SF)
- Allen Robinson, CHI (at PIT)
- Marvin Jones, JAX (vs. BUF)
- Hunter Renfrow, LV (at NYG)
- Jakobi Meyers, NE (at CAR)
- Russell Gage, ATL (at NO)
- Cole Beasley, BUF (at JAX)
- Chase Claypool, PIT (vs. CHI)
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (at CIN)
- Allen Lazard, GB (at KC)
- DeVante Parker, MIA (vs. HOU)
- A.J. Green, ARI (at SF)
- Darius Slayton, NYG (vs. LV)
- Darnell Mooney, CHI (at PIT)
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (at IND)
- Tim Patrick, DEN (at DAL)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. ARI)
- Van Jefferson, LAR (vs. TEN)
- Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX (vs. BUF)
- Marquez Callaway, NO (vs. ATL)
- Mecole Hardman, KC (vs. GB)
- Bryan Edwards, LV (vs. NYG)
We have already discussed the dominance of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp this season in this column. He kept right on rolling in Week 8, hauling in seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans.
But Kupp isn't the only wideout who is absolutely crushing his draft slot in 2021.
Last week against the Chicago Bears, Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers averaged a ridiculous 28.5 yards per catch on his six receptions. It marked the fourth time in seven games that the third-year veteran has eclipsed 100 receiving yards. With 819 yards through seven games, Samuel has set a new franchise record over the first seven games of a season.
Those 819 yards trail only Kupp. Among players with 20 or more catches, only two have averaged more yards per reception than Samuel's 18.6. And most importantly where this article is concerned, only Kupp has more PPR fantasy points among wideouts.
Not bad for a player with an average draft position of WR35 at Fantasy Pros.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens (vs. MIN) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,000]
Brown is having easily the best season of his career, as he has found the end zone five times in seven games and ranks among the top-10 wide receivers in fantasy points per game. He also gets a plus matchup with a struggling Vikings secondary coming out of the bye.
Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans (at MIA) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,100]
The Dolphins have the highest-paid duo of cornerbacks (Xavien Howard and Byron Jones) in the league, but so far this season there hasn't been much of a return on investment. Add in the potential return of quarterback Tyrod Taylor, and this has the makings of a smash spot for Cooks.
BAD MATCHUPS
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (at BAL) [DK DFS VALUE: $7,500]
Jefferson isn't a player season-long fantasy managers can afford to sit. But $7,500 is a big chunk of DFS salary to drop on a player who should draw Marlon Humphrey in coverage in a bottom-10 fantasy matchup for his position.
Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers (at PHI) [DK DFS VALUE: $7,100]
After a fantastic start to the 2021 season, Williams has cooled off lately, with just four catches for 46 yards over the last two games combined. Now he gets a matchup with an Eagles team that ranks in the bottom five in PPR points per game allowed to wide receivers.
SLEEPER
Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons (at NOS) [DK DFS VALUE: $4,900]
To say that Gage was a disappointment in Week 8 is an understatement, as the fourth-year pro drew exactly as many targets Sunday against the Carolina Panthers as I did. But the Falcons are going to have to involve their wide receivers in the offense more moving forward, and this week's matchup with the Saints is a solid one.
WEEK 9 WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce, KC (vs. GB)
- Darren Waller, LV (at NYG)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. MIN)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. HOU)
- Kyle Pitts, ATL (at NO)
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. LAC)
- George Kittle, SF (vs. ARI) [INJURED]
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. DEN)
- Hunter Henry, NE (at CAR)
- Noah Fant, DEN (at DAL)
- Zach Ertz, ARI (at SF)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. TEN)
- Tyler Conklin, MIN (at BAL)
- Evan Engram, NYG (vs. LV)
- Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. CHI)
- Jared Cook, LAC (at PHI)
- Mo Alie-Cox, IND (vs. NYJ)
- Dan Arnold, JAX (vs. BUF)
- C.J. Uzomah, CIN (vs. CLE)
- Marcedes Lewis, GB (at KC)
- Jonnu Smith, NE (at CAR)
- Cole Kmet, CHI (at PIT)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (at CIN)
- Jack Doyle, IND (vs. NYJ)
- Tommy Sweeney, BUF (at JAX)
- David Njoku, CLE (at CIN)
- Tommy Tremble, CAR (vs. NE)
- Hayden Hurst, ATL (at NO)
- Tyler Kroft, NYJ (at IND)
- Jordan Akins, HOU (at MIA)
As was the case last year, the tight end position has become a battle of haves vs. have-nots. The top fantasy option at the position (Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs) is outscoring the No. 2 player at the position in points per game (Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders) by over 3.5 points per contest. Move to the No. 10 tight end (George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers), and that number balloons to almost seven points per week.
There is some good news on the tight end front, though, as it appears that Kittle will have an opportunity to narrow that gap starting this week against the Arizona Cardinals. Per David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone, San Fran head coach Kyle Shanahan said that he expects both Kittle and kicker Robbie Gould to return in Week 9 after missing time with injuries.
"Yes, I'm expecting to," Shanahan said. "It's not guaranteed. But I'm expecting to and really hoping so, too."
Given that Kittle hasn't played since Week 4, his fantasy managers will no doubt welcome him back with open arms.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins (vs. HOU) [DK DFS VALUE: $4,900]
Gesicki's numbers were down a bit last week (three catches for 48 yards), but the fourth-year pro has been targeted just under seven times per game this season and draws a top-five matchup for his position this week with the Texans.
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. LAC) [DK DFS VALUE: $4,500]
Goedert was Philly's leading receiver in Week 8, hauling in six passes for 72 yards in the Eagles' blowout win over the Detroit Lions. Another robust stat line is a definite possibility against a Los Angeles Chargers defense that ranks right at the top of the league in points per game allowed to tight ends.
BAD MATCHUPS
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (vs. MIN) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,500]
This is another instance where there's a schism of sorts. In season-long leagues, bad matchup or not, Andrews is essentially a must-start. But at DraftKings, Andrews carries the fourth-highest salary at the position heading into the fourth-worst matchup for tight ends.
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (vs. ARI) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,200]
Yes, it's good that Kittle is nearing a return to the starting lineup. But if fantasy managers have a viable alternative, this might be a good week to explore it. So far this season, no team has been stingier to opposing tight ends from a fantasy perspective than the Arizona Cardinals.
SLEEPER
Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings (at BAL) [DK DFS VALUE: $3,000]
Like many lower-end weekly starters at the tight end position, Conklin can be hit-or-miss. But this has all the makings of a "hit" week. Through eight weeks, no team is allowing more PPR points per game to tight ends than the Ravens.
WEEK 9 TIGHT END RANKINGS
Kickers and Defenses
- Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. MIN)
- Daniel Carlson, LV (at NYG)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (at JAX)
- Matt Gay, LAR (vs. TEN)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. DEN)
- Harrison Butker, KC (vs. GB)
- Matt Prater, ARI (at SF)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (at NO)
- Nick Folk, NE (at CAR)
- Mason Crosby, GB (at KC)
- Randy Bullock, TEN (at LAR)
- Michael Badgley, IND (vs. NYJ)
- Greg Joseph, MIN (at BAL)
- Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. CLE)
- Robbie Gould, SF (vs. ARI)
- Graham Gano, NYG (vs. LV)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (at DAL)
- Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. HOU)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. LAC)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. CHI)
- Chase McLaughlin, CLE (at CIN)
- Brian Johnson, NO (vs. ATL)
- Dustin Hopkins, LAC (at PHI)
- Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at MIA)
- Zane Gonzalez, CAR (vs. NE)
- Buffalo Bills (at JAX)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CHI)
- Los Angeles Rams (vs. TEN)
- Arizona Cardinals (at SF)
- New England Patriots (at CAR)
- Carolina Panthers (vs. NE)
- Dallas Cowboys (vs. DEN)
- New Orleans Saints (vs. ATL)
- Indianapolis Colts (vs. NYJ)
- Las Vegas Raiders (at NYG)
- Cincinnati Bengals (vs. CLE)
- Los Angeles Chargers (at PHI)
- Baltimore Ravens (vs. MIN)
- Chicago Bears (at PIT)
- Green Bay Packers (at KC )
- Miami Dolphins (vs. HOU)
- Cleveland Browns (at CIN)
- Atlanta Falcons (at NO)
- Minnesota Vikings (at BAL)
- Denver Broncos (at DAL)
- New York Giants (vs. LV)
- Philadelphia Eagles (vs. LAC)
- Houston Texans (at MIA)
- San Francisco 49ers (vs. ARI)
- Tennessee Titans (at LAR)
At the halfway mark of the 2021 fantasy campaign, defenses and kickers have performed just as predicted—which is to say unpredictably.
At the top of the rankings sit the Buffalo Bills, who also have that honor this week thanks to an outstanding matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Buffalo's pass rush this season has only been average, but no team in the league has piled up more takeaways than Buffalo's 18, and the Bills also lead the NFL in scoring defense at 15.6 points per game.
Buffalo's status as the top defense is only a mild surprise, but the top kicker is someone few would have expected. After punching through four field goals last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Nick Folk has wrested the lead in both points per game and overall points among kickers away from Tyler Bass of the (wait for it) Buffalo Bills.
If you were able to land either player late in your draft (or off the waiver wire), then you're probably reading this with a wry smile.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Michael Badgley, Indianapolis Colts (vs. NYJ)
Badgley hasn't lit it up since joining the Colts a few weeks ago, as he ranks outside the top-12 kickers over the past three weeks. But he has a good chance of sneaking inside the top 10 against a Jets team giving up the most fantasy points to kickers this season.
New Orleans Saints Defense (vs. ATL) [DK DFS VALUE: $3,700]
Partly, this is about a New Orleans defense that ranks 10th in total defense and fourth in scoring defense after eight weeks. But mostly it's about a matchup with an Atlanta Falcons team struggling to move the ball without Calvin Ridley in the lineup.
BAD MATCHUPS
Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. GB)
Like the Chiefs as a whole, Butker hasn't lived up to expectations in 2021, checking in well outside the top 20 at his position in fantasy points. Now he gets a Green Bay Packers team that, for whatever reason, ranks dead last in fantasy points per game allowed to kickers in 2021.
Denver Broncos Defense (at DAL) [DK DFS VALUE: $3,200]
The Broncos have been a solid, if unspectacular, fantasy defense for most of the 2021 season, including a top-five performance at home against Washington in Week 8. But there's quite a bit of difference between taking on Taylor Heinicke and trying to contain arguably the best offense in the NFL.
SLEEPER
Miami Dolphins Defense (vs. HOU) (DK DFS VALUE: $3,100]
This matchup would be all the rosier if Davis Mills draws one more start at quarterback. But even with Tyrod Taylor under center, the Texans should be an attractive Week 9 streaming option or inexpensive DFS play.
WEEK 9 KICKER RANKINGS
WEEK 9 DEFENSE RANKINGS
Top 100 Overall/'Flex' Rankings
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. ATL)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (vs. TEN)
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (vs. NYJ)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (at PHI)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (at JAX)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (vs. GB)
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (at CIN)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. GB)
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (at BAL)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at KC)
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (vs. CLE)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (at SF)
- Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (vs. ARI)
- A.J. Brown, WR, TEN (at LAR)
- Najee Harris, RB, PIT (vs. CHI)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (at BAL)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (vs. DEN)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (vs. DEN)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL (at NO)
- Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR (vs. TEN)
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (vs. DEN)
- Darren Waller, TE, LV (at NYG)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (at NYG)
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (vs. CLE)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (vs. CHI)
- Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (vs. NYJ)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (at BAL)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (vs. MIN)
- Darrel Williams, RB, KC (vs. GB)
- Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF (vs. ARI)
- Davante Adams, WR, GB (at KC)
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (vs. TEN)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (at MIA)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at PHI)
- Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI (at PIT)
- D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (vs. NE)
- Marquise Brown, WR, BAL (vs. MIN)
- Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (at DAL)
- Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA (vs. HOU)
- Boston Scott, RB, PHI (vs. LAC)
- Mike Williams, WR, LAC (at PHI)
- Damien Harris, RB, NE (at CAR)
- James Robinson, RB, JAX (vs. BUF) [INJURED]
- Devontae Booker, RB, NYG (vs. LV)
- Emmanuel Sanders, WR, BUF (at JAX)
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (vs. HOU)
- Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR (vs. NE)
- Myles Gaskin, RB, MIA (vs. HOU)
- Zack Moss, RB, BUF (at JAX)
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (vs. CLE)
- Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (at NOS)
- Michael Carter, RB, NYJ (at IND)
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (at DAL)
- Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG (vs. LV)
- James Conner, RB, ARI (at SF)
- DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (vs. LAC)
- Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (vs. LAC)
- Corey Davis, WR, NYJ (at IND) [INJURED]
- Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN (at DAL)
- Adrian Peterson, RB, TEN (at LAR)
- Christian Kirk, WR, ARI (at SF)
- Javonte Williams, RB, DEN (at DAL)
- Allen Robinson, WR, CHI (at PIT)
- George Kittle, TE, SF (vs. ARI) [INJURED]
- Jordan Howard, RB, PHI (vs. LAC)
- Marvin Jones, WR, JAX (vs. BUF)
- Kenyan Drake, RB, LV (at NYG)
- Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV (at NYG)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (at JAX)
- Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI (at SF)
- Mike Davis, RB, ATL (at NO)
- Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE (at CAR)
- Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL (vs. DEN)
- Russell Gage, WR, ATL (at NO)
- AJ Dillon, RB, GB (at KC)
- Cole Beasley, WR, BUF (at JAX)
- Devonta Freeman, RB, BAL (vs. MIN)
- Chase Claypool, WR, PIT (vs. CHI)
- Jeremy McNichols, RB, TEN (at LAR)
- Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE (at CIN)
- Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (vs. DEN)
- Hunter Henry, TE, NE (at CAR)
- David Johnson, RB, HOU (vs. MIA)
- Allen Lazard, WR, GB (at KC)
- D'Ernest Johnson, RB, CLE (at CIN)
- DeVante Parker, WR, MIA (vs. HOU)
- Phillip Lindsay, RB, HOU (at MIA)
- A.J. Green, WR, ARI (at SF)
- Ameer Abdullah, RB, CAR (vs. NE)
- Darius Slayton, WR, NYG (vs. LV)
- Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI (at PIT)
- Salvon Ahmed, RB, MIA (vs. HOU)
- Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ (at IND)
- Mark Ingram, RB, NO (vs. ATL)
- Noah Fant, TE, DEN (at DAL)
- Tim Patrick, WR, DEN (at DAL)
- Samaje Perine, RB, CIN (vs. CLE)
- Nyheim Hines, RB, IND (vs. NYJ)
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (vs. ARI)
- Van Jefferson, WR, LAR (vs. TEN)
Before we get to the top 100 players overall for Week 9 (a list that can be of assistance with making "flex" calls), the obligatory disclaimers.
First, there are no quarterbacks listed here. If your league has QB-eligible flex spots, then 99 times in 100 you're going to want a signal-caller in there. After all, we live in a world where Mike White can throw for over 400 yards on any given Sunday.
Seriously, what the heck was that?
Second, you may have noticed that these rankings don't include any players from the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Washington Football Team. That's because those teams are on a bye in Week 9.
Having any in your fantasy lineup would be unwise.
WEEK 9 TOP 100 PLAYERS OVERALL/'FLEX' RANKINGS
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter at @IDPSharks.