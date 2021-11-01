3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 8 Loss

0 of 3

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

NFL games last for 60 minutes, but contests are often decided by a handful of key moments. That was the case for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, as they narrowly lost a 15-10 slugfest against AFC North rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers.

When Pittsburgh needed to convert on a fourth-quarter 4th-and-goal attempt, they did. When the Browns were approaching the red zone on a pair of fourth-quarter drives, they failed on both.

In a game wherein the Browns played well enough to win on both sides of the ball, they didn't. It's been the story of Cleveland's 2021 campaign, and it's impossible to chalk it up to bad luck, missed opportunities or any sort of "Cleveland curse."

Yes, the Browns have injury issues. So do most teams nearing the midpoint of the season. Cleveland simply hasn't executed against quality opponents, and it's in danger of missing the postseason after being a popular preseason Super Bowl pick.

On Sunday, the Steelers were the better-prepared team. They fought harder and made the plays they needed to make. They move above .500, while Cleveland sits at 4-4 and in the AFC North basement.

Here are three things we learned during Cleveland's latest loss.