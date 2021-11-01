NFL Trade Rumors: Analyzing Latest Reports on Fletcher Cox, Marcus Maye and MoreNovember 1, 2021
NFL Trade Rumors: Analyzing Latest Reports on Fletcher Cox, Marcus Maye and More
In just more than 24 hours, the NFL trade deadline will be here. After Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, the league's 32 teams won't be able to deal players or draft picks for the remainder of the 2021 season.
Leading up to the deadline, there have been plenty of rumors circulating. However, not many have yet come to fruition. There's still time for that to change, but it's also possible that none of these potential trades actually materialize, despite all of those rumors. We won't know, though, until the deadline arrives.
Here's some of the latest trade buzz with Tuesday quickly approaching.
Eagles Receiving Calls Inquiring About Cox
Fletcher Cox has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, it appears there have been some other teams trying to change that.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Eagles have been contacted by several teams that are interested in trying to acquire Cox via trade. Rapoport noted that these suitors are hoping to land the 30-year-old defensive tackle in exchange for "a mid- to late-round pick." However, Philadelphia's asking price may be higher.
"Cox is one of the core veterans GM Howie Roseman wants around, so he's unlikely to part with him for anything less than a high pick," Rapoport wrote.
A six-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro selection, Cox has been a consistent presence on the Eagles' defensive front for the past decade. He's played 148 career games, including all eight so far in 2021. This season, Cox has 12 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery and one touchdown.
Considering Cox is still playing at a high level, it makes sense that Philadelphia wants a decent return if it's going to move one of its defensive leaders.
Teams Interested in Trying to Trade for Maye
Although the New York Jets have mostly struggled in recent years, Marcus Maye has impressed. The 28-year-old safety has been among the team's top defensive players, so it isn't a surprise that there's some rumored trade interest in him heading into Tuesday's deadline.
SNY's Ralph Vacchiano recently reported that numerous teams are interested in acquiring Maye and that the Jets are open to dealing him. However, it's still possible that a deal won't materialize. Why? Because of differing opinions on the return price.
"According to multiple NFL sources, the Jets are seeking at least a third-round pick in return for the veteran safety, and there is considerable doubt that they’ll be able to get anything close to that," Vacchiano wrote.
Maye missed two games earlier this season due to an ankle injury, but he's now healthy. In five games, he's recorded 40 tackles, two pass deflections and a sack.
Cooks Likely to Remain with Texans Past Deadline
At 1-7, the Houston Texans aren't in contention for a playoff spot this season. So it wouldn't be surprising to see them trade some key players in exchange for draft capital. They already made one deal last week, when they sent running back Mark Ingram II to the New Orleans Saints.
However, don't expect to see top wide receiver Brandin Cooks leaving Houston anytime soon. Rapoport reported that while there have been teams reaching out to the Texans about the 28-year-old Cooks (especially following the Ingram trade), a deal isn't likely to develop.
"Cooks is the kind of player the Texans want to build around, not trade. Don't expect him to be available," Rapoport wrote. "[GM Nick] Caserio is always open to discussing a deal, but doesn't sound like one for Cooks will happen."
Through eight games, Cooks has been one of the bright spots for the Texans this season. He has 51 receptions for 585 yards and two touchdowns in his second year with the team. He previously spent time with the New Orleans Saints (2014-16), New England Patriots (2017) and Los Angeles Rams (2018-19).