NFL Trade Rumors: Analyzing Latest Reports on Fletcher Cox, Marcus Maye and More

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

In just more than 24 hours, the NFL trade deadline will be here. After Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, the league's 32 teams won't be able to deal players or draft picks for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Leading up to the deadline, there have been plenty of rumors circulating. However, not many have yet come to fruition. There's still time for that to change, but it's also possible that none of these potential trades actually materialize, despite all of those rumors. We won't know, though, until the deadline arrives.

Here's some of the latest trade buzz with Tuesday quickly approaching.