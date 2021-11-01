NFL Rumors: Trade Buzz on Deshaun Watson, Brandin Cooks and More

NFL Rumors: Trade Buzz on Deshaun Watson, Brandin Cooks and MoreNovember 1, 2021
The NFL trade deadline arrives Tuesday, and it seems that the biggest buys won't come cheap.
By 4 p.m. ET, all deals need to be finalized. But while teams are almost certainly deep in negotiations, it's unclear how many major names are receiving offers found worthwhile by their managers.
Among the names du jour, the Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson and Brandin Cooks are getting serious interest. It's easy to see why teams would contact the 1-7, likely draft-focused Texans, but rumors suggest Houston isn't as willing to part with Watson and Cooks as it was with Mark Ingram II.
And Cooks isn't the only receiver being eyed on the market. The Miami Dolphins' newly healthy DeVante Parker is a topic of conversation as well.
High-Cost, High-Risk Watson a Tough Sell
Watson remains the NFL's most noteworthy trade candidate. After months of speculation, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter have both reported that the Miami Dolphins are the only team left in trade talks—but negotiations remain unsettled.
Rapoport explained that Watson is only willing to part with his no-trade clause for Miami, but his cost remains high. A base price tag of "three first-round picks" may be too much for the Dolphins to end their project with Tua Tagovailoa, the 2020 draft's No. 5 overall pick.
Per Schefter, the "Dolphins also prefer that Watson's legal issues be resolved before making a deal." That appears unlikely, making Watson a potential liability with a hefty price tag. Still, if the offer isn't up to Houston's standards, the team looks prepared to keep Watson past the deadline.
Having already eclipsed their six total losses from last season, the likely dissatisfied Miami management could pay up for Watson now or instead wait and place the blame on head coach Brian Flores come season's end.
Texans Want Journeyman Cooks to Stay in Houston
Speaking of the Texans holding the line in trade negotiations, the team doesn't seem inclined to move Cooks, either. On pace for his sixth 1,000-yard season, the 28-year-old appears to have found a home with his fourth NFL team.
According to Rapoport, while Houston has received numerous calls about their leading receiver, "Cooks is the kind of player the Texans want to build around, not trade." This is understandable given his production and age, but may somewhat surprise suitors given his and the team's recent history.
Despite consistent output, Cooks has never lasted more than three seasons with one team. And he has not been shy about finding it "frustrating" that the Texans traded Mark Ingram. Still, while Houston is struggling and Cooks is a coveted talent, the team doesn't seem intent on sending the journeyman away.
Could Miami Sell High on Injury-Prone Parker?
The Texans and Dolphins are both 1-7, so it should come as no surprise that they are top of the list when it comes to trade rumors. But unlike his receiving cohort in Houston, a Parker deal wouldn't be all too surprising.
Per Rapoport, "teams have inquired about" the 28-year-old. And if there were any time to sell a guy two years removed from his lone 1,000-yard season, now would be it. In his first game since Week 4, Parker was a rare bright spot for the Dolphins in their 26-11 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
The long target received 11 passes, of which he caught eight for 84 yards—both team-high totals. Although he's played just one full season in his seven-year career, he's an obvious talent when playing and coming off of a strong performance. If Miami wants to focus on the future, this would be their best chance to move Parker for real value.