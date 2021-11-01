NFL Rumors: Trade Buzz on Deshaun Watson, Brandin Cooks and More

0 of 3

Justin Rex/Associated Press

The NFL trade deadline arrives Tuesday, and it seems that the biggest buys won't come cheap.

By 4 p.m. ET, all deals need to be finalized. But while teams are almost certainly deep in negotiations, it's unclear how many major names are receiving offers found worthwhile by their managers.

Among the names du jour, the Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson and Brandin Cooks are getting serious interest. It's easy to see why teams would contact the 1-7, likely draft-focused Texans, but rumors suggest Houston isn't as willing to part with Watson and Cooks as it was with Mark Ingram II.

And Cooks isn't the only receiver being eyed on the market. The Miami Dolphins' newly healthy DeVante Parker is a topic of conversation as well.