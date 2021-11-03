College Football Picks: Week 10 Predictions for Every Game

4 of 7

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

No. 10 Wake Forest (8-0) at North Carolina (4-4), Noon ET

I can appreciate why North Carolina is slightly favored in this game, because UNC quarterback Sam Howell is an extraordinary talent and because Wake Forest's defense has been more than a little porous this season. Prior to a 45-7 win over hapless Duke this past weekend, the Demon Deacons had allowed at least 500 yards of total offense in four consecutive games.

The Tar Heels have averaged 40.3 points over their last seven games, so there's a decent chance they put up a 40-burger in this game, too.

The problem is that North Carolina's defense is every bit as bad as Wake Forest's, and the Demon Deacons offense has been scorching to the tune of at least 35 points in every game this season. They put up 638 yards in the 70-56 win over Army, and then came back seven days later for 677 yards against Duke.

UNC might score 40, but Wake Forest might score 50. Buckle up for a fun start to the day on Saturday. And if quarterback Sam Hartman shines once again while carrying Wake Forest to a 9-0 record, he might be a late-arriving Heisman candidate.

Prediction: Wake Forest 42, North Carolina 38

No. 9 Michigan (7-1) vs. Indiana (2-6), 7:30 p.m. ET

Indiana is down to its third-string quarterback, and its defense has been a mess lately, allowing more than 500 yards in back-to-back games.

When that happens against Ohio State, oh well, join the club. When it happens against Maryland, though, it helps explain how the No. 17 team in the preseason AP poll is sitting at 2-6.

Indiana's run defense has been respectable, though, so this might be another big day for Michigan's Cade McNamara and Andrel Anthony. The Wolverines bounce back from that collapse against Michigan State by never giving Indiana a chance.

Prediction: Michigan 35, Indiana 13

No. 8 Notre Dame (7-1) vs. Navy (2-6), 3:30 p.m. ET

These teams have been playing each other on an annual basis for almost a century. When Notre Dame is ranked and Navy is not, the Fighting Irish are 45-2, and one of those losses came in 1936.

Don't let Navy's record fool you, though. The Midshipmen lost by only one possession to each of Cincinnati, Houston and SMU, and aside from some fourth-quarter magic against Wisconsin, Notre Dame's defense hasn't been anything special this season.

Just about every week, there's one game with a spread in the 17-21 point range that just feels way too high, and it usually ends up decided by one score. That might be the case here.

Prediction: Notre Dame 28, Navy 17

No. 7 Oregon (7-1) at Washington (4-4), 7:30 p.m. ET

Oregon is probably going to slip up at least once more before Selection Sunday, but I don't imagine it will be in this game.

Save for one explosion against Arkansas State, Washington's offense has not been good, averaging 18.6 points in its other seven games. The Huskies ran it well this past week against Stanford, but that was both an anomaly for them and a testament to how bad the Cardinal front seven has been. Even though Oregon's defense hasn't been great, Washington is going to struggle to score in this one.

And when Oregon has the ball, Travis Dye and Anthony Brown figure to run at will against a defense which has allowed at least 200 rushing yards to each of Arizona, Michigan, Oregon State and UCLA. (Doing so against Arizona was particularly troubling.)

Prediction: Oregon 35, Washington 17

No. 6 Ohio State (7-1) at Nebraska (3-6), Noon ET

Nebraska might be the toughest 3-6 team you'll ever meet.

All six of the Cornhuskers' losses have been by eight points or fewer, which includes road games against Oklahoma, Michigan State and Minnesota, as well as home games against Michigan and Purdue. Putting a healthy scare into likely bowl teams before losing those games has been their thing since mid-September.

But this may be where the floodgates open and the dam breaks, because Ohio State has beaten Nebraska by at least 35 points in four of their last five meetings. Even in 2016 when the Cornhuskers were a Top 10 team for that showdown, Ohio State destroyed them.

Nebraska will put a few dents in the scoreboard. Adrian Martinez has very quietly thrown for at least 200 yards in all nine games this season, and this offense has scored multiple touchdowns in each game. But Ohio State is going to repeatedly march down the field against this good-not-great defense.

Prediction: Ohio State 41, Nebraska 20