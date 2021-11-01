NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Week 9 Standings, Wild-Card Info and Super Bowl Odds

0 of 5

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Midway through the 2021 season, teams have gained separation in division races while other clubs slowly fade in the playoff race.

The Green Bay Packers beat the last undefeated team, the Arizona Cardinals, on Thursday and remain one of the top contenders in the NFC. Do they have the firepower to compete with the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in potential postseason matchups?

One team that missed the playoffs in each of the past four years looks like a legitimate contender with balance on both sides of the ball. What's sparked this club's impressive start?

Going into the second half of the season, one AFC team could trend in either direction after a quality win and a concerning loss. Is it a playoff contender or pretender?

Before we dive into three squads in the playoff picture, let's check out the NFL standings, the race for wild-card spots and Super Bowl odds for all 32 teams.