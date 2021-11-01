NFL Teams That Are Failing Their Rebuilds at Midseason

0 of 5

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

For NFL teams, the idea of a perfect scenario is to never have to rebuild. And if that fails, the goal is a quick rebuild, not an extended one.

That means showing progress on a year-to-year basis, even in the most dramatic rebuilds. Anything failing that could mean going from "rebuilding" to merely coexisting in a purgatory of sorts, recycling head coaches and starting passers every few years.

Looking at the biggest rebuilders this year, some are off to a bad enough start that it looks like a failure already. The starts are so bad that they call into question the direction of the franchises in question, starting with the head coach and going from there.

Here's a look at a handful of franchises that tried to hit the reset button within the last few years and have flopped badly enough to suggest another punch of the button might happen as soon as this offseason.