Who Is Truly the NFL's Top Team Entering Midseason?

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

November is here, which means we've unofficially hit the midseason portion of the 2021 NFL schedule. And with the eighth Sunday of the campaign now in the books, it feels like an appropriate time to ask who the league's top team is.

After all, we're out of unbeaten teams, following the Green Bay Packers' Thursday night victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills were the Vegas favorites in their respective conferences entering Week 8, but both have now lost a pair of games as well. The Packers, Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans are particularly hot right now, while the Los Angeles Rams join Green Bay, Dallas and Arizona in the one-loss club.

With the preseason favorite Kansas City Chiefs still a game below .500, let's break down each team in contention for the top spot at midseason, starting from the bottom of the list.