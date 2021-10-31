NFL Trade Rumors: Analyzing Buzz on Deshaun Watson, Fletcher Cox and More

1 of 3

Whether Watson gets moved is impossible to say.

Anything can happen, especially right at the deadline when teams get desperate, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Houston is ready to keep Watson on the roster past the deadline given how things have gone so far. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Miami Dolphins remain interested in making a deal happen.

The issue with trade talks for teams looking to acquire Watson is the unclear nature of his playing future. Ten women have made criminal complaints to the Houston police. Eight of those are among 22 who have filed civil lawsuits against him.

Previously, Rapoport reported both Miami and the Carolina Panthers had an interest in making a deal happen. He followed with another report that suggested the Panthers had pulled themselves out of talks though, potentially because Watson hadn't waived his no-trade clause.

It's not a big shock the Texans would look to sell to the highest bidder before the deadline instead of letting this saga drag on for the rest of the season and into the offseason. Offloading his cap hit while fueling a rebuild with draft picks and assets would improve the long-term outlook.

But for a Carolina team that already benched Sam Darnold, it comes down to the no-trade clause. And Miami, already missing their 2022 first-round pick that is currently the second-overall pick, might not have the assets or desire to cough up enough to make Houston agree to a deal.