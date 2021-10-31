NFL Trade Rumors: Analyzing Buzz on Deshaun Watson, Fletcher Cox and More

NFL Trade Rumors: Analyzing Buzz on Deshaun Watson, Fletcher Cox and MoreOctober 31, 2021
The final sprint to Tuesday's NFL trade deadline was always going to be epic in scale.
Buzz surrounding Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans takes center stage for obvious reasons. But a growing list of names potentially on the trade block or at least having teams ask about them makes for a stunning outlook.
Those Texans already got the ball rolling by shipping running back Mark Ingram II to the New Orleans Saints, the first of what could be many deals that feature a rebuilder sending contributors to win-now teams.
Here's a look at the latest buzz on some of the biggest names ahead of the deadline.
Deshaun Watson
Whether Watson gets moved is impossible to say.
Anything can happen, especially right at the deadline when teams get desperate, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Houston is ready to keep Watson on the roster past the deadline given how things have gone so far. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Miami Dolphins remain interested in making a deal happen.
The issue with trade talks for teams looking to acquire Watson is the unclear nature of his playing future. Ten women have made criminal complaints to the Houston police. Eight of those are among 22 who have filed civil lawsuits against him.
Previously, Rapoport reported both Miami and the Carolina Panthers had an interest in making a deal happen. He followed with another report that suggested the Panthers had pulled themselves out of talks though, potentially because Watson hadn't waived his no-trade clause.
It's not a big shock the Texans would look to sell to the highest bidder before the deadline instead of letting this saga drag on for the rest of the season and into the offseason. Offloading his cap hit while fueling a rebuild with draft picks and assets would improve the long-term outlook.
But for a Carolina team that already benched Sam Darnold, it comes down to the no-trade clause. And Miami, already missing their 2022 first-round pick that is currently the second-overall pick, might not have the assets or desire to cough up enough to make Houston agree to a deal.
Fletcher Cox
Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox is a late addition to the trade buzz.
According to Rapoport, teams have been calling the Eagles as of late about the veteran, which might not normally come up if Cox hadn't been outspoken recently about his unit's approach on the field.
Cox said the following after a 33-22 loss to Las Vegas that dropped the Eagles to 2-5, according to NBC Sports' Dave Zangaro: “Just gotta play what’s being called. When you’re so used to playing so aggressive the last however many years I’ve been playing, it’s just change. You can’t be as aggressive. You gotta play what’s being called.”
It's hard to imagine the Eagles want to cough up a 30-year-old core defensive piece they drafted in the first round back in 2012 who has posted 55.5 sacks in 147 games, with 5.5 or more five of his last six seasons before this year.
That said, Cox is a $12.7 million cap hit this year that escalates to $27 million in 2022, so finances might also come into play for the Eagles another team offers a noteworthy trade.
Brandin Cooks
Elsewhere in Houston, wide receiver Brandin Cooks wasn't too thrilled with the team's trade of Ingram based on his reaction on social media.
But Rapoport made it clear in a report that the Texans aren't intent on moving the veteran receiver: "Cooks is the kind of player the Texans want to build around, not trade. Don't expect him to be available."
Cooks has been a key part of the sputtering offense for the 1-6 Texans, catching 45 passes for 502 yards. No other target had caught 20 passes or breached the 200-yard mark through seven games. He's currently on pace to post a second consecutive 1,000-yard season for the team.
That said, electing to build around a 28-year-old wideout with a $15.5 million cap hit in 2022 would classify as bold, especially for a team that looks to be the league's most dramatic rebuilder for a number of years. Offloading that salary for pretty much any sort of draft pick would make sense, provided a contender thinks Cooks can come in and provide an immediate win-now boost and doesn't mind the financial side.