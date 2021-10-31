NFL Trade Rumors: Latest on Kyle Fuller, Brandin Cooks & More as Deadline Looms

NFL Trade Rumors: Latest on Kyle Fuller, Brandin Cooks & More as Deadline LoomsOctober 31, 2021
The majority of Week 8 action will be taking place Sunday, when there are 13 games on tap. And for some players, it could be the final time that they suit up for their current teams.
The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, so if any teams want to exchange players for draft capital, there's not much time left to do so. Even if trades don't materialize in abundance, there will be plenty of rumors between now and then.
Here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NFL with the deadline looming.
Fuller Among Broncos DBs Available for Trade
The Denver Broncos have lost four straight games to fall to 3-4, and it seems they could be a seller at this year's trade deadline. One of their areas of strength is the secondary, so they could be open to moving a defensive back or two.
According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller is "available" on the trade market. Not only that, but Denver "will listen to offers" on safety Kareem Jackson, although Breer reported that the team is "not actively shopping" Jackson.
Even if the Broncos trade Fuller and/or Jackson, they will still have strong players in the secondary, such as rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons. So it makes sense for them to try to acquire draft picks, especially because they may have trouble staying competitive in the AFC West this season.
Fuller is in his first season with Denver after spending six years with the Chicago Bears to begin his NFL career. He has 17 tackles and two pass deflections in six games this season. Meanwhile, Jackson, a 12-year NFL veteran in his third season with the Broncos, has 43 tackles, an interception, a sack and a forced fumble in seven games in 2021.
Cooks Unlikely to Be Traded Out of Houston
Brandin Cooks didn't hide his feelings when the Houston Texans traded running back Mark Ingram II to the New Orleans Saints earlier this week. The wide receiver appeared to then share his thoughts via Twitter, seeming to call the move "a joke."
However, Cooks' apparent unhappiness with the Ingram trade doesn't mean he's going to get traded himself. In fact, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reported that is unlikely. A source told Kyed, "Always a chance, but I am not expecting it."
Cooks has been one of the only bright spots for Houston during its 1-6 start. The 28-year-old leads the team in receiving with 45 catches for 502 yards and one touchdown. He's been targeted 64 times, while no other player on the Texans has been targeted more than 24 times.
Moving forward, expect Cooks to continue to be a focal part of Houston's offense—it appears he's unlikely to be leaving this year.
Teams Inquiring About Potential Deal for Hurst
Hayden Hurst is in his second season with the Atlanta Falcons, but he hasn't had a big role since rookie tight end Kyle Pitts' arrival. In six games in 2021, Hurst has 16 receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown.
If Hurst went to another team, perhaps he could get more opportunities. And according to Breer, the Falcons have been receiving calls inquiring about Hurst. He isn't on the trade block, per Breer, but teams have shown interest because the tight end is set to become a free agent after the season.
Still, it appears unlikely Hurst will get traded. Breer noted that Atlanta "probably won’t deal him, barring an unexpectedly rich offer."
While Hurst may remain with the Falcons for the rest of the year, he likely does not have a long-term future with the franchise. Pitts is expected to be the team's top tight end for many years to come, which may lead to Hurst signing elsewhere when he hits the market in the offseason.