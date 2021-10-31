NFL Trade Rumors: Latest on Kyle Fuller, Brandin Cooks & More as Deadline Looms

1 of 3

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos have lost four straight games to fall to 3-4, and it seems they could be a seller at this year's trade deadline. One of their areas of strength is the secondary, so they could be open to moving a defensive back or two.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller is "available" on the trade market. Not only that, but Denver "will listen to offers" on safety Kareem Jackson, although Breer reported that the team is "not actively shopping" Jackson.

Even if the Broncos trade Fuller and/or Jackson, they will still have strong players in the secondary, such as rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons. So it makes sense for them to try to acquire draft picks, especially because they may have trouble staying competitive in the AFC West this season.

Fuller is in his first season with Denver after spending six years with the Chicago Bears to begin his NFL career. He has 17 tackles and two pass deflections in six games this season. Meanwhile, Jackson, a 12-year NFL veteran in his third season with the Broncos, has 43 tackles, an interception, a sack and a forced fumble in seven games in 2021.