Week 8 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

Week 8 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for SundayOctober 31, 2021
There's a lot that goes into crafting a successful daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineup. Budgeting cap dollars often requires playing a sleeper or two in order to make room for star players. Picking the right or wrong star players can make or break a DFS game.
Managers can opt to go with mid-level options across the board, but that leads to hoping for the best at all positions instead of just a few.
With this in mind, we're here to examine some standout picks and sleepers for Week 8 in DraftKings and FanDuel DFS. We'll be looking at factors like player health, projected role and matchup. We'll be using the NFL.com injury report for decisions here, but it's important to check for relevant injury updates before finalizing your lineup.
Let's dig in.
James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
DFS Price: $6,600 DrafTKings, $8,200 FanDuel
The Seattle Seahawks are stumbling, and it's the perfect time to take advantage with one of the Jacksonville Jaguars' few superstars.
Second-year running back James Robinson didn't see a ton of action over the first two weeks, but he's been an offensive centerpiece since. After having only 16 carries over his first two games, he's logged at least 15 carries in each game since and has scored touchdowns in four consecutive games.
The continued development of rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence only adds to Robinson's upside, plus the Jaguars have had two weeks to prepare for this game.
And the matchup itself is favorable. Seattle has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Robinson might not be the most expensive DFS option—he's $2,300 less than Derrick Henry at DraftKings, for example—but he could finish as the week's top running back.
Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
DFS Price: $8,100 DraftKings, $7,300 FanDuel
Stefon Diggs is one of the most expensive DFS options Sunday, and he's on a Buffalo Bills offense loaded with superstars. In fact, stacking Diggs with quarterback Josh Allen and/or fellow wideout Emmanuel Sanders is a great option to consider.
The reason? The Bills host the Miami Dolphins, who have been horrendous in most defensive aspects this season. The one-win Dolphins have lost six straight, and they are unlikely to snap their losing streak in Week 8.
The last time the Dolphins won in Buffalo was near the end of the 2016 season—more than a full year before the Bills drafted Allen.
The last time these two teams met, Diggs caught four passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. That should be his floor against a Dolphins defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
Sleeper: Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Denver Broncos
DFS Price: $5,400 DraftKings, $7,000 FanDuel
Let's not sugar-coat it: Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater did not have a terrific outing in Week 7. He finished with 187 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception—though it's worth noting that he was hindered by a foot injury.
Bridgewater will be coming off of 10 days' rest when he takes on the Washington Football Team on Sunday, and it's as juicy a matchup as managers could hope to see.
No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks than Washington.
Bridgewater may also benefit from the return of wideout Jerry Jeudy, who was activated from injured reserve Saturday. Jeudy played in Week 1 before landing on IR with an ankle injury. Bridgewater finished that game with 264 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
If you're looking to splurge on skill players Sunday, Bridgewater may be the sleeper QB you're searching for.
Sleeper: Brandon Bolden, RB, New England Patriots
DFS Price: $4,500 DraftKings, $5,500 FanDuel
An odd lack of usage in Week 6 (one catch, one rush) is likely the only thing keeping Brandon Bolden's DFS price this low. It's hard to tell when the New England Patriots are going to lean on a particular running back, but in three of the past four games, Bolden has seen plenty of action.
In the other three games over the past month, Bolden caught 16 passes. He caught six for 79 yards and a touchdown in Week 7. It's this points-per-reception upside that makes Bolden a solid sleeper pick Sunday.
Don't expect Bolden to see a lot of running duty, but if the Patriots look to challenge the Los Angeles Chargers with screens and short passes, Bolden will be in for a big day.
The Chargers have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.
