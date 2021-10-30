Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each PositionOctober 30, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position
We're on the doorstep of 2021's eighth NFL Sunday, and the action promises to be good. While there are a few on-paper mismatches this week, there should also be several tightly contested games and more than a few tough fantasy decisions.
While it's hard to tell precisely where an upset may lie, we can get a fairly good idea of how players should perform in fantasy. We'll do exactly that here, using factors like projected role, player health and matchup as guidelines.
Here, you'll find the top projected players at each flex position—running back, wide receiver and tight end—along with one potential sleeper target for each.
As a reminder, the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders are on bye. All picks and rankings are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
NFL Week 8 Flex 50
1. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
2. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
3. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
4. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
5. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
6. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
8. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
9. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
10. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
11. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
12. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
13. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
14. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
15. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
16. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
17. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
18. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams
20. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
21. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
22. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
23. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
24. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
25. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
26. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
27. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
29. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
30. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
31. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
32. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Ras
33. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
34. Cordarelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
35. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
36. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
37. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
38. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
39. Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
40. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
41. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
42. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers
43. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
44. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
45. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
46. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47. Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers
48. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
49. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots
50. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions
Running Back
1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
4. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
6. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions
7. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
8. Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams
9. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
10. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
Wire Target: Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks will be without quarterback Russell Wilson and starting running back Chris Carson, as both are on injured reserve. Running Alex Collins (groin) didn't practice until Friday and is officially questionable.
This could add up to a big opportunity for 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny. While Penny hasn't been a large piece of the offense in the past, he was only recently activated from injured reserve. He carried twice in Week 1 and then six times on Monday night.
Playing Penny is a gamble and probably only worth it if Collins doesn't go. However, he's worth snagging now, especially for managers with Collins in the lineup. It's rare when managers need to handcuff a handcuff, but that's where we're at with Seattle's backfield right now.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season, so if Penny can see double-digit carries and perhaps a target or two, he could be a flex sleeper. He is rostered in only 20 percent of Yahoo leagues and eight percent of ESPN leagues.
Wide Receiver
1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
5. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
6. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
7. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers
8. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans
9. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
10. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wire Target: Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants
There are a couple of reasons to consider New York Giants wideout Darius Slayton this week. For one, the Giants receiving corps is banged up—Kenny Golladay did not participate in practices, while Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard were both limited. This could lead to a lot of work for Slayton, who caught five passes for 63 yards last week.
Secondly, the Giants could look to showcase Slayton before Tuesday's trade deadline. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Slayton has "been discussed" in trade talks.
Slayton also has a favorable matchup against a Kansas City Chiefs defense that has been incapable of shutting down just about anybody. Kansas City has allowed the 18th-most fantasy points to opposing receivers, but it has also regularly been attacked on the ground.
The Chiefs rank 30th in yards per pass attempt allowed this season. If Slayton gets adequate opportunities, he could be in line for a big night. He is rostered in 12 percent of Yahoo leagues and eight percent of ESPN leagues.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
3. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
4. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
5. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
6. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
7. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
8. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys
9. Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team
10. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins
Wire Target: C.J. Uzomah, TE, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah remains the best waiver-wire target at tight end, though it's worth noting that he brings some boom-or-bust potential to the proverbial table. Uzomah has found the end zone in three of his last four games, but he isn't heavily targeted.
Uzomah has been targeted three or fewer times in his last three outings. When he doesn't score, the result can be disappointing—in Week 5, for example, he caught two passes for 16 yards.
Still, this is a good week to take a flier on Uzomah. With Mark Andrews and Darren Waller on bye—and with Rob Gronkowski questionable—many managers will need a fill-in.
Against a New York Jets defense that has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends, Uzomah should deliver. He is rostered in only 47 percent of Yahoo leagues and 25 percent of ESPN leagues.
*Fantasy roster information and points allowed via FantasyPros. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.