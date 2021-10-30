Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

0 of 4

Wade Payne/Associated Press

We're on the doorstep of 2021's eighth NFL Sunday, and the action promises to be good. While there are a few on-paper mismatches this week, there should also be several tightly contested games and more than a few tough fantasy decisions.

While it's hard to tell precisely where an upset may lie, we can get a fairly good idea of how players should perform in fantasy. We'll do exactly that here, using factors like projected role, player health and matchup as guidelines.

Here, you'll find the top projected players at each flex position—running back, wide receiver and tight end—along with one potential sleeper target for each.

As a reminder, the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders are on bye. All picks and rankings are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.