NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Von Miller, Evan Engram, Melvin Ingram

1 of 3

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Von Miller has experienced a ton of success over his 10 seasons with the Denver Broncos. He's an eight-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro selection, and he was the MVP as the team won Super Bowl 50. However, it may be time for Miller and the Broncos to part ways.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, several teams are looking to acquire Miller prior to Tuesday's deadline. Miller is 32 and isn't quite the elite pass-rusher he once was, but La Canfora reported that numerous NFL general managers believe a fresh start could be beneficial for veteran.

"I don't know why [the Broncos] wouldn't [trade Miller]," one NFL general manager told La Canfora. "He has wanted out for a while, he won't be back there next year, they are struggling with him. Probably will have a new coach next year. [GM] George [Paton] has to be looking for picks at this point."

Another NFL GM told La Canfora that he believes the Broncos could get a third-round draft pick in exchange for Miller. And considering Denver is 3-4 and on a four-game losing streak that has it bottom of the AFC West standings, it might be a good idea to think more about the long term.

Miller has 19 tackles and 4.5 sacks in seven games this season after missing all of 2020 because of an ankle injury.