NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Von Miller, Evan Engram, Melvin Ingram

NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Von Miller, Evan Engram, Melvin IngramOctober 30, 2021
Plenty of NFL players have been featured in trade rumors in recent days. How many will be moved? It won't be long until we know for sure.
The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. There have already been some notable moves—such as tight end Zach Ertz getting dealt from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Arizona Cardinals—and it's possible that more will be made as teams load up for what they hope will be championship runs.
Here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NFL with the deadline quickly approaching.
Could Miller Be Dealt?
Von Miller has experienced a ton of success over his 10 seasons with the Denver Broncos. He's an eight-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro selection, and he was the MVP as the team won Super Bowl 50. However, it may be time for Miller and the Broncos to part ways.
According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, several teams are looking to acquire Miller prior to Tuesday's deadline. Miller is 32 and isn't quite the elite pass-rusher he once was, but La Canfora reported that numerous NFL general managers believe a fresh start could be beneficial for veteran.
"I don't know why [the Broncos] wouldn't [trade Miller]," one NFL general manager told La Canfora. "He has wanted out for a while, he won't be back there next year, they are struggling with him. Probably will have a new coach next year. [GM] George [Paton] has to be looking for picks at this point."
Another NFL GM told La Canfora that he believes the Broncos could get a third-round draft pick in exchange for Miller. And considering Denver is 3-4 and on a four-game losing streak that has it bottom of the AFC West standings, it might be a good idea to think more about the long term.
Miller has 19 tackles and 4.5 sacks in seven games this season after missing all of 2020 because of an ankle injury.
Engram Continuing to Be Shopped by Giants
The New York Giants took Evan Engram in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft, and the tight end has spent his first five seasons as a pro with the team. However, it seems that the Giants may not view the 27-year-old as an integral part of their future.
La Canfora reported that New York has been shopping Engram on the trade market since training camp. And while other teams don't expect the Giants to make a ton of moves ahead of the trade deadline, Engram has been deemed "the most likely to go for minimal compensation in return," per La Canfora.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, numerous teams have shown interest in Engram and that there's "genuine affinity league-wide for his skill set despite the lack of elite production." In five games this season, Engram has 20 receptions for 171 yards with no touchdowns.
Engram has flashed his potential, but he hasn't put up the career-high numbers he did as a rookie in 2017, when he had 722 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Perhaps a fresh start with a new team could help him produce better results, especially if he joins a high-powered offense.
Ingram Wants to Be Traded out of Pittsburgh
It's only taken Melvin Ingram III six games with the Pittsburgh Steelers to decide he wants to go to a different team. After spending his first nine NFL seasons with the Chargers franchise, he could soon be on the move again soon.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Aditi Kinkhabwala recently reported that Ingram hopes to be traded because his playing time was reduced. Kinkhabwala also shared that the Kansas City Chiefs made an offer, but Pittsburgh doesn't want to trade Ingram to another AFC team.
The 32-year-old has made only one start among his six games this year. He has 10 tackles and one sack, and he isn't making the same type of impact he did for most of his time with the Chargers.
It's possible that Ingram just wasn't a great fit with the Steelers and that he could fare better with a different team. We may soon find out if he is dealt before Tuesday's trade deadline.