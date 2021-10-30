Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Targets for This Week's Injured Stars

0 of 4

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Week 8 opened with a thrilling Thursday night matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals. Though Green Bay controlled the clock and most of the game, it took an end-zone interception from Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas in the waning seconds to seal the win.

The Packers deserve a ton of credit for surviving the absence of receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King and several other injured contributors. Fantasy managers could find themselves in a similar situation this week, as several fantasy stars will be out of action.

Here, we'll dive into the latest injury information—via NFL.com—the top projected plays at each key position and some potential waiver-wire targets.

As a reminder, the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders are on bye this week, so be sure to adjust accordingly. All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.