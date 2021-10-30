Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Targets for This Week's Injured Stars

Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Targets for This Week's Injured StarsOctober 30, 2021
Week 8 opened with a thrilling Thursday night matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals. Though Green Bay controlled the clock and most of the game, it took an end-zone interception from Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas in the waning seconds to seal the win.
The Packers deserve a ton of credit for surviving the absence of receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King and several other injured contributors. Fantasy managers could find themselves in a similar situation this week, as several fantasy stars will be out of action.
Here, we'll dive into the latest injury information—via NFL.com—the top projected plays at each key position and some potential waiver-wire targets.
As a reminder, the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders are on bye this week, so be sure to adjust accordingly. All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Quarterback
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
2. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
5. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
9. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
10. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (finger) remains on injured reserve, though that isn't a surprise for fantasy managers. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, meanwhile, is expected to start against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The biggest question mark this week hangs over Dallas Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott. He is officially questionable for Sunday night with a calf injury, though the Cowboys are looking at the long-term implications.
"It's more than just one game. We're obviously in our seventh game, so there is a ton of football left to play," head coach Mike McCarthy said, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.
Prescott has top-10 potential this week, but managers should be prepared for a last-minute switch. Grabbing New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones off the waiver wire can help provide insurance.
Jones, who is facing a putrid Kansas City Chiefs defense on Monday, is rostered in only 37 percent of Yahoo leagues and 42 percent of ESPN leagues. He doesn't possess the upside of Prescott, but he should be a serviceable backup plan if a game-time decision places Prescott on the inactive list.
Running Back
1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
4. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
6. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
7. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Joe Mixon, Detroit Lions
9. Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams
10. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons
Standout running backs Christian McCaffrey, Kareem Hunt and Chris Carson remain on injured reserve. Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) did not practice during the week, while Philadelphia Eagles back Miles Sanders (ankle, foot) is officially out.
Running backs who are listed as questionable include D'Andre Swift (groin), Jamaal Williams (thigh), Alex Collins (groin) and Austin Ekeler (hip).
Waiver-wire options will be limited, though managers should race to see if Eagles backup Kenneth Gainwell is still available. As of Friday evening, he was rostered in 62 percent of Yahoo leagues and 50 percent of ESPN leagues.
With Sanders out, Gaintwell should get a large chunk of offensive work. Last week, he stepped in and finished with four receptions, 61 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.
Gainwell and the Eagles will face a Detroit Lions defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
Wide Receiver
1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
5. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
6. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans
7. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers
8. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
9. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
10. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
There is no shortage of receiver injuries to follow this week. Wideouts listed as questionable include DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring), Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), T.Y. Hilton (quad), Kendrick Bourne (shoulder), Deonte Harris (hamstring) and Dede Westbrook (ankle).
Giants receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney did not participate in practice during the week. Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown, Tennessee Titans receiver Julio Jones and Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones are all officially out.
Packers wideout Randall Cobb was worth a pickup (he scored twice on Thursday) but that proverbial ship has sailed. Jacksonville Jaguars second-year receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. is probably the best option potentially remaining on the wire.
Shenault has caught six passes on two of his last three games, and he seems to be developing a solid rapport with rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. In Jacksonville's Week 6 win over the Miami Dolphins, he caught six balls for 54 yards.
Against an inconsistent Seahawks defense, Shenault should have a solid floor with a fair bit of upside. Managers should expect 8-10 fantasy points at a minimum. Shenault is rostered in 57 percent of Yahoo leagues and 61 percent of ESPN leagues.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
3. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
4. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
5. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
6. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
7. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys
8. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins
9. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
10. C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals
This week's tight-end picture is clouded by the fact that two top-five players—Darren Waller and Mark Andrews—are on bye. San Francisco 48ers tight end George Kittle is still on injured reserve, while Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox remains out with a broken hand.
Eric Ebron (hamstring) is out, while Jonnu Smith (shoulder) and Rob Gronkowski (ribs) are questionable. Evan Engram was a limited participant during mid-week practices.
Fortunately, managers should have a good shot at scooping up Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah, who is rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues and 25 percent of ESPN leagues. Uzomah has become a favorite of quarterback Joe Burrow in clutch situations, though he remains a bit of a boom-or-bust option.
Uzomah has found the end zone in three of his last four games. However, he has only caught more than three passes once this season. He's a touchdown-dependent tight end, though he does have an enticing matchup against the New York Jets.
New York has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
*Fantasy roster information and points allowed from FantasyPros.