Julio Jones, Austin Ekeler NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 8

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans will be without their full complement of offensive stars for Sunday's AFC South clash with the Indianapolis Colts.

Julio Jones was ruled out for the Week 8 contest at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday because of a hamstring injury, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Head coach Mike Vrabel's team still has a healthy Derrick Henry in the fold, and we should expect to see a high volume from the NFL's leading rusher on Sunday.

While fantasy football players can rely on Henry for Week 8, they may be scrambling to replace Austin Ekeler's production.

Ekeler has been listed as questionable for the Los Angeles Chargers' clash with the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium because of a hip injury, per Yates.

Below is a look at all of the injuries that could affect your fantasy football team ahead of Sunday's Week 8 games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Julio Jones Ruled Out for Week 8

Tennessee is not quite at the Green Bay Packers' level of wide receiver absences, but it will have to account for not having Jones.

Jones brought in five catches in the last two weeks. He made a marginal impact on the Week 7 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, as he had two receptions for 38 yards.

Tennessee's offensive numbers from the win over Kansas City could give us an idea of how it will approach the road trip to Indianapolis.

A.J. Brown had 133 receiving yards last week, while MyCole Pruitt, Josh Reynolds, Darrynton Evans and Henry all caught multiple passes from Ryan Tannehill. Brown is expected to play Sunday despite not participating in practice Friday.

Pruitt is not a direct positional replacement for Jones, but he could benefit the most from his absence.

He was targeted on three occasions, and he hauled in a touchdown pass in the blowout win over Kansas City.

The Titans tight end has a touchdown catch in two of the last three weeks, and he could be a red-zone target once again.

Reynolds and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine may see more snaps on Sunday, but they should not be considered as significant fantasy contributors with Brown and Henry on the field.

Austin Ekeler Questionable for Chargers' Clash with New England

Ekeler's status has come into question as he battles a hip injury.

The Chargers running back had a Week 7 bye to rest, but he is not at 100 percent going into Week 8.

He is coming off one of the lowest single-game rushing-yard totals of his career. He had seven yards on six carries in the Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He did catch four balls for 48 yards.

Ekeler is a massive piece inside the Chargers offense, and he is one of the top running backs in fantasy football.

If he can't play Sunday, the Chargers would likely go with a combination of Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree III and Justin Jackson, all of whom would be fairly low on the Week 8 rankings.

If you want to add another running back to be safe, Philadelphia's Kenneth Gainwell, Khalil Herbert of the Chicago Bears and Kansas City's Darrel Williams are some of the best options on the waiver wire.

Each of those three was thrust into a larger role over the last few weeks because of injuries to the No. 1 running backs on their respective teams.

If Ekeler is cleared, he should be a main fixture of your starting lineup—like he is every week—as Los Angeles tries to erase the Week 6 loss from its memory with a home win over New England.