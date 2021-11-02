2021 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 9?

32 of 32

Last Week: 2

Week 8 Result: Won at Houston 38-22

After outlasting the Lions in Los Angeles last week, the Rams continued their tour of the league's tomato cans in Week 8 with a trip to Houston. But where Detroit stayed close most of the game a week ago, Sunday's meeting with the Texans wasn't nearly as close as the final score.

Offensively, the Rams got 305 passing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Matthew Stafford, 93 total yards and two scores from running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and another big game (seven catches for 115 yards and a score) from wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Defensively, the Rams surrendered just 323 total yards, and most of those came in the final quarter with the game completely out of hand. Los Angeles sacked Texans quarterback Davis Mills five times and allowed just four third-down conversions in 12 attempts.

It was a complete effort. An all-around thrashing. And given everything else that happened in Week 8, two of our analysts moved the Rams back into the top spot in these power rankings.

"Yes, the Arizona Cardinals have already shown that the Rams can be beaten with a 17-point win in Week 4," Davenport said. "Since then, the Rams have peeled off four straight wins by an average of more than two touchdowns per game. Top to bottom, the Rams are the most complete team in the league right now, and they have earned the No. 1 spot here."

"Six of the Rams' seven wins have come by multiple scores," Gagnon added. "They're making it look real easy. Sure, the schedule's been pretty soft, but they beat the Bucs by double digits, and they have the top-end talent to land that No. 1 seed in the NFC. I expect them to make a statement against the surging Titans in Week 9."

As if the Rams weren't already having a good enough week, the rich got that much richer with the Von Miller trade, giving an already formidable pass-rush more juice off the edge opposite Leonard Floyd.