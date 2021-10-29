Daily Fantasy Football Week 8: DraftKings, FanDuel Strategies and Value Picks

Daily Fantasy Football Week 8: DraftKings, FanDuel Strategies and Value PicksOctober 29, 2021
Six NFL teams come into Week 8 fresh off a bye, but only one of them has the most ideal matchup in front of them on Sunday.
The Buffalo Bills take on the Miami Dolphins in an AFC East game that was one-sided the last time it took place in Orchard Park, New York.
Buffalo's lopsided divisional clash should result in high fantasy point totals for Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and others.
The Bills will likely have the daily fantasy lineup stack with the highest roster percentage, but the move should pay off given the team's previous success against the Dolphins.
If you use Buffalo to fill out a few rosters spots, you will need to bring in some value plays to fit the salary constraints in DraftKings and FanDuel contests.
The Detroit Lions and New York Giants are likely not on your radar ahead of Week 8, but both teams have a value play on their rosters that could provide a boost to your DFS lineup.
Top Strategy: Stack the Bills Against Miami
The Miami Dolphins coaching staff is probably still having nightmares about the Buffalo Bills offense.
Buffalo thrashed the Miami defense for 56 points in last year's regular-season finale. Josh Allen went 18-of-25 with 224 yards and three touchdowns before he was pulled for Matt Barkley.
The Bills had 455 total yards in the Week 17 clash, and that could be a sign of things to come on Sunday afternoon. The Bills also beat Miami 35-0 in Week 2 this season.
Miami's defense has not gotten better. The Dolphins come into Week 8 with the second-worst passing defense. They have the 11th-worst rushing defense as well.
Brian Flores' team conceded 30 points last week in a heartbreaking loss to the Atlanta Falcons in which it failed to make a stop in the final minute of the fourth quarter. Miami has not held an opponent under 300 total yards in a single game this season.
All of those numbers should lead you to starting Josh Allen with an assortment of his best weapons in your DFS lineup.
Stefon Diggs is the first player who should come to mind for a DFS stack, but you should also look at Emmanuel Sanders to be the top wide receiver in your lineup. Sanders has two more touchdowns than Diggs and only 50 fewer receiving yards.
With Dawson Knox out with a broken hand, Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley could be used more in red-zone and short-yardage settings.
One of Zack Moss and Devin Singletary should also be used alongside Allen and two wide receivers. Singletary had the slight edge in production in the first six weeks.
However, Moss should be chosen over Singletary if you are looking for a touchdown producer at running back.
Top Strategy: Keep Riding Cincinnati's Hot Offense
The Cincinnati Bengals delivered a massive statement in Week 7, putting up 41 points on the Baltimore Ravens.
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Co. can follow that up with another strong offensive performance against the New York Jets in Week 8.
Cincinnati's offense averaged 426.3 total yards per game in Weeks 4-7, and it is on a run of three consecutive games with 100 or more rushing yards.
Like Allen and Diggs in Buffalo, the immediate focus for a DFS stack is Burrow and Chase because of how often they have connected. Chase has 35 receptions, 754 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
The Jets just gave up 551 total yards and 54 points to the New England Patriots, so Burrow and Chase should be able to rip apart the New York secondary.
Cincinnati's running backs could thrive alongside Burrow and Chase since the Jets allowed the second-most rushing touchdowns of any team through seven weeks.
The Jets have conceded 4.1 yards per carry, and they could be susceptible to long gains from both Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine.
C.J. Uzomah would be the ideal fourth player to complete the lineup stack. The tight end is second to Chase with five receiving touchdowns, and he just hauled in a pair of scores in the win over Baltimore.
Value Play: Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit
Jamaal Williams has provided a nice complement to D'Andre Swift in the Detroit Lions backfield through seven weeks.
The former Green Bay Packers running back could be in for a breakout game in Week 8 against a weak Philadelphia Eagles defense.
Williams has earned a double-digit carry total in four of the last five games and ran for over 50 yards in three of his last four trips to the gridiron.
Williams could earn more DFS points on Sunday as a pass-catcher. He opened the season with eight receptions on nine targets, but he has not done much in the passing game since.
Philadelphia got killed on short passes across the middle in its Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams could operate in that part of the field on Sunday. The Eagles allowed the second-most rushing yards and seventh-most receiving yards to running backs.
Swift will be the first choice from the Detroit roster for DFS lineups, but Williams should be strongly considered if you need a low-salaried running back.
Value Play: Gerald Everett, TE, Seattle
The Seattle Seahawks need a victory as bad as any team in the NFL right now.
The good news for the NFC West side is that the Jacksonville Jaguars come to Lumen Field on Sunday afternoon.
The Week 8 matchup could do wonders for Gerald Everett's production from the tight end position. Jacksonville gave up 39 receptions on 50 targets to opposing tight ends before its Week 7 bye.
Jacksonville let up 474 receiving yards in that span. That is the seventh-highest total allowed in the NFL.
Everett has not been used much by Geno Smith. He had 51 receiving yards on five receptions in Weeks 6 and 7.
Smith could use a safety valve like Everett to get into a rhythm early on. That would take some pressure off DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to make every big play in the passing game.
Everett could end up as a nice value piece to plug in alongside a potential Buffalo or Cincinnati stack to allow you to use some more salary at other positions.
