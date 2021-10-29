Daily Fantasy Football Week 8: DraftKings, FanDuel Strategies and Value Picks

0 of 4

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Six NFL teams come into Week 8 fresh off a bye, but only one of them has the most ideal matchup in front of them on Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills take on the Miami Dolphins in an AFC East game that was one-sided the last time it took place in Orchard Park, New York.

Buffalo's lopsided divisional clash should result in high fantasy point totals for Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and others.

The Bills will likely have the daily fantasy lineup stack with the highest roster percentage, but the move should pay off given the team's previous success against the Dolphins.

If you use Buffalo to fill out a few rosters spots, you will need to bring in some value plays to fit the salary constraints in DraftKings and FanDuel contests.

The Detroit Lions and New York Giants are likely not on your radar ahead of Week 8, but both teams have a value play on their rosters that could provide a boost to your DFS lineup.