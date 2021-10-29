Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love

0 of 4

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season is underway, and fortunately managers aren't suffering the bye-week blues quite like they were last time around.

Six teams were on bye in Week 7. The time around, it's only the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders.

Still, injuries and absences are affecting lineups in Week 8. Davante Adams managers know this well, as the weekly staple wideout spent Thursday night's game between his Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals on the reserve/COVID-19 list. While several normal starters will remain in the lineup, managers will likely have some bench decisions to make.

To help sort out the tough decisions, we're here with our Week 8 points-per-reception (PPR) rankings. We'll dive into the top plays at each key position and make a projection for one must-start matchup in each.