Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love
Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season is underway, and fortunately managers aren't suffering the bye-week blues quite like they were last time around.
Six teams were on bye in Week 7. The time around, it's only the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders.
Still, injuries and absences are affecting lineups in Week 8. Davante Adams managers know this well, as the weekly staple wideout spent Thursday night's game between his Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals on the reserve/COVID-19 list. While several normal starters will remain in the lineup, managers will likely have some bench decisions to make.
To help sort out the tough decisions, we're here with our Week 8 points-per-reception (PPR) rankings. We'll dive into the top plays at each key position and make a projection for one must-start matchup in each.
Quarterback
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
2. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
5. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
9. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
10. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
11. Daniel Jones, New York Giants
12. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
Matchup to Love: Josh Allen vs. Miami Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a weekly must-start regardless of matchup. On Sunday, though, the dual-threat signal-caller is a top option in both season-long leagues and daily fantasy sports (DFS).
Allen has a juicy matchup with the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins—who last won in Buffalo in 2016.
The Dolphins have been one of the biggest disappointments of the 2021 season. They haven't won since Week 1, and their defense has collapsed. Miami ranked sixth in points allowed last season and ranks 31st in the same category this term.
Only the Washington Football Team and Kansas City Chiefs have allowed more fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year. The last time these two teams met, Allen rushed for 35 yards and threw two touchdowns with one interception. Expect him to be even better in the rematch.
Projection: 255 passing yards, 3 TDs, 45 rushing yards.
Running Back
1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
4 Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
6. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
7. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Joe Mixon, Detroit Lions
9. Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams
10. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons
11. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions
12. Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs
13. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
14. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
16. Damien Harris, New England Patriots
17. Chub Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
18. Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers
19. Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears
20. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team
Matchup to Love: James Robinson at Seattle Seahawks
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer may still be adjusting to life in the NFL, but he has learned that it's usually a good idea to put the ball into the hands of your playmakers.
After logging only 16 carries through the first two weeks, running back James Robinson has become the centerpiece of the offense. He's logged at least 15 carries in each game since and has scored touchdowns in four consecutive games.
In Jacksonville's first win of the season, Week 6's 23-20 victory over Miami, Robinson rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown while catching three passes for 28 more yards. This is a reasonable expectation for him against the stumbling Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.
Projection: 89 rushing yards, 1 TD, 4 receptions, 41 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD.
Wide Receiver
1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
5. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
6. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans
7. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers
8. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
9. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
10. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
12. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team
13. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
14. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steeler
15. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys
17. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
18. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
19. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers
20. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts
Matchup to Love: Stefon Diggs vs. Miami Dolphins
Stacking Allen with Bills wideout Stefon Diggs is a terrific DFS strategy for Week 8. In season-long leagues, there's no reason to pull Diggs from the starting lineup if he's already there—and if he's still on the bench from the Week 7 bye, make the change now!
Diggs remains one of the league's most dynamic receivers, and while his production has been affected by Emmanuel Sanders' arrival, he's still a must-start here. The Dolphins aren't going to contain Diggs, even with a healthy dose of All-Pro corner Xavien Howard.
When these teams met in Week 2, Diggs had a modest four receptions for 60 yards but found the end zone. That's probably his floor, as he has produced at least 60 receiving yards in every game this season.
Miami, meanwhile, has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
Projection: 5 receptions, 89 yards, 1 TD.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
3. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
4. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
5. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
6. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
7. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys
8. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins
9. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
10. C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals
11. Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team
12. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns
Matchup to Love: Hunter Henry at Los Angeles Chargers
Tight end Hunter Henry is finally beginning to emerge as a potent piece of the New England Patriots passing attack, and while his return to Los Angeles to face the Chargers isn't exactly a revenge game, it will be an emotional day for Henry.
"They gave me an opportunity in this league, took a chance on me and drafted me," Henry said of the Chargers, per CBS Boston. "I'll always have a lot of appreciation for them."
But Henry will be all business against his former team, and in fantasy, business has been good. Henry has caught at least two passes and recorded one touchdown in four straight games. Expect him to make that five straight against Los Angeles.
The Chargers have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this year.
Projection: 4 receptions, 56 yards, 1 TD.
