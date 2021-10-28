NFL Trade Rumors: Latest on Evan Engram, Melvin Ingram, More Ahead of Deadline

0 of 3

The NFL's November 2 trade deadline continues to draw nearer, and the dominoes are beginning to fall. On Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles sent quarterback Joe Flacco to the New York Jets. On Wednesday, the Houston Texans traded running back Mark Ingram II to the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints, of course, drafted Ingram 28th overall back in 2011. According to ESPN's Mike Triplett, the deal involves a swap of late-round picks.

The Flacco trade came in the wake of New York losing rookie Zach Wilson to a PCL sprain for an expected two-to-four weeks. Flacco started four games for the Jets last season.

Now that the market has started to move, we're likely to see several more trades in the coming days. Here, we'll dive into some of the latest buzz surrounding players who could be changing teams before Tuesday.