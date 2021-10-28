NFL Trade Rumors: Latest on Evan Engram, Melvin Ingram, More Ahead of Deadline

NFL Trade Rumors: Latest on Evan Engram, Melvin Ingram, More Ahead of DeadlineOctober 28, 2021
The NFL's November 2 trade deadline continues to draw nearer, and the dominoes are beginning to fall. On Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles sent quarterback Joe Flacco to the New York Jets. On Wednesday, the Houston Texans traded running back Mark Ingram II to the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints, of course, drafted Ingram 28th overall back in 2011. According to ESPN's Mike Triplett, the deal involves a swap of late-round picks.
The Flacco trade came in the wake of New York losing rookie Zach Wilson to a PCL sprain for an expected two-to-four weeks. Flacco started four games for the Jets last season.
Now that the market has started to move, we're likely to see several more trades in the coming days. Here, we'll dive into some of the latest buzz surrounding players who could be changing teams before Tuesday.
Evan Engram Drawing Interest
We've seen one noteworthy tight-end trade this month, as the Arizona Cardinals acquired Zach Ertz from the Eagles. Other teams could be looking to make a similar move, and New York Giants tight end Evan Engram appears to be a target.
"Multiple teams are interested in Giants tight end Evan Engram," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. "There's genuine affinity league-wide for his skill set despite the lack of elite production. The Giants could be faced with a decision on him."
Engram, the 23rd overall pick in the 2017 draft, has shown flashes during his time in New York. However, he's been somewhat inconsistent on a year-to-year basis. As a rookie, he posted 64 receptions, 722 yards and six touchdowns. In 2020, he made his first Pro Bowl following a 63-catch, 604-yard, one-touchdown campaign.
Engram failed to reach 50 receptions or 600 yards in both 2018 and 2019. This season, he has appeared in five games and has 20 receptions for 171 yards.
Any team acquiring Engram will be banking on his physical upside and likely looking at a short-term rental. Engram is in the final year of his rookie contract.
Steelers Have 'Engaged' in Melvin Ingram Trade Talks
Pass-rushers are usually in high demand this time of year, and several teams could use a boost in the quarterback-pressure department. Seven teams have produced 12 or fewer sacks through the first seven weeks. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs have just eight sacks apiece.
Therefore, it wouldn't be a surprise to see veteran edge-defender Melvin Ingram moved before Tuesday. The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired Ingram during the offseason to bolster their pass rush, but according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, they are listening to offers.
"With inconsistent playing time, teams have begun calling the Steelers about potentially trading for Ingram, and it does appear the Steelers have listened and engaged," Rapoport wrote. "Due the balance of just $1.075 million in base salary (the team paid $2.925 million in a signing bonus), Ingram isn't expensive."
While Ingram hasn't exactly racked up the sacks this season, he's been an effective pressure man for Pittsburgh. While playing 6 percent of the defensive snaps, he's managed to compile one sack and 11 quarterback pressures.
If the Steelers fall to 3-4 on Sunday, they could be inclined to move Ingram shortly thereafter.
Bills Pass-Rushers Drawing Attention
Ingram isn't the only pass-rusher teams are sniffing around. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, teams could look to pry away a sack artist from the loaded Buffalo Bills.
"Buffalo has some pass-rushers people have their eyes on—guys such as Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison. The Bills could theoretically spare one, but a team would have to make it worth their while. Their defensive line depth is important as they look ahead to a likely postseason run."
Hughes is a particularly interesting name, as the 33-year-old hasn't played a particularly large role in Buffalo this season. He has played 57 percent of the defensive snaps, but he has logged only a half-sack and five combined tackles. If a team feels it can get more out of him—or is desperate for defensive-end help—it could make a play.
The situation is similar for Addison, who has one sack while playing 42 percent of the defensive snaps.
As Graziano pointed out, though, neither player is likely to come cheap. Depth is important for a team with Super Bowl aspirations—especially in a 17-game season. Buffalo should be willing to sell off some spare parts but only for assets that can still benefit its 2021 campaign.
*Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.