Week 8 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Advice on Fantasy Football Stars to Play or Bench

In the past, the 49ers have been known to divide up their carries between multiple running backs each week. That hasn't been the case of late. Instead, they've been relying solely on Elijah Mitchell to carry the load.

Over San Francisco's past two games, Mitchell has 27 rushing attempts. The rest of the team's running backs have combined for only four carries (three by JaMycal Hasty, one by Trey Sermon). So it's clear that the 49ers are going to roll with Mitchell as their starter now that he's healthy again.

Not only did Mitchell get a high volume of touches in Week 7, but he had his best fantasy performance of his rookie season by rushing for 107 yards and a touchdown. He should have no trouble putting up similar numbers in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears, who are allowing 122.1 rushing yards per game (10th most in the NFL).

Mitchell should be in fantasy lineups this week, as he has the potential to end up as a top-10 running back considering he should get a ton of opportunities against a weak run defense.