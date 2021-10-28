5 NHL Prospects on the Rise at the Start of the 2021-22 NHL Season

0 of 5

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Analyzing hockey prospects in any context is an exercise in discipline. There is inherent uncertainty in predicting the future for a bunch of young, developing players still trying to find their way, and it can be easy to get suckered into drawing too many conclusions over a small run of games.

The NHL season has begun, while many other leagues started even earlier. The season is a marathon, not a sprint, so players performing well at the start still have a lot left to prove, while those struggling have more than enough time to gain ground. There have been enough games played in most leagues to analyze first impressions and shortlist a handful of players who have started strong and are trending upwards, even under a cautious lens.

Here are five NHL prospects on the rise at the start of the 2021-22 season.