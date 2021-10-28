Packers vs. Cardinals Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKingsOctober 28, 2021
Packers vs. Cardinals Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings
Believe it or not, we're already entering Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season. Things are set to kick off with a pivotal game between two NFC powerhouses.
The Arizona Cardinals remain the NFL's lone undefeated team. The Green Bay Packers haven't lost since Week 1 but are dealing with one notable issue heading into Thursday night. They could be without wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. Adams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. Lazard, who is unvaccinated, per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, was deemed a close contact and is officially out.
While Green Bay's receiver issues will have an impact, this should still be a fantastic game featuring two title contenders and two premier quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray. For fantasy enthusiasts, there will still be plenty of options upon which to rely.
For those enthusiasts, we're here to examine some of the top plays and sleeper picks for DraftKings and FanDuel DFS.
Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
DFS Price: $8.300 DraftKings,$8,500 FanDuel
If you're looking to lean on one of the Thursday night quarterbacks—or are playing a Thursday-only DFS game, Murray should get the start over Rodgers. Murray has tremendous dual-threat potential, and while Rodgers is an elite signal-caller, he's unlikely to have top target Adams—which is a problem.
"We're not a better team without him, that's for sure," Rodgers said, per NFL.com's Chase Goodbread.
Murray has top-tier targets lie DeAndre Hopkins—though he is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury—and tight end Zach Ertz. He's also facing a Packers defense that is still without No. 1 cornerback Jaire Alexander and top pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith. And while the Packers defense has still been solid, Arizona's has been great.
The Packers have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. The Cardinals have allowed the second-fewest. Murray's running ability gives him the edge here.
Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
DFS Price: $6.900 DraftKings, $8,000 FanDuel
If Rodgers is going to have any success through the air—and he's going to have to have some if Green Bay is going to walk away with a win—he's going to have to rely on a lot of underneath throws to slot specialist Randall Cobb and running back Aaron Jones.
Jones, for the record, has nine receptions through his last two games. He's been targeted at least four times in each of his past four.
There's a lot of point-per-reception (PPR) upside with Jones this week, given Green Bay's receiver situation. Additionally, the Packers are likely to lean heavily on Jones and the ground game to counter an aggressive Cardinals defense.
Arizona has not been particularly friendly to runners in fantasy—it has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing backs—but this is largely because teams have been quick to abandon the run.
The Cardinals rank 31st in yards per carry allowed.
Sleeper: A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers
DFS Price: $4,200 DraftKings, $5,100 FanDuel
If the Packers do use a run-heavy approach as expected, backup running back AJ Dillon should be a solid sleeper starts.
Against the Washington Football Team last week, Dillon only ran twice and caught one pass. However, it's worth noting that Jones didn't see a lot of ground action either (only six carries). Against the Cardinals, both backs are likely in line for double-digit opportunities in the running game.
Two weeks ago, for example, Dillon carried 11 times for 59 yards. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, he carried 15 times for 81. This is likely the workload that managers can expect—with the potential for a few PPR points and a touchdown to boot.
The Cardinals are susceptible to the run, and we can expect Green Bay to test the defensive interior early and often. Dillion is going to play a big role in that strategy.
Sleeper: Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals
DFS Price: $4,000 DraftKings, $5,400 FanDuel
With Alexander still on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, the Packers are likely to spend much of the game double-covering Hopkins. This is likely to open up a lot of room for other Cardinals pass-catchers—like rookie receiver Rondale Moore.
While Moore has only topped the 100-yard mark once this season, he could notch 100 scrimmage yards in this one. It's important to remember that Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is more than willing to use Moore as a runner.
Moore didn't log a carry last week, but he carried three times in each of the previous two games.
Green Bay has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers this season, but given the defensive attention Hopkins is going to command, Moore is likely to get enough opportunities to be worth the sleeper play.
And if Hopkins cannot go or is limited? Moore could see an even bigger role.
*Fantasy points against from FantasyPros. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.
