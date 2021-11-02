Grading Every NBA Team's Top Under-24 Player After 2 Weeks

0 of 30

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

When young players show signs of development early in an NBA season, it can change the entire complexion of a franchise. Depending on where the team is in its own growth trajectory, a step forward from a prospect could create hope where none existed before or even make championship aspirations feel more legitimate.

On the other hand, when a key young piece of an organization doesn't improve, the questions can get existential.

If he's not "the guy," do we need to blow this whole thing up?

Most of our early-season grades of the under-24 set fall somewhere between those boom and bust extremes.

We'll grade each player on their performance to date, skipping those that haven't played in some cases, but not all. We can't discuss the New Orleans Pelicans without mentioning what Zion Williamson has (or, in this case, hasn't) done.

Finally, to the extent it's possible, we'll hand out grades relative to expectations. Who's playing better or worse than his past track record and pedigree suggest he should be? As much as anything, we're judging progress, which is what everyone cares about most when it comes to young talents.