Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Early Fantasy Lineup Advice for Matchups of Week 8

Steven Senne/Associated Press

In fantasy football, there are must-start players and there's everyone else. Managers who have Alvin Kamara, Davante Adams, Lamar Jackson or Christian McCaffrey aren't pulling them from the starting lineup unless they're injured or on the bye. Second-tier players, on the other hand, require careful consideration involving factors like projected role and matchup.

Unfortunately, several must-start players won't be available in Week 8. McCaffrey remains on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Adams landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (along with the Las Vegas Raiders) are on bye.

This means that for many managers, the matchups will be relevant to the majority of their starting spots.

Here, we'll dive into some of the best and worst matchups of Week 8 and determine which second-tier players should start and who should sit.

We'll be looking specifically at players rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo and/or ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros. All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.