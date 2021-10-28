Fantasy Football Week 8: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

9 of 9

As is the case each week, we'll wrap up this week's Start/Sit column by cranking out some answers to app user questions in rapid-fire style.

Why be wrong once and take your time when you can be wrong a bunch of times quickly?

Have more Start/Sit questions? Leave them in the comments. I try to spend a few hours there on Friday and/or Saturday, answering as many as possible.

Who is the better start this week—Aaron Rodgers at Arizona with no Davante Adams or Kirk Cousins vs. Dallas? Thanks! -- @Ort33z13

Frankly, an argument could have been made for Cousins over Rodgers if Adams was playing. The Cowboys have been a top-10 matchup for opposing signal-callers, while only two teams allow fewer fantasy points per game to the position than Arizona. With Davante Adams and Allen Lazard sidelined for the Pack, Cousins definitely gets the start.

Need an RB2. James Conner or Alex Collins? -- @satstallion

From a matchup perspective, Collins is the better play. The Jacksonville Jaguars are 11th in PPR points allowed to running backs this season. But what Conner lacks in a matchup, he more than makes up for with the production. The Cardinals running back has found the end zone at least once in four of his last five games. He's the play here.

(Brandon) Bolden or D'Ernest Johnson? -- @brettingmann

Cleveland's D'Ernest Johnson was one of the stars of Week 7 with his massive game against the Broncos, but the potential return of Nick Chubb could rob most of his fantasy upside in Week 8. Bolden posted a 6/79/1 receiving line last week, but he hasn't had more than eight touches in a game this season. The best bet here is to roll out Johnson and hope his explosion against Denver earned him the lion's share of Kareem Hunt's vacated touches.

Courtland Sutton, Keenan Allen, CeeDee Lamb. Pick 2 -- @RobbieGQ

Given that Sutton faces a Washington team allowing the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers, he gets one of the spots. Allen vs. Lamb is a closer call, but with the Minnesota Vikings rolling out a banged-up secondary against a red-hot Lamb (9/149/2 two weeks ago against the Patriots), he has a slight edge over the Chargers veteran.

Need TE help, half PPR…Dallas Goedert or Mike Gesicki? -- @therealGM

This is a pretty easy call but gotta give the tight ends a little run. Were the Eagles throwing the ball with some level of efficiency, Goedert would have more upside, But they aren't, and Gesicki has been on fire with the Dolphins of late. Since Week 3, only Mark Andrews of the Ravens has more fantasy points at the position. Ride the hot hand and start Gesicki.

Kyler Murray or Joe Burrow? -- @parzy24

This is another instance where shopping a surging player is a good idea. You don't need two fantasy quarterbacks of this caliber, and just after a massive performance against the Baltimore Ravens, this is the perfect time to try to sell on Burrow. This week, the Bengals are less likely to have to keep the pedal down for 60 minutes than the Cardinals, and Kyler Murray's rushing ability could mean additional fantasy production. It's not a runaway, but Murray has the edge.

Rams D/ST or Bills D/ST? -- @InderMan

Both the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills rank among the top 10 fantasy defenses this year, and both have strong matchups with one-win teams (Miami for the Bills and Houston for the Rams) that rank inside the top five in fantasy points surrendered to defenses. But the Texans could be getting Tyrod Taylor back this week, and the Bills are fantasy's No. 1 defensive unit in terms of points per game. Go with Buffalo.

