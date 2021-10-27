Fantasy Football Week 8 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver Wire

0 of 4

We've nearly reached the midpoint in the 2021 NFL season. Week 8 is set to kick off on Thursday with a pivotal matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

There will be multiple fantasy standouts on the field Thursday night, but as is often the case this time of year, the football fates have thrown us a curveball. The Packers could be without wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. Adams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. Lazard, who is unvaccinated, per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, was deemed a close contact and is officially out.

Injuries will also be a factor in Week 8, and the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders are on a bye week.

We're here to help navigate the Week 8 uncertainty by running down the top 50 players—based on factors like projected role, player health and matchup—and examining three sleeper options worth targeting on the waiver wire.

All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.