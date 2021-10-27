Fantasy Football Week 8 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver WireOctober 27, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 8 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver Wire
We've nearly reached the midpoint in the 2021 NFL season. Week 8 is set to kick off on Thursday with a pivotal matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.
There will be multiple fantasy standouts on the field Thursday night, but as is often the case this time of year, the football fates have thrown us a curveball. The Packers could be without wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. Adams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. Lazard, who is unvaccinated, per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, was deemed a close contact and is officially out.
Injuries will also be a factor in Week 8, and the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders are on a bye week.
We're here to help navigate the Week 8 uncertainty by running down the top 50 players—based on factors like projected role, player health and matchup—and examining three sleeper options worth targeting on the waiver wire.
All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
PPR Top Cheat Sheet, Week 8
1. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
2. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
4. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
5. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
6. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
7. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
8. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
9. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
10. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
11. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
12. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
13. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
14. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
15. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
16. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
17. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
18. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
19. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
20. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
21. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
22. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
23. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
24. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
25. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
27. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
28. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
29. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams
30. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
31. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
32. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
33. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
34. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
35. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
37. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
38. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
39. Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams
41. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
42. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
43. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Buffalo Bills
44. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
45. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
46. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
47. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
48. Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
49. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
50. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell might be the flex option to target on the wire this week. In Week 7, Gainwell caught four passes on eight targets and compiled 61 scrimmage yards with a touchdown. He should be in store for a much larger workload, as it seems that starting back Miles Sanders (ankle) is likely to sit.
"Miles will probably be down," coach Nick Sirianni said, per Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "We're week-to-week with him, so it's a stretch for him to be up this week, but we're not ruling anything out yet."
There's a chance that Sanders plays and a chance that Jordan Howard jumps from the practice squad and into a significant role. However, Gaintwell should be a strong play against a Detroit Lions defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
Gainwell is rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues and 26 percent of ESPN leagues.
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Managers who took a draft flier on Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence have largely abandoned him. The Clemson product is now rostered in only 42 percent of Yahoo leagues and 35 percent of ESPN leagues.
With Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr on bye this week, now is a great time to scoop up Lawrence for a spot start. The Jaguars are coming off the bye, and Lawrence is coming off one of his best games as a pro.
Though Lawrence did lose a fumble in Week 6, he also threw for 319 yards and a touchdown. He's rushed for touchdowns in two of his last three games and has an excellent matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle did a great job of limiting New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston on Monday night, but it has mostly struggled against opposing signal-callers. On the season, the Seahawks have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
Cincinnati Bengals Defense/Special Teams
If you have the Ravens or Raiders defense on bye this week, have no fear. The Cincinnati Bengals are (possibly) here. The Cincinnati D/ST unit is rostered in 70 percent of Yahoo leagues but only 23 percent of ESPN leagues.
This means that more than three-quarters of ESPN managers are sleeping on Cincinnati. Don't be among that group. Cincinnati has been terrific this season, ranking 10th in yards allowed and fifth in points allowed. In Week 7, the Bengals held the Ravens' high-flying offense to just 17 points.
Cincinnati has also logged 19 sacks on the season, the fifth-highest total (tied) in the NFL.
To make things even better, the Bengals are playing a New York Jets team that is dead-last in scoring and will be without rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Jets quarterbacks have thrown 11 interceptions and been sacked 20 times.
There's a real chance that Cincinnati can be pulled from the waiver wire and be the week's top D/ST.
*Fantasy roster information and points against via FantasyPros.