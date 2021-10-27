3 Players That Eagles Must Consider Trading at 2021 NFL Trade Deadline

0 of 3

David Becker/Associated Press

Approaching the midseason mark, it's hard to remember when there was optimism surrounding the 2021 Philadelphia Eagles campaign.

With new head coach Nick Sirianni in place, Carson Wentz gone and DeVonta Smith added into the mix, fans had plenty of reasons to be hopeful. Now, the realities of a 2-5 start to the season have left that hope dimmed.

Unfortunately, that makes any potential role in the Nov. 2 trade deadline pretty clear in Philadelphia. The Eagles should be looking to unload any potential trade chips for future assets and the cap space that comes with clearing names from the books.

All hope is not lost. The future looks bright. The Eagles could have three first-round picks depending on how much more Wentz plays for the Colts this season and they could conceivably add some more picks based on the talent they have available to trade.

They've already got the ball rolling by dealing Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals. Here's a look at three trade assets they should be looking to ship off for young players or picks.