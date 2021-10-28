Fantasy Football Week 8: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

In 1867, the United States bought Alaska from Russia for the incredibly modest price of $7.2 million. Were Alaska to be sold today, its sheer size and oil reserves would fetch the U.S. trillions of dollars. Suffice to say, the United States fleeced Russia in that transaction.

You probably aren't ever going to pull off a trade in fantasy that proves to be that one-sided. But, hey...you can always try.

That's where the weekly trade value chart comes into play. As the season nears its midpoint, it's more important than ever to bolster your roster for a playoff run. Trades remain an excellent resource for doing so.

Remember, any players not listed below have a trade value of one. And as always, may the fantasy points be with you!

Trade Value: 15

1. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

Trade Value: 14

2. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

3. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Trade Value: 13

4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

5. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

6. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

7. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Trade Value: 12

8. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

9. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

10. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

11. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Trade Value: 11

12. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

13. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

14. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

15. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

16. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

17. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

Trade Value: 10

18. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

21. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

22. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

23. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Trade Value: 9

24. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams

25. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

26. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

27. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

29. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

30. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

31. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

Trade Value: 8

32. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

33. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

34. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

35. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

36. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

37. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

38. Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trade Value: 7

39. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots

40. Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers

41. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

42. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

43. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

44. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

45. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

46. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

47. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

48. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Trade Value: 6

49. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

50. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

52. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

53. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

54. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

55. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team

56. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Trade Value: 5

57. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins

58. Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys

59. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

60. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

61. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

62. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

63. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Buffalo Bills

64. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans

65. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

66. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

67. Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets

68. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Trade Value: 4

69. Matt Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

70. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

71. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

72. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

73. Myles Gaskins, RB, Miami Dolphins

74. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets

75. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Trade Value: 3

76. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

77. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

78. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

79. Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots

80. Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals

81. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

82. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

83. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

84. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Trade Value: 2

85. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals

86. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

87. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

88. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

89. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

90. Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots

91. A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals

92. Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans

93. J.D. McKissic, RB, Washington Football Team

94. Kenyan Drake, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

95. Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

96. Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills

97. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

98. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

99. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

100. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

So, uh, are we worried about Patrick Mahomes yet?

As the Chiefs have shockingly stumbled to a 3-4 record on the season, Mahomes has mostly been a steady force for fantasy players at quarterback. Well, at least until Sunday, when he threw for just 206 yards with no touchdowns, an interception and a fumble before leaving the 27-3 blowout loss versus the Tennessee Titans with a head injury.

He hasn't been trending in a great direction. Over the first four games of the season, he averaged 304 passing yards, 3.5 touchdowns and an interception per game. Over the past three, those numbers have regressed to 291 passing yards, 1.3 touchdowns and 1.6 picks per game. Big yikes.

Still, it would be unwise to bail on Mahomes now, given his pedigree and obvious upside. And you're unlikely to find a fantasy player willing to bail on him for less than standard value. He is probably in a holding pattern at this point.

You might think that players like D'Andre Swift and Cordarrelle Patterson are sell-high candidates, but avoid the temptation. They each have established a big enough role in their respective offenses that their excellent production should continue:

Unless you get blown away by an offer, hold on to these two. They're going to remain valuable.

On the flip side, try to buy low on Elijah Mitchell if you can. Savvy owners probably will hold on to him, but it doesn't hurt to try.

The window to buy low on Dallas Goedert may have closed as well following Zach Ertz's trade to Arizona, but he's another player worth kicking the tires on. After a slow start to the season, he has a promising three catches for 70 yards on Sunday on five targets.

He should be an important part of Philly's offense moving forward.

Again, savvy fantasy players won't let you steal him. But he has the potential to be a productive player, possibly a top-five tight end, in the second half.