    Fantasy Football Week 8: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2021

    San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell runs against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Tony Avelar/Associated Press

    In 1867, the United States bought Alaska from Russia for the incredibly modest price of $7.2 million. Were Alaska to be sold today, its sheer size and oil reserves would fetch the U.S. trillions of dollars. Suffice to say, the United States fleeced Russia in that transaction. 

    You probably aren't ever going to pull off a trade in fantasy that proves to be that one-sided. But, hey...you can always try. 

    That's where the weekly trade value chart comes into play. As the season nears its midpoint, it's more important than ever to bolster your roster for a playoff run. Trades remain an excellent resource for doing so.

    Remember, any players not listed below have a trade value of one. And as always, may the fantasy points be with you!

                  

    Trade Value: 15

    1. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

                    

    Trade Value: 14

    2. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    3. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

                    

    Trade Value: 13

    4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

    5. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

    6. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

    7. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

                        

    Trade Value: 12

    8. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

    9. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

    10. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

    11. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

                         

    Trade Value: 11

    12. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

    13. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    14. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    15. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    16. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

    17. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

                         

    Trade Value: 10

    18. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    20. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    21. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    22. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

    23. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

                       

    Trade Value: 9

    24. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams

    25. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

    26. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    27. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    28. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

    29. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

    30. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

    31. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

                          

    Trade Value: 8

    32. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

    33. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    34. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

    35. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

    36. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    37. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

    38. Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

                        

    Trade Value: 7

    39. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots

    40. Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers

    41. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

    42. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

    43. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    44. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

    45. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

    46. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

    47. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

    48. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

                        

    Trade Value: 6

    49. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

    50. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    51. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    52. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    53. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    54. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

    55. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team

    56. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

                           

    Trade Value: 5

    57. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins

    58. Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys

    59. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

    60. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

    61. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

    62. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

    63. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Buffalo Bills

    64. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans

    65. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins 

    66. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

    67. Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets

    68. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

                          

    Trade Value: 4

    69. Matt Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

    70. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

    71. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

    72. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

    73. Myles Gaskins, RB, Miami Dolphins

    74. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets

    75. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

                              

    Trade Value: 3

    76. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    77. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    78. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    79. Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots

    80. Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals

    81. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    82. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

    83. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

    84. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

                                

    Trade Value: 2

    85. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals

    86. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

    87. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

    88. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    89. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

    90. Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots

    91. A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    92. Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans

    93. J.D. McKissic, RB, Washington Football Team

    94. Kenyan Drake, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

    95. Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

    96. Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills

    97. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    98. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

    99. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

    100. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

                            

    So, uh, are we worried about Patrick Mahomes yet? 

    As the Chiefs have shockingly stumbled to a 3-4 record on the season, Mahomes has mostly been a steady force for fantasy players at quarterback. Well, at least until Sunday, when he threw for just 206 yards with no touchdowns, an interception and a fumble before leaving the 27-3 blowout loss versus the Tennessee Titans with a head injury. 

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Patrick Mahomes had his 1st career game without 250 Pass yds or a Pass TD, and threw an interception in his 6th straight game (longest streak of career). https://t.co/Xe77wSaPmw

    He hasn't been trending in a great direction. Over the first four games of the season, he averaged 304 passing yards, 3.5 touchdowns and an interception per game. Over the past three, those numbers have regressed to 291 passing yards, 1.3 touchdowns and 1.6 picks per game. Big yikes. 

    Still, it would be unwise to bail on Mahomes now, given his pedigree and obvious upside. And you're unlikely to find a fantasy player willing to bail on him for less than standard value. He is probably in a holding pattern at this point. 

    You might think that players like D'Andre Swift and Cordarrelle Patterson are sell-high candidates, but avoid the temptation. They each have established a big enough role in their respective offenses that their excellent production should continue:

    Graham Barfield @GrahamBarfield

    D’Andre Swift is averaging 13.3 PPR *receiving* points per game, which would be good enough to make him the RB19 and the WR34 by FPG alone. For reference, CMC is averaging 14.7 FPG as a receiver since the start of 2019.

    Brad Evans @NoisyHuevos

    It could be argued D'Andre Swift has developed into the best pass-catching back in the NFL. Elusive, decisive, explosive, reliable -- he repeatedly gashes Ds underneath. Only thing preventing him from joining the 100-catch club at RB this season is injury. Stud.

    Graham Barfield @GrahamBarfield

    Cordarrelle Patterson’s routes run at WR: Week 1 – 3 Week 2 – 9 Week 3 – 4 Week 4 – 11 Week 5 – 17 Week 7 – 23 So, not only is he getting more RB work – he's out-carried Mike Davis 28 to 17 over the last two games – Patterson is also getting way more burn as an actual WR.

    JJ Zachariason @LateRoundQB

    Mike Davis suffered a late-game injury, but even still, Cordarrelle Patterson saw almost 74% of Atlanta's running back rushes today when his season high was 50% (which was hit in their last game).

    Unless you get blown away by an offer, hold on to these two. They're going to remain valuable. 

    On the flip side, try to buy low on Elijah Mitchell if you can. Savvy owners probably will hold on to him, but it doesn't hurt to try. 

    Graham Barfield @GrahamBarfield

    Only six RBs have handled at least 75% of their team's carries this year: 1. Derrick Henry (95%) 2. Najee Harris (88%) 3. Elijah Mitchell (85%) ** in his four starts ** 4. Alvin Kamara (84%) 5. James Robinson (76%) 6. Joe Mixon (75%)

    Nathan Jahnke @PFF_NateJahnke

    49ers final HB snap count #INDvsSF Elijah Mitchell 37 JaMycal Hasty 19

    NFL @NFL

    5 carries, 57 yards and a TD. All Elijah Mitchell on the opening drive. #FTTB @EliMitch15 📺: #INDvsSF on NBC 📱: https://t.co/0BsFu0O0rZ https://t.co/FEx1NlHRyM

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    Sunday was easily Elijah Mitchell’s best game as a runner. He averaged 1.01 yards over expectation per carry, per NFL Next Gen Stats, his highest mark of any single game — that’d rank #8 of all RBs if extrapolated over the whole season. Four explosives, too #49ers

    The window to buy low on Dallas Goedert may have closed as well following Zach Ertz's trade to Arizona, but he's another player worth kicking the tires on. After a slow start to the season, he has a promising three catches for 70 yards on Sunday on five targets. 

    He should be an important part of Philly's offense moving forward. 

    Graham Barfield @GrahamBarfield

    As expected, Dallas Goedert's usage was amazing in Week 7 with Zach Ertz gone: * Ran a route on 88% of pass plays. For reference, Darren Waller leads all TEs in pass play involvement (90%). * Lined up in the slot or as an outside WR on 70% of his routes, which is Kelce-esque.

    Adam Levitan @adamlevitan

    As expected, massive usage for Dallas Goedert in first game of season without Zach Ertz: * 64-of-69 snaps * 27 slot, 5 wide, 32 inline * 35 routes on 41 Hurts dropbacks * 5 targets for a 14.7% share * Caught a 2-pt conversion * 3-70-0 result

    Again, savvy fantasy players won't let you steal him. But he has the potential to be a productive player, possibly a top-five tight end, in the second half. 

