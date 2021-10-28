Fantasy Football Week 8: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

Fantasy Football Week 8: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and AdviceOctober 28, 2021
In 1867, the United States bought Alaska from Russia for the incredibly modest price of $7.2 million. Were Alaska to be sold today, its sheer size and oil reserves would fetch the U.S. trillions of dollars. Suffice to say, the United States fleeced Russia in that transaction.
You probably aren't ever going to pull off a trade in fantasy that proves to be that one-sided. But, hey...you can always try.
That's where the weekly trade value chart comes into play. As the season nears its midpoint, it's more important than ever to bolster your roster for a playoff run. Trades remain an excellent resource for doing so.
Remember, any players not listed below have a trade value of one. And as always, may the fantasy points be with you!
Trade Value: 15
1. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
Trade Value: 14
2. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
3. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
Trade Value: 13
4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
6. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
7. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Trade Value: 12
8. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
9. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
10. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
11. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Trade Value: 11
12. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
13. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
14. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
15. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
16. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
17. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
Trade Value: 10
18. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
21. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
22. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
23. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Trade Value: 9
24. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams
25. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
26. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
27. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
29. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
30. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
31. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
Trade Value: 8
32. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens
33. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
34. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
35. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
36. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
37. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
38. Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Trade Value: 7
39. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots
40. Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers
41. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
42. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
43. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
45. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
46. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
47. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
48. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
Trade Value: 6
49. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
50. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
52. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
53. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
54. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
55. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team
56. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Trade Value: 5
57. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins
58. Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys
59. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions
60. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos
61. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
62. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
63. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Buffalo Bills
64. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
65. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
66. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
67. Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets
68. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Trade Value: 4
69. Matt Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams
70. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
71. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
72. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
73. Myles Gaskins, RB, Miami Dolphins
74. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets
75. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Trade Value: 3
76. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
77. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
78. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
79. Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots
80. Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals
81. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
83. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
84. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Trade Value: 2
85. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals
86. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
87. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
88. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
89. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
90. Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots
91. A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals
92. Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans
93. J.D. McKissic, RB, Washington Football Team
94. Kenyan Drake, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
95. Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
96. Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills
97. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
98. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
99. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
100. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
So, uh, are we worried about Patrick Mahomes yet?
As the Chiefs have shockingly stumbled to a 3-4 record on the season, Mahomes has mostly been a steady force for fantasy players at quarterback. Well, at least until Sunday, when he threw for just 206 yards with no touchdowns, an interception and a fumble before leaving the 27-3 blowout loss versus the Tennessee Titans with a head injury.
He hasn't been trending in a great direction. Over the first four games of the season, he averaged 304 passing yards, 3.5 touchdowns and an interception per game. Over the past three, those numbers have regressed to 291 passing yards, 1.3 touchdowns and 1.6 picks per game. Big yikes.
Still, it would be unwise to bail on Mahomes now, given his pedigree and obvious upside. And you're unlikely to find a fantasy player willing to bail on him for less than standard value. He is probably in a holding pattern at this point.
You might think that players like D'Andre Swift and Cordarrelle Patterson are sell-high candidates, but avoid the temptation. They each have established a big enough role in their respective offenses that their excellent production should continue:
Graham Barfield @GrahamBarfield
Cordarrelle Patterson’s routes run at WR: Week 1 – 3 Week 2 – 9 Week 3 – 4 Week 4 – 11 Week 5 – 17 Week 7 – 23 So, not only is he getting more RB work – he's out-carried Mike Davis 28 to 17 over the last two games – Patterson is also getting way more burn as an actual WR.
Unless you get blown away by an offer, hold on to these two. They're going to remain valuable.
On the flip side, try to buy low on Elijah Mitchell if you can. Savvy owners probably will hold on to him, but it doesn't hurt to try.
The window to buy low on Dallas Goedert may have closed as well following Zach Ertz's trade to Arizona, but he's another player worth kicking the tires on. After a slow start to the season, he has a promising three catches for 70 yards on Sunday on five targets.
He should be an important part of Philly's offense moving forward.
Graham Barfield @GrahamBarfield
As expected, Dallas Goedert's usage was amazing in Week 7 with Zach Ertz gone: * Ran a route on 88% of pass plays. For reference, Darren Waller leads all TEs in pass play involvement (90%). * Lined up in the slot or as an outside WR on 70% of his routes, which is Kelce-esque.
Again, savvy fantasy players won't let you steal him. But he has the potential to be a productive player, possibly a top-five tight end, in the second half.