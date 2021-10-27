Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide

0 of 4

Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season was heavy on headaches for fantasy football managers.

That was always likely to be the case, as six teams were on a bye, including the league's two highest-scoring offenses (Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings). The headaches only increased as running backs Miles Sanders and Josh Jacobs were lost to injury. Those playing in deep or two-quarterback leagues probably felt the loss of rookie signal-caller Zach Wilson, too.

The good news for Week 8 is only two teams are on a bye, although both the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders have top-10 scoring averages, so you might still feel a sting. The not-so-great news is the injury issues aren't going away and will likely only compound as the campaign progresses.

That makes it crucial to maximize the impact of your starting roster, both by squeezing elite production out of your stars and calling upon the right sleepers. We're here to help with both by providing both rankings and our favorite sleeper at the four offensive positions.